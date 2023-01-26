ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorena, TX

fox44news.com

Man accused of abduction from police parking lot

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 42-year-old Killeen man is being held on a half-million dollars bond, and is accused of abducting a woman from the Killeen Police Department parking lot. Jaime Ruben Ochoa remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple Bush’s Chicken owner offering $5k reward following robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The owner of a Central Texas Bush’s Chicken is offering a $5,000 reward after the popular chain was robbed Monday morning. The restaurant was robbed around 6:16 a.m. Jan. 30 to the 4600 block of S. 31st St. where two employees said a black man pointed a handgun at them, threatened them and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Man held on robbery charge related to body found dumped

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police report 19-year-old Alijah Veshawn Benson has been arrested on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence connected with the discovery of a body in a Waco creek in January. Special Crimes Detectives discovered that the suspects in...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man arrested after wife dies from apparent gunshot wound

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in jail after Navarro County Sheriff’s deputies find his wife dead. Bond has been set at $500,000 for 46-year-old Jerod Levi Clemons on a charge of murder. Deputies and medical personnel were dispatched Saturday regarding a report of an...
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Lacy Lakeview Dollar General robbery

LACY LAKEVIEW (FOX 44) – The Lacy Lakeview Police Department needs your help to identify a robbery suspect. The department says that around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, the man pictured below robbed the Dollar General – located at 101 N Lacy Drive. The suspect was carrying a firearm. The...
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX
News Channel 25

Waco experiencing fewer crashes today, but police continuing to urge safety

WACO, Texas — Wednesday, there have been fewer accidents in Waco. According to the Waco Police Department, they responded to 20 crashes on Tuesday. On Wednesday, there had been fewer than 10 crashes, as of 3:30 p.m. "Our trouble spots were bridges and overpasses, those iced over the most,"...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple home damaged during shooting

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that took place at 5:22 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Officers say two shooters were dropped off by a house in the 600 block of S. 15th Street, near the intersection with Avenue F. The two opened fire at the...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

fox44news.com

Train-pedestrian crash results in one death

Waco (FOX 44) — Waco police officers are investigating a crash that killed one person Monday evening. The crash took place at 6:48 p.m. near the intersection of S. 32nd Street and Clay Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 40-year-old Sonya Spotts, who had already died....
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police are warning area residents it is against the law to walk along or on train tracks after a woman was struck and killed by a train. Police identified the woman as 40-year-old Sonya Spotts. The deadly accident happened in the area of S. 32nd...
WACO, TX

