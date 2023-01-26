Read full article on original website
Wausau Winter Fest provides family fun for community
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Saturday morning, temperatures were just above zero degrees. But that didn’t stop the Wausau community from stopping by the 400 Block for this year’s Winter Fest. “It is a little colder this year than in previous years. But we still had a great...
Marshfield hosts first Snow Fest
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than a hundred people stopped out to see some impressive snow sculptures during the Marshfield Snow Fest’s debut. “We really wanted to provide an opportunity for the community to come together and engage with one another, support local businesses,” said Chamber of Commerce Krystal Bowman.
Briq’s to reopen Weston location for the season on Saturday
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin-based ice cream shop Briq’s says it will reopen its Weston location for the season on Saturday. Temps are expected to be in the teens, but that likely won’t discourage its loyal customers. Briq’s announced Weston will open at 11 a.m. The Wausau...
Team USA Snow Sculptors create a Stormy Kromer sculpture
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The cold weather isn’t stopping snow sculptors from making icy art. Three Team USA Snow Sculptors are putting the finishing touches on their Stormy Kromer-inspired art that’s sitting outside of the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. This is the 33rd year the Team USA...
The Neighbors’ Place moves in the Community Partner Campus
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Neighbors’ Place has a new place to call home. The non-profit food bank relocated to its new location on Grand Avenue inside the new Community Partners Campus. The Neighbors’ Place doesn’t just serve the greater Wausau area, the non-profit organization also supports all of...
Cyclones to hold wiener dog races during Feb. 4 game
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones’ second annual Wiener Dog Races presented by SC Swiderski will be coming up on Feb. 4. The puck drops at 7:10 p.m. and the races will take place during the first and second intermissions of the Cyclones Hockey game. Each dachshund race will start at the goal line and finish at the center red line and feature 25 dachshunds.
First Alert Weather: Arctic chill settles in for the days ahead
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday was the first time this month that temperatures were below average in Wausau. That trend of colder than average temps will continue for the new week, with the risk of dangerously low wind chill values Monday night into Tuesday morning. The streak of relatively mild...
GiGi’s Playhouses of Wisconsin receive $30,000 grant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The nonprofit GiGi’s Playhouse of Wisconsin received a $30,000 check on Thursday for its work for those with disabilities. The grant was given by The Wispact Foundation to the three Wisconsin nonprofit’s locations: Madison, Wausau and Milwaukee. The grant is a part of Wispact’s 75 Legacy Grant Donations to Wisconsin nonprofits dedicated to supporting people with disabilities.
Wausau volunteers sought to help with housing during cold snap
Organizations in Wausau are seeking volunteers to ensure the city’s most vulnerable residents are warm, fed and safe as temperatures plummet into the single digits and below zero. A collaborative effort is underway, but more help is needed. Catholic Charities Warming Shelter seeks volunteers to assist during intake hours...
Wausau area obituaries January 25, 2023
Jason W. Krueger (Bird Man), 56, died unexpectedly on January 19th, 2023 at his home. He was born on March 9th, 1966 in Wausau, Wisconsin. The son of Audrey Krueger (Huckbody). Jason graduated from Wausau East High School in 1984. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death...
Northwoods YMCA to host “Clash of the Paddles” pickleball tournament
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The YMCA of the Northwoods and Rhinelander High School Tennis Team are hosting an indoor pickleball tournament on March 25 at the Hodag Dome in Rhinelander. Participants can register through the YMCA with a partner and play a round-robin format based on their USAPA ratings. There...
Inaugural USSA ‘Sprint World Cup’ kicks off this weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau 525 Racetrack, now named the Wausau Ice Oval, has a storied history of snowmobile races. Now, a new era begins with the ‘Sprint World Cup’. For the United States Snowmobile Association, or USSA, Wausau was a no-brainer to host the event. “Wausau’s...
Habitat for Humanity taking applications for two partner families
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Habitat for Humanity is looking for their next two partner families. Applications for the Habitat for Humanity of Wausau Home Ownership Program will be accepted Feb. 1-March 24. Applicants should be currently living in substandard or inadequate housing, seeking housing that will not exceed 30% of...
Vacant buildings in Stevens Point being redeveloped into new businesses
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - While business may be booming in Stevens Point, an even larger business boom is in the making. Multiple businesses will be turning unused, vacant buildings into new stores for shoppers. The businesses are part of a redevelopment project by developers hoping to bring in new...
Central Wisconsin Storm blank Northern Edge on ‘Pink the Rink’ night
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Storm kept up their pursuit of a second-straight state title, topping Northern Edge 6-0 Thursday night at Greeenheck Field House. On their annual, ‘Pink the Rink’ night, the Storm rode a shutout performance from goalkeeper Chloe Lemke to win 6-0. Central...
Hypothermia and frostbite remain as major issues for area hospitals
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With temperatures taking a severe dip over the weekend, a common question that rises is when can staying in the cold for an extended period of time be unsafe?. Hypothermia is a condition that occurs when you’re body is too cold to function normally. It causes...
Granite House will replace North Central Health Care’s Community Corner Clubhouse
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Granite House is picking up where the Community Corner Clubhouse left off. North Central Health Care’s Community Corner Clubhouse closed its door in October of last year because of a lack of funding. Now, the Granite House will be replacing the organization that once helped adults struggling with mental illness and drug abuse.
Saturday presents full day of GNC basketball and hockey
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - There was no rest on the weekend for the Great Northern Conference as several teams took advantage with games Saturday. First, in Minocqua, the Lakleand girls grabbed another win by besting Appelton-Xavier. The Thunderbirds led wire-to-wire in the non-conference bout, beating Xavier 73-60. Lakeland has now...
1 dead in Oneida County snowmobile crash
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a snowmobile accident in the town of Nokomis Friday night. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on Trail 51 near the intersection of Cty Hwy L and Heafford Rd just after 11 p.m. Deputies determined a snowmobile was attempting to pass another snowmobile at a high speed. The driver of the passing snowmobile was unable to negotiate a curve in the trail and was thrown from the snowmobile and struck a fence post. Witnesses attempted life-saving measures, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
First Student tells Wausau parents they’ve made changes to improve bussing service
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Student, the company that provides transportation for students in the Wausau School District, said it’s many changes to hopefully improve its reliability. Since the school year started, parents have reported frustrations over canceled and delayed routes. The letter to parents states First Student recently...
