Stay at home vacationers and retirees will not want to miss the Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections event on Thursday, January 19th at 1:30 PM. The program will feature veteran journalist Jonathan Turner as a knowledgeable and friendly guide to all that is great about the Quad Cities. Mr. Turner will be discussing his new book “100 Things to Do in the Quad Cities Before You Die” at the event which will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. Community Connections is a monthly program series that highlights local interests and is sponsored by The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. Registration is not required to attend this free program.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO