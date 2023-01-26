Read full article on original website
Davenport’s Figge Art Museum Holding Art Talk This Week
𝗭𝗮𝗶𝗴𝗮 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗸𝗮 𝗧𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻: 𝙎𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙎𝙞𝙡𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 will be on view in the Figge’s first floor Gildehaus Gallery starting Jan. 28 and includes 18 new paintings and a site-specific installation of 𝘚𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘵 𝘝𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘭, a suspended boat made of wire and fabric, serving as a repository to carry away pain and burdens. Above 𝘚𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘵 𝘝𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘭 glowing papier mache orbs will be suspended, representing hope, gratitude and spiritual connections.
Bettendorf Public Library hosting an art design display with lecture on January 28th
A display of unique artist and exhibition catalogs is currently showcased throughout the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. The exhibit comes from the ADCA Archive which documents an eclectic range of artist and exhibition catalogs from the 1950s through the 1990s. On Saturday, January 28th at 10:30 AM, the Library will host assistant professor Mykola Haleta from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire for a presentation about the ACDA Archive exhibit. The free program is titled Art + Design Catalog Archive and will provide a time for questions and answers. Registration is not required for this event which includes coffee and light refreshments.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Village February 11
Join the community for a day of sweet deals, treats, and specials! ❤️. – Fleur de’Cor Interiors Inc. Please check the Village of East Davenport’s website for business hours: Village of East Davenport.
Quad City Arts Visiting Artists to offer performance at the Bettendorf Public Library
On Thursday, January 26th at 7:00 PM, the Bettendorf Public Library will host a musical performance by Quad City Arts Visiting Artists Skye Consort and Emma Björling. The four-person band performs trans-Atlantic arrangements of songs from Sweden, Norway, Ireland, Scotland, England, Québec, Acadia, and the United States alongside their original compositions. The program will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. Registration is not required to attend this free event.
Local author to share haunted lore of the Quad Cities at Bettendorf Public Library event
The Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections program on Friday, February 3rd at 2:00 PM might make attendees shiver, though not from the cold. Michael McCarty will present “Ghost Kisses: The Fascinating Paranormal History of the QCs.” The free program will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf and no registration is required to attend.
Military Explorers Post Hosting Open House This Weekend
Military Explorers Post 9043 will be hosting an open house to get the word out about the cadet, and senior program on January 29th 2023 to be held at 702 West 35th Street Davenport, Ia 52806 between 2 and 4pm. We will be on site to answer any questions about the new unit, and also have sign up forms available for any new cadet or senior member. If you have any questions please email militaryexplorers9043@gmail.com or call 563.508.6122.
Rock Island Student Chosen to Sit on Illinois Student Advisory Council
Rock Island High School student Aline Niyogusenga has a full plate in her senior year. On top of keeping up with her academics, Aline is Vice president of the Student Council, Vice President of the African American Heritage Club, a member of the Culture Appreciation club, a Student Ambassador, and a member of the National Honor Society and Art Club. Her work doesn’t stop there.
Local artist Liv Carrow to play at Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch event
The Bettendorf Public Library hosts a monthly, free concert where music lovers can enjoy a live performance alongside their lunch. The next date for the aptly named Brown Bag Lunch is on Friday, January 20th at 12:00 PM. The event is held at the Library which is located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf and will feature local artist Liv Carrow. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a sack lunch to enjoy during the concert. Free coffee and water will also be available.
New Queen Musical At Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Really ‘Rocks’
If you love the music of Queen (as I do), and you love creative and original visual spectacles on stage (I do), and you love so-dumb-it’s-funny humor (ditto), then you’ll love “We Will Rock You,” the Queen jukebox musical playing at Rock Island’s Circa ’21 through March 11. (Call (309) 786-7733, ext. 2 for tickets and showtimes.)
Ballet Quad Cities Presenting ‘Love Stories’ At Davenport’s Outing Club
The area dance group is presenting “Love Stories” at The Outing Club, 2109 Brady Street, Davenport, Feb. 10-11. Feb. 10’s show is SOLD OUT. February 11, 2023 – doors open at 12:00pm;performance at 1:00pm – desserts available for purchase. February 11, 2023 – doors open at 5:30pm.Taste of Italy dinner at 6:30pm – performance to follow. “Love Stories” is an intimate performance presented in the sophisticated, playful style of Ballet Quad Cities! This performance is for everyone that loves great dancing, music and storytelling!
New Exhibit Opening at Davenport’s Figge Art Museum
𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗝𝗔𝗡𝗨𝗔𝗥𝗬 𝟮𝟴 – Zaiga Minka Thorson: 𝘚𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘚𝘪𝘭𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘓𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴. —...
Illinois Congressman Sorensen Launches 2023 Valentines for Veterans Drive
Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) announced the launch of his Valentines for Veterans drive. Residents, schools, and organizations in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District are invited to create handmade valentine’s cards and deliver them to Congressman Sorensen’s district office in Rock Island starting on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, through Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 5:00 PM CT. Once received, valentines will be distributed to veterans across Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.
Opera Quad Cities teams up with the Bettendorf Public Library to offer Opera 101 series
The Bettendorf Public Library is hosting free musical programs designed to introduce listeners to the beauty of classical singing. From January through May, Opera Quad Cities will be offering monthly introductory experiences with classical singing. On Thursday, January 12th at 7:00 PM, the series kicks off with “Operatic Comedy” and will guide attendees through the context and poetry of opera and art songs. Registration is not required for this free program which will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf.
East Moline’s Made Market Accepting Applications From Creators And Businesses
We cannot WAIT to see all the talent that applies to our market this year. This is a juried market. We want the BEST shopping experience for our shoppers, so booth display is VERY important to us. While our primary focus is handmade artisan goods and vintage goods, we WILL have a few small businesses with new/market items. It is also important to us to have a good variety of items for our shoppers and not have too many categories overlap.
Rock Island Public Library Goes Fine Free In 2023
Starting in 2023, RIPL cardholders will not be charged a daily late fine for most materials, with certain exceptions. Most traditionally-circulated materials are fine free (for example, books, DVDs, CDs, magazines.) Who Qualifies? Rock Island Public Library cardholders only. Patrons of other PrairieCat libraries will continue to be assessed for...
Quad Cities Author Jonathan Turner Coming To Bettendorf Library Thursday
Stay at home vacationers and retirees will not want to miss the Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections event on Thursday, January 19th at 1:30 PM. The program will feature veteran journalist Jonathan Turner as a knowledgeable and friendly guide to all that is great about the Quad Cities. Mr. Turner will be discussing his new book “100 Things to Do in the Quad Cities Before You Die” at the event which will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. Community Connections is a monthly program series that highlights local interests and is sponsored by The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. Registration is not required to attend this free program.
Davenport Students Selected For Iowa Honor Band
Congratulations to the students and directors selected to the 2023 South East Iowa Band Association (SEIBA) Honor Band! The Festival is sponsored by the South East Iowa Band Association and is a one-day event, held at the University of Iowa School of Music. Our musicians will travel to Iowa City and participate in a full day of rehearsal and performance on Saturday, January 21st.
Ghost Hunter Josh Gates Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theatre
Josh Gates Live! An Evening of Ghosts, Monsters, and Tales of Adventure is taking place at Davenport’s Adler Theatre, Friday, October 20 at 7:30 PM. Join explorer, author, and intrepid investigator Josh Gates from Discovery Channel’s smash-hit series, Expedition Unknown and Syfy’s Destination Truth for a spooktacular evening of adventure! Josh will share lore and legends from his most spine-tingling expeditions. From cases involving puzzling paranormal encounters to reports of cryptozoological creatures, Josh transports his audience into the world of the unexplained and keeps them on the edge of their seats.
Car, Truck And Bike Show Riding Into Rock Island This Weekend
The Car, Truck and Bike Show is riding into the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island this weekend!. Goodie bags & dash plaques to first 50 registered participants. Top 50 awards, spectator voting, 3D Sound on site every day, 50/50 drawing (need not be present to win). The Quad City...
