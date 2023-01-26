ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Today is ‘Caturday’, cat lovers are celebrating all over

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today is “Caturday” in the online world if you were wondering why individuals are posting pictures of cats everywhere. Caturday is a holiday for cat lovers on the internet to share pictures, videos, stories, and facts about cats on a Saturday. According to Knowyourmeme.com, this holiday occurs once a month dating back to […]
Joey Needs a Good Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with Joey, who needs a new home. His adoption fee is being covered by Carpet Tech Amarillo. AAM&W wants people to know there are plenty of pets available right now. Scan the QR code below to see which pets are available.
Clint Black, Wife & Daughter Performing in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Legendary Country music artist Clint Black is on the road and performing in Amarillo with the Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour on January 28th. This concert is happening at the Amarillo Civic Center starting at 7:30 p.m., you can purchase tickets here. Clint Black got...
Bringing in the New, Wendy’s is Closing in Canyon

Don't you love it when a city gets new things? Canyon is getting something new but from something old. Last year, the Wendy's on Western was torn down. The building was demolished. it was a shock to see something that had been there for decades gone. However, something new is rising from the ashes, and that is a new Wendy's.
Amarillo by morning, noon or night

Miss Trixie and I had a little adventure this past week as we had to go to Amarillo, Texas, due to a family illness. Her father, who goes by the name Shot, had to have open heart surgery while passing through the Texas panhandle and made a detour into no man's land to get it.
Kwahadi Dancers to host winter ceremonies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Kwahadi Dancers are set to host their 56th annual Winter Night Ceremonials at 7 p.m. on Saturdays, starting Jan. 28, at the Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian in Amarillo, located at 9151 I-40. Show performances include Saturday evenings from Jan. 28 through Feb. 18 with matinee shows at 2:30 […]
The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo

Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrates 16th anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore held a celebration for its 16th anniversary on Saturday. Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a local furniture store that allows the community to shop for discounted furniture while also benefiting the community. Every purchase made at the store goes back to the nonprofit and allows them […]
Amarillo Police Looking to Recruit More Women to Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Police Department is inviting women out to a recruiting event to find out if working for the department is something they want to do. This event is on January 28th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art. There will...
