Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Movement announces partial lineup for Detroit music fest

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Part of the Movement festival lineup is here. The electronic music festival will be held Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29, at Detroit's Hart Plaza. One-day and three-day passes for the festival are available now. VIP tickets range from $159-359, plus service fees. General admission tickets range...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man wins $2 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man won a $2 million prize from a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket he bought at a Warren gas station. The 53-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the Jackpot Millions ticket when he stopped at Fast Track Gas Station at 30953 Mound Rd. with his wife on Christmas Eve.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

WalletHub calls Detroit 3rd-deadliest city in US; city officials question source

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit officials are questioning a new WalletHub study which has residents talking, while city leaders work on solutions. A brazen murder in broad daylight on the 19200 block of Schoolcraft on Detroit’s Northwest side. Police say it’s the result of an argument between two men, which is all too familiar with what many residents call an escalating homicide crisis in the Motor City.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man found guilty of shooting 7-year-old girl with rifle

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Detroit man was found guilty Thursday of shooting a 7-year-old girl accidentally after firing a rifle at her mother. Charles Feiler, 50, was found guilty by a jury for the shooting, which happened at a house in the 9800 block of Appoline Street in Detroit, in April 2021.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed in head-on crash in Oakland County wasn't wearing seatbelt, sheriff said

OAKLAND TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 61-year-old man wasn't wearing a seatbelt as he crossed the center line on Adams Road and hit another car head-on. The man is not being identified by the sheriff as they're still working to notify his family. The sheriff said he was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback north on Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township when he crossed the center line and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox head-on.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

