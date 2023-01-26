Read full article on original website
Not the beer! Southfield firefighters save truck full of beer after semi catches fire
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Have no fear, beer drinkers, the beer is safe thanks to the brave firefighters at the Southfield Fire Department. A Labatt Blue delivery truck caught fire Friday morning while making a delivery at the Meijer on Telegraph in Southfield. Thankfully, the Southfield Fire Department has...
More snow in Southeast Michigan: Saturday night snowfall totals into Sunday morning
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another round of snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow totals vary greatly depending on your location so here are the details. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Another weather system is gearing up to impact us starting around 5...
Movement announces partial lineup for Detroit music fest
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Part of the Movement festival lineup is here. The electronic music festival will be held Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29, at Detroit's Hart Plaza. One-day and three-day passes for the festival are available now. VIP tickets range from $159-359, plus service fees. General admission tickets range...
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Detroit man wins $2 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man won a $2 million prize from a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket he bought at a Warren gas station. The 53-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the Jackpot Millions ticket when he stopped at Fast Track Gas Station at 30953 Mound Rd. with his wife on Christmas Eve.
WalletHub calls Detroit 3rd-deadliest city in US; city officials question source
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit officials are questioning a new WalletHub study which has residents talking, while city leaders work on solutions. A brazen murder in broad daylight on the 19200 block of Schoolcraft on Detroit’s Northwest side. Police say it’s the result of an argument between two men, which is all too familiar with what many residents call an escalating homicide crisis in the Motor City.
“Thought I was seeing things": Oakland County woman who's played million dollar scratchoff hits jackpot
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County said she's been playing the popular Double Diamond scratch-off game from the Michigan Lottery since it came out. She recently picked up some Double Diamond tickets and carried them around in her purse for a day. She had no clue she was carrying a million dollar winner.
Protesters in Detroit call for justice after release of Tyre Nichols fatal beating videos
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A small group of protestors gathered Saturday to call for justice after Tyre Nichols's fatal beating videos were released. The footage came out one day after the officers were charged with Nichols’ murder. Nichols’ died a few days after the incident. "I don’t know...
Home on St. Clair River harbored people who crossed U.S.-Canada border illegally, feds say
ALGONAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home along the St. Clair River was used to smuggle people illegally crossing the border into the U.S. from Canada, according to a federal court complaint. U.S. border agents conducting surveillance in the city of Algonac, which is north of Lake St. Clair, arrested...
Detroit police searching for suspects who stole car with a baby still inside
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for two suspects who stole a car with a baby inside. The incident happened on Monday, January 23, at around 1:50 p.m. in the 11500 block of Wyoming. Police say the victim exited a white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered the gas...
Sadness, outrage over Tyre Nichols beating videos by Memphis police felt from Detroiters, law enforcement
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hearts were heavy as protesters gathered in front of the Spirit of Detroit downtown Friday night in a vigil for Memphis father Tyre Nichols. "I feel like my stomach drops every single time. I feel traumatized from my own experiences with police brutality," said activist Sammy Lewis.
Detroit man found guilty of shooting 7-year-old girl with rifle
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Detroit man was found guilty Thursday of shooting a 7-year-old girl accidentally after firing a rifle at her mother. Charles Feiler, 50, was found guilty by a jury for the shooting, which happened at a house in the 9800 block of Appoline Street in Detroit, in April 2021.
Police searching for missing Ann Arbor student who was last seen at her high school
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen at her high school on Friday, January 27th. According to authorities, Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, last communicated with her family around 9:00 a.m. while she was on her way to school.
Preventing sudden cardiac conditions: Corewell Health to screen 20,000th student-athlete
Heart conditions are the most common cause of death among U.S. athletes, and it's predicted that 1 in 200,000 will die suddenly. The deadly problem often surfaces without warning or prior symptoms and has led to drastic changes on and off the playing surface. Corewell Health, formerly Beaumont, has offered...
Vigil held honoring murder victim Tracie Golden on what would have been 54th birthday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On this day — January 27th — Tracie Golden would have been celebrating her 54th birthday. "Thank you for coming out and celebrating our angel’s special day," said her husband, John. "We’re here today because Tracie epitomized and demonstrated, that we are better...
Relative: Lincoln Park police knew of prior abuse 5-year-old suffered before his death
FOX 2 (WJBK) - There are chilling new details after a Detroit mother was charged with torturing and killing her 5-year-old son. We have learned police knew about the abuse, but nothing was done to stop it. Investigators say Ethan Belcher's parents beat him to death and family members say...
Zach Edey has 19 points, No. 1 Purdue beats Michigan 75-70
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Zach Edey had 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Fletcher Loyer finished with 17 points to help No. 1 Purdue hold off Michigan 75-70 on Thursday night. The Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) had a 15-0...
Man killed in head-on crash in Oakland County wasn't wearing seatbelt, sheriff said
OAKLAND TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 61-year-old man wasn't wearing a seatbelt as he crossed the center line on Adams Road and hit another car head-on. The man is not being identified by the sheriff as they're still working to notify his family. The sheriff said he was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback north on Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township when he crossed the center line and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox head-on.
Handyman nearly carjacked by alleged drunk driver, hits suspect with van to escape
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A handyman was nearly carjacked at the Warren-Detroit border on Eight Mile - and the suspect was run over. "All of a sudden he came through here grabbed here, looked and then he tried to reach," said Amier Anweia. Anweia's window was down, because he was...
