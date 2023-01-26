ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

HollywoodLife

Jessie Lemonier: 5 Things To Know About The Former NFL Player Dead At 25

Jessie was an NFL player who played for the Chargers and Lions. Jessie had signed a deal with the USFL in late 2022. Jessie died at 25 on January 26, 2023. Former NFL player Jessie Lemonier died unexpectedly on Thursday, January 26. He was 25 years old. Details about the linebacker’s cause of death have not been released. Jessie, who was just days away from his 26th birthday, spent years with different NFL teams as well as playing in other professional football leagues. Find out everything you need to know about the player here.
FLORIDA STATE
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Detroit Sports Nation

Kalif Raymond earns over $1 million in bonuses from Detroit Lions

It was quite a season for Detroit Lions WR/PR Kalif Raymond, and because he played so well, he is getting a hefty bonus. During the 2023 regular season, Raymond was one of the top punt returners in the National Football League, and for his efforts, he earned second-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner. According to EnterSport Management, Raymond has earned over $1,000,000 in incentives/escalators for his outstanding season.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals

Chris Jones has jokes. Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs have had to listen to their AFC Championship Game opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, anoint Arrowhead Stadium ‘Burrowhead’ after Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs on the road in last year’s title game. Chris Jones, after finishing up talking with the media, couldn’t resist cracking a ‘Burrowhead’ joke. […] The post Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers trade possibility gets more gas poured on fire with shocking Packers update

It seems like the Aaron Rodgers era of the Green Bay Packers is coming to an end. After completely missing the playoffs, the team is at a crossroads surrounding their star QB. Do they let the face of the franchise have one more go-around with the team, or do they trade him now while he […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers trade possibility gets more gas poured on fire with shocking Packers update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos candidacy gets fresh twist after Michigan announcement

The Denver Broncos have been linked to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for weeks now. Nothing is imminent just yet, but the trail is far from cold despite Harbaugh’s supposed commitment to the Wolverines. The team had interviewed the former San Francisco 49ers coach earlier in the month but conducted that in person. To close […] The post Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos candidacy gets fresh twist after Michigan announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'

According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes.  While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.  Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of ...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

49ers’ Elijah Mitchell ruled out for NFC Championship vs. Eagles

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has been dealing with an injury leading up to the NFC Championship, and it looks as if he won’t be able to take the field as a result. The 49ers RB is dealing with a groin injury which caused him to miss practice during the week. Now, ahead […] The post 49ers’ Elijah Mitchell ruled out for NFC Championship vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
iheart.com

The Jets Must Know Aaron Rodgers is Coming

Chris Broussard: "A lot of people think that this gives the Jets a great chance and perhaps puts them in the driver seat to get Aaron Rodgers." Rob Parker: "I think there has got to be a lot of things that have to be in order...the AFC is loaded with talent."
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a decision to make this offseason. After a disappointing playoff exit, the future Hall of Famer hits the open market and can play anywhere he wants in 2023. One team rumored to have interest in Brady is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are coached by Josh McDaniels, […] The post Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, a surprising player has landed on the injury report in star tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce was a full participant in practice this week. But following Friday’s practice, the Chiefs’ go-to target appeared on the injury report. For our […] The post Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Jim Harbaugh Update

It appears Jim Harbaugh's flirtation with the NFL wasn't quite over after seemingly shutting the door on the pros. The latest story from Adam Schefter reveals that the Wolverines head coach met with Broncos owner Greg Penner in Ann Arbor last week to discuss the Denver job but no deal ended up ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Ja’Marr Chase’s 7-word response to Willie Gay’s AFC Championship trash talk

Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, tensions between the two sides are at an all-time high. But Ja’Marr Chase is ready to handle it on the field. Earlier in the week, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was asked what impresses him in the Bengals offense. Gay responded, by saying, […] The post Ja’Marr Chase’s 7-word response to Willie Gay’s AFC Championship trash talk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Panthers’ runner-up for head coach revealed, and it wasn’t Steve Wilks

Steve Wilks led the Carolina Panthers to a 6-6 record as the team’s interim head coach. The Panthers decided to hire Frank Reich over him for their permanent head coaching role. But even after his work as Carolina’s interim HC, he wasn’t even the Panthers’ runner-up choice for their full-time head coach. The Panthers have […] The post RUMOR: Panthers’ runner-up for head coach revealed, and it wasn’t Steve Wilks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Ohio State’s 2023 schedule features major twist not seen since 1895

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day currently has much of his attention set on the NCAA transfer portal and next week’s National Signing Day. He may already have an eye on the Buckeyes’ 2023 schedule, which was released in October. Ohio State has 12 games on its 2023 regular season schedule, including nine contests against […] The post Ohio State’s 2023 schedule features major twist not seen since 1895 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
