Jessie was an NFL player who played for the Chargers and Lions. Jessie had signed a deal with the USFL in late 2022. Jessie died at 25 on January 26, 2023. Former NFL player Jessie Lemonier died unexpectedly on Thursday, January 26. He was 25 years old. Details about the linebacker’s cause of death have not been released. Jessie, who was just days away from his 26th birthday, spent years with different NFL teams as well as playing in other professional football leagues. Find out everything you need to know about the player here.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO