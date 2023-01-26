Read full article on original website
Jessie Lemonier: 5 Things To Know About The Former NFL Player Dead At 25
Jessie was an NFL player who played for the Chargers and Lions. Jessie had signed a deal with the USFL in late 2022. Jessie died at 25 on January 26, 2023. Former NFL player Jessie Lemonier died unexpectedly on Thursday, January 26. He was 25 years old. Details about the linebacker’s cause of death have not been released. Jessie, who was just days away from his 26th birthday, spent years with different NFL teams as well as playing in other professional football leagues. Find out everything you need to know about the player here.
Super Bowl champ's brother found guilty in murders of 2 women
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El's brother, Marcus, a former Wisconsin Badger, has been found guilty of murdering two women nearly three years ago.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Jim Harbaugh revives NFL return rumors with intriguing move involving Denver
Although Jim Harbaugh had already expressed his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines, rumors of a potential return to the NFL are not going away easily. Don’t expect that to die down anytime soon, especially after it’s been reported that Harbaugh met last week with Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Georgia lands 4-star RB, son of Olympic gold medalist in latest recruiting move
Kirby Smart and Georgia football have recorded a big win on the recruitment front, with the football program securing the commitment of 2024 class 4-star running back Dwight Phillips Jr. In a Twitter post, Dwight Phillips Jr. announced that he has “1000000% committed to Georgia bulldogs!!”. Ranked 71st in...
Kalif Raymond earns over $1 million in bonuses from Detroit Lions
It was quite a season for Detroit Lions WR/PR Kalif Raymond, and because he played so well, he is getting a hefty bonus. During the 2023 regular season, Raymond was one of the top punt returners in the National Football League, and for his efforts, he earned second-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner. According to EnterSport Management, Raymond has earned over $1,000,000 in incentives/escalators for his outstanding season.
Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals
Chris Jones has jokes. Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs have had to listen to their AFC Championship Game opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, anoint Arrowhead Stadium ‘Burrowhead’ after Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs on the road in last year’s title game. Chris Jones, after finishing up talking with the media, couldn’t resist cracking a ‘Burrowhead’ joke. […] The post Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers trade possibility gets more gas poured on fire with shocking Packers update
It seems like the Aaron Rodgers era of the Green Bay Packers is coming to an end. After completely missing the playoffs, the team is at a crossroads surrounding their star QB. Do they let the face of the franchise have one more go-around with the team, or do they trade him now while he […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers trade possibility gets more gas poured on fire with shocking Packers update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos candidacy gets fresh twist after Michigan announcement
The Denver Broncos have been linked to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for weeks now. Nothing is imminent just yet, but the trail is far from cold despite Harbaugh’s supposed commitment to the Wolverines. The team had interviewed the former San Francisco 49ers coach earlier in the month but conducted that in person. To close […] The post Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos candidacy gets fresh twist after Michigan announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'
According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes. While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of ...
49ers’ Elijah Mitchell ruled out for NFC Championship vs. Eagles
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has been dealing with an injury leading up to the NFC Championship, and it looks as if he won’t be able to take the field as a result. The 49ers RB is dealing with a groin injury which caused him to miss practice during the week. Now, ahead […] The post 49ers’ Elijah Mitchell ruled out for NFC Championship vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
iheart.com
The Jets Must Know Aaron Rodgers is Coming
Chris Broussard: "A lot of people think that this gives the Jets a great chance and perhaps puts them in the driver seat to get Aaron Rodgers." Rob Parker: "I think there has got to be a lot of things that have to be in order...the AFC is loaded with talent."
Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a decision to make this offseason. After a disappointing playoff exit, the future Hall of Famer hits the open market and can play anywhere he wants in 2023. One team rumored to have interest in Brady is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are coached by Josh McDaniels, […] The post Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, a surprising player has landed on the injury report in star tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce was a full participant in practice this week. But following Friday’s practice, the Chiefs’ go-to target appeared on the injury report. For our […] The post Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Jim Harbaugh Update
It appears Jim Harbaugh's flirtation with the NFL wasn't quite over after seemingly shutting the door on the pros. The latest story from Adam Schefter reveals that the Wolverines head coach met with Broncos owner Greg Penner in Ann Arbor last week to discuss the Denver job but no deal ended up ...
Ja’Marr Chase’s 7-word response to Willie Gay’s AFC Championship trash talk
Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, tensions between the two sides are at an all-time high. But Ja’Marr Chase is ready to handle it on the field. Earlier in the week, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was asked what impresses him in the Bengals offense. Gay responded, by saying, […] The post Ja’Marr Chase’s 7-word response to Willie Gay’s AFC Championship trash talk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Panthers’ runner-up for head coach revealed, and it wasn’t Steve Wilks
Steve Wilks led the Carolina Panthers to a 6-6 record as the team’s interim head coach. The Panthers decided to hire Frank Reich over him for their permanent head coaching role. But even after his work as Carolina’s interim HC, he wasn’t even the Panthers’ runner-up choice for their full-time head coach. The Panthers have […] The post RUMOR: Panthers’ runner-up for head coach revealed, and it wasn’t Steve Wilks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State’s 2023 schedule features major twist not seen since 1895
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day currently has much of his attention set on the NCAA transfer portal and next week’s National Signing Day. He may already have an eye on the Buckeyes’ 2023 schedule, which was released in October. Ohio State has 12 games on its 2023 regular season schedule, including nine contests against […] The post Ohio State’s 2023 schedule features major twist not seen since 1895 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
