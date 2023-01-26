ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bayern Munich hold advantage over Manchester United in quest to sign Harry Kane

Signing Harry Kane won’t be a straight-forward task for Manchester United this summer. Tottenham Hotspur chairman will do everything in his power to make it difficult for Kane to join another Premier League club. That is why we are hearing of rekindled interest from Bayern Munich, a club the 29-year-old was linked with previously.
Cristiano Ronaldo taunted by ‘Messi’ chants after new low in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be taunted with chants about his on-field rival Lionel Messi after the Portuguese forward’s new club were beaten again.Ronaldo failed to register in a 3-1 defeat to Al-Ittihad as Al-Nassr were knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup at the semi-final stage.Having made his debut in the league on Sunday, the Portuguese forward again played all 90 minutes in a central striking role.But goals from Romarinho, Abderrazak Hamdallah and Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti ensured it Al-Ittihad set up a final against Al Feiha on Sunday, with the club’s supporters apparently revelling in an opportunity to mock Ronado with...
Carlo Ancelotti praises Vinicius Jr after Brazilian ends difficult day with Madrid derby goal

Real Madrid are still on track for a famous quintet, having seen off city rivals Atletico Madrid in their quarterfinal tie of the Copa del Rey. Real Madrid had to battle to see off their bitter rivals, having fallen behind early on to Alvaro Morata’s close-range strike. However, they responded in typical fashion, and goals from Rodrygo, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr ensured that it would be the white side of Madrid that progressed to the final four of La Copa.
Piers Morgan: Why Cristiano Ronaldo has edge over Lionel Messi despite Al-Nassr move

Even though he has played in two competitive matches for Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily criticized for his lack of production in those early outings. Now, Piers Morgan has supported the Portuguese's departure to Saudi Arabia by leveling an odd remark at Lionel Messi. In a shocking move earlier...
'I have to be cynical about these Dumfries rumours'

When Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle are linked with out-of-favour players, it sets "alarm bells" ringing for Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as he considers their interest in Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries. Speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards feels Dumfries is a "really good player" but admits he has...
Sabri Lamouchi: 'Excited' Cardiff City boss needs to 'change' Championship strugglers

New manager Sabri Lamouchi is "excited" by the challenge he faces at Cardiff City and says "change" is needed to help steer them away from the Championship relegation zone. Cardiff have named Lamouchi, 51, as their third manager of 2022-23, with ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba rejoining the club as his assistant.
PSV coach Van Nistelrooy goes for Man Utd winger Elanga

PSV Eindhoven are interested in Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga. The attacker, 20, has started just seven games under Erik ten Hag this season. He has largely been used as an impact substitute, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Antony and Bruno Fernandes being selected ahead of him.
Esther Morgan: Wales defender joins Sunderland on loan from Tottenham

Wales defender Esther Morgan has joined FA Women's Championship side Sunderland on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the rest of the season. Tottenham academy product Morgan has had previous loan spells at Leicester City and Coventry United. The 20-year-old full-back was sidelined for much of 2022 by a quad injury.
PSV Eindhoven want Manchester United forward on loan

Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking to sign a player on loan from his former club Manchester United. The PSV Eindhoven manager is believed to be targeting a move for Anthony Elanga, as per the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag is willing to let the player leave on a temporary basis.
Cameron Jerome: Bolton Wanderers sign striker on 18-month deal after Luton departure

Bolton Wanderers have signed veteran striker Cameron Jerome on an 18-month deal after he was released by Luton. The 36-year-old had his contract with the Hatters terminated by mutual agreement earlier on Friday. Jerome, who has scored 137 goals in 614 league appearances, could make his Trotters debut at Charlton...
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Reading

For this weekend's FA Cup predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Krept, from rap duo Krept & Konan. Reading boss Paul Ince won the FA Cup twice with Manchester United but I don't think his return to Old Trafford will have a happy ending. United boss Erik ten Hag is...

