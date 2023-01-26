ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - The mayor of St. Marys has announced he will not be seeking re-election. Patrick McGowan will be leaving office when his term finishes at the end of this year. He was first elected to the position in 2012 and since then his administration has seen many positive developments in St. Marys, such as the construction of the new pedestrian bridge over U.S. Route 33, the current construction of a new municipal building, a new water plant, updating the city's electrical grid, and more. McGowan says he is ready to offer his support and guidance to the next mayor of St. Marys. The voters will get the chance to elect a new mayor this year.

