hometownstations.com
Ohio House speaker asserts leadership, dismisses rival group
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens is asserting that he controls his caucus and its campaign coffers, despite claims to the contrary by an unyielding, rival GOP group. It's the latest chapter in a saga of infighting among the legislative chamber's Republican supermajority that is...
hometownstations.com
Ohio city rewrites abortion ban, advocacy groups end lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Groups advocating for professional social workers and abortion rights said they have succeeded in forcing a small Ohio city to significantly narrow its ban on conducting or recommending abortions and so have ended their legal challenge. The lawsuit by the National Association of Social Workers...
hometownstations.com
Patrick McGowan announces he will not be seeking re-election as mayor of St. Marys
ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - The mayor of St. Marys has announced he will not be seeking re-election. Patrick McGowan will be leaving office when his term finishes at the end of this year. He was first elected to the position in 2012 and since then his administration has seen many positive developments in St. Marys, such as the construction of the new pedestrian bridge over U.S. Route 33, the current construction of a new municipal building, a new water plant, updating the city's electrical grid, and more. McGowan says he is ready to offer his support and guidance to the next mayor of St. Marys. The voters will get the chance to elect a new mayor this year.
hometownstations.com
Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV reported. The...
hometownstations.com
Spear's double-double leads Robert Morris over Oakland 68-63
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kahliel Spear finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds to power Robert Morris to a 68-63 victory over Oakland on Sunday. Jackson Last scored nine points for the Colonials (11-12, 6-6 Horizon League). Stephaun Walker added eight points and nine rebounds.
