Muscle And Fitness

5 Forgotten Strength Exercises That Still Work (For Everyone)

There’s no question that the basics of strength training work despite what you may see from time to time on the Internet. The barbell is the ultimate tool for strength and muscle and will continue to work for all who take it seriously. Incorporating the Big 3exercises—the barbell squat, bench and deadlift—along with Olympic lifts should form the backbone of most conditioning and strength workouts. But within these squat, hinge, and press variations are forgotten strength exercises and variations done by old-school strongmen to get even stronger.
Latoya Delbridge

Benefits of strength training, keeping it simple

Strength/resistance/weight training is a great way to gain lean muscles and bulk up, but it also helps keep fit and improve general health. Not many exercises are good at improving the heart’s health, strengthening the muscles and bones, helping in weight loss, and improving balance simultaneously. Strength training is capable of all these.
shefinds

3 Simple Exercises Trainers Swear By To Get Rid Of Bloating & Fatigue

Unfortunately some days we wake up with painful bloat and fatigue, and when this is the case, one of the best things you can do is get up and moving. There are plenty of ways to get your digestion flowing and help you wake up, from a cup of coffee to a cold shower but one of the best things to do is stretch your body with some soothing yoga poses or go on a brisk walk.
boxrox.com

How to Get Great Six Pack Abs in 22 Days (2023 Ab Workout)

Kickstart your 2023 by learning how to get great six pack abs in 22 days. This intelligent and challenging program has been devised by Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean X. “If you want to get six pack abs without any equipment and you’re not sure what ab workout to do, then this is the one for you. This six pack workout is designed to do two things in only 22 days. The first is to train your abs they way they should be in order to get stronger abs. Your upper abs, lower abs, and obliques will be trained through their functions to most effectively hit them.”
boxrox.com

How to Lose All Your Stubborn Belly Fat in 3 Steps

Discover how to lose all your stubborn belly fat in 3 steps. Losing weight is easier for some than others. However, losing your belly fat is difficult for most people, as this is one of the last areas where you start losing weight because that is just how biology works.
Franklin County Free Press

Are You in a Weight Loss Plateau? 5 Reasons Why the Scale is Stuck

So, you took the leap and signed up for a weight loss program. But once you got started, it was a whole different story. While you may feel like you’re doing everything to a T, the scale is stuck and you can’t figure out why. Plateaus are a normal part of any weight loss journey, but there are many reasons for them. Check out these six reasons why the scale may be stuck:
purewow.com

A 10-Step, No-Equipment Workout for a Full-Body Burn

We love going to the gym, but sometimes life gets busy and the only way to squeeze in a sweat is at home between appointments, pick-ups and meetings galore. But since most of us don’t keep a squat rack next to the china cabinet, a no-equipment workout featuring bodyweight moves is a great way to tone, tighten and even strengthen our muscles (without lifting a single dumbbell).
CNN

How to use a single dumbbell for a total-body workout

Strength and conditioning coach Dana Santas shows you how you can effectively train your entire body using a single dumbbell in 10 minutes. Here are five exercises to strengthen your legs, hips, arms, shoulders and core.
moneytalksnews.com

A 5-Minute Fix for People Who Sit All Day

A growing body of research tells us that sitting for too long is bad for our health. It has been linked to obesity, diabetes and cancer. You may have heard this before and wondered what to do about it. Many people now spend a significant part of their day seated for work.
hippocraticpost.com

Leading causes of weight gain

Rising global overweight and obesity rates are typically attributed to overconsumption and a lack of movement. However, new research highlights the far more complex combination of lifestyle choices and challenges that cause weight gain. In a survey of over 100,000 users of Able, a health coaching app that tailors personal...
hike734.com

Hiking Fitness: Mobility Training

This blog is part of a series of posts discussing various components of hiking fitness. If you haven’t already, you’ll want to check out the previous blogs The Importance of Strength Training , Restoring Proper Muscle Activation, and The Importance of Core Stability. Mobility Training. Mobility training is...
A. U. IGNATIUS

Preserving optimal vision with strategies for keeping your eyes healthy

Preserving optimal vision with strategies for keeping your eyes healthy. As human beings, our eyesight is one of our most precious senses. It allows us to navigate the world around us, to appreciate its beauty, and to connect with others. However, our eyes are also vulnerable to a variety of environmental and health-related factors that can affect their performance over time. In this guide, we will discuss the steps that you can take to maintain optimal eye health and protect your vision for years to come.

