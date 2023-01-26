Read full article on original website
Happy Kansas Day! Test your knowledge of the Sunflower State
Happy Kansas Day! Kansas officially became a state of the United States on Jan. 29, 1861. Test your Kansas knowledge with these trivia questions from the Kansas Historical Society. (We'll give you the answers on Monday.) What was Kansas called during the territorial period?. a. Battlefield Kansas. b. Bleeding Kansas.
Salt on roadways: Scientists look for a greener path on roads
Rock salt saves lives by helping tires grip icy roads. It avoids broken bones when homeowners use it on slick sidewalks, driveways and parking lots. And in Kansas, one of the country’s top salt producers, rock salt generates paychecks. But it also costs Americans billions in corroding cars and...
Don’t eat the fish: Arkansas River, other Kansas waters remain under advisory
The 2023 advisory was issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Thursday.
Emergency license suspension issued for Fort Scott day care
FORT SCOTT, Kan. - Kansas officials issue an Emergency Order of Suspension against a Fort Scott day care.
What fish are safe to eat in Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An advisory released on Thursday in Kansas lists concerns that should be observed when eating fish caught in state waters. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks released the advisory which identifies types of fish or other aquatic animals that should be eaten only […]
5 Waterfalls in Kansas for Beginner Hikers
When you think of waterfalls, Kansas typically isn’t the first state that pops into mind. Kansas, surprisingly, has over 100 waterfalls, many of which require no advanced hiking skills. If you’ve already explored the agricultural side of Kansas, every Wizard of Oz stop you could find, a day tour...
Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that bitter cold will settle in across Kansas tonight and will stick around for a few days. Dangerous cold is expected over portions of western and northern Kansas tonight through Sunday morning. Wind chills could fall as low as 15 degrees below zero at times.
Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized
TOPEKA — It’s time to keep China out of Kansas agricultural lands, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said, announcing his support of legislation intended to prevent Kansas farmers from selling that land to foreign entities. The bill in question, Senate Bill 100, would prohibit any non-U.S. citizen from buying Kansas real estate in certain areas. […] The post Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
Barton, Pawnee, Stafford receive part of $1.8 million Family Resource Centers
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that 10 Kansas communities are receiving grants to assist with the creation of Family Resource Centers. These funds, granted by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, are part of its ongoing efforts to decrease the need for families to have formal contact with the agency.
Arctic air moving through Kansas today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are tracking an Arctic cold front moving through Kansas today. Big weather changes related to our temperatures behind an Arctic front moving through the state. North winds will become gusty behind the front with falling temperatures. The coldest air will arrive overnight and Sunday with single digits, teens and low 20s expected for afternoon highs Sunday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for northern and western Kansas tonight through midday Sunday. Dangerous wind chills of -5 to -15 will be common across NW-Kansas. Flurries will accompany the Arctic air, however no accumulations are expected across Kansas.
For these 7 Kansas communities, 2022 was the driest on record
It might not rain much in Healy. But if it does, it’s Steve Fenster’s job to know about it. Every morning for more than 40 years as a volunteer with the National Weather Service, he’s peered out the window of his west-central Kansas home scouring his patio for any signs of moisture.
Strong front to arrive on Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will move in over the weekend, and Arctic air will arrive with strong winds returning out of the north. Although there will be some areas that get light snow Saturday night and early Sunday, accumulations will be minimal at best, and best chances will reside over northern Kansas.
Anti-abortion lawmakers in Kansas propose a complete ban
WICHITA, Kan. — Republican lawmakers in Kansas have introduced legislation that would outlaw abortion beginning at fertilization — without exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life or health of the mother. The near-total ban is the most extreme anti-abortion legislation introduced in Kansas so far this...
Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo
While I spent much of this week fending off the sinus pressure and congestion of a head cold, Kansas legislators spent the week fending off public scrutiny and refusing to acknowledge that folks really, really don’t want to ban abortion. Yes, we’ve come to week three of the session. The bloom is off the rose, […] The post Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Midwestern arctic blast leads to gorgeous light pillar display in Kansas
A frigid morning in the wake of a late January arctic blast sweeping across the Midwest led to a stunning display of light pillars in Kansas Sunday.
Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
Kansas driver’s license practice exam: How well do you know the rules of the road?
Test your knowledge with these sample questions for Kansas driver’s license written exams.
McPherson's Wondra among Governor Kelly's appointments
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced 13 appointments to the following state society, boards, commissions, compact, and committee. Purpose: To collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans. Matt Chappell, Acting Director. Board of Accountancy. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPAs),...
INSIGHT KANSAS: Let's not forget home rule, popular sovereignty
One of the simplest ways to define politics is as a struggle for power. This power struggle has flared up again. The legislature began their 2023 session by introducing a bill that would further disrupt the current power division between state and local and also undermine Kansas voters. Often, in...
