Kansas State

Salina Post

Happy Kansas Day! Test your knowledge of the Sunflower State

Happy Kansas Day! Kansas officially became a state of the United States on Jan. 29, 1861. Test your Kansas knowledge with these trivia questions from the Kansas Historical Society. (We'll give you the answers on Monday.) What was Kansas called during the territorial period?. a. Battlefield Kansas. b. Bleeding Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

What fish are safe to eat in Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An advisory released on Thursday in Kansas lists concerns that should be observed when eating fish caught in state waters. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks released the advisory which identifies types of fish or other aquatic animals that should be eaten only […]
KANSAS STATE
scenicstates.com

5 Waterfalls in Kansas for Beginner Hikers

When you think of waterfalls, Kansas typically isn’t the first state that pops into mind. Kansas, surprisingly, has over 100 waterfalls, many of which require no advanced hiking skills. If you’ve already explored the agricultural side of Kansas, every Wizard of Oz stop you could find, a day tour...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that bitter cold will settle in across Kansas tonight and will stick around for a few days. Dangerous cold is expected over portions of western and northern Kansas tonight through Sunday morning. Wind chills could fall as low as 15 degrees below zero at times.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized

TOPEKA — It’s time to keep China out of Kansas agricultural lands, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said, announcing his support of legislation intended to prevent Kansas farmers from selling that land to foreign entities.  The bill in question, Senate Bill 100, would prohibit any non-U.S. citizen from buying Kansas real estate in certain areas. […] The post Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Arctic air moving through Kansas today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are tracking an Arctic cold front moving through Kansas today. Big weather changes related to our temperatures behind an Arctic front moving through the state. North winds will become gusty behind the front with falling temperatures. The coldest air will arrive overnight and Sunday with single digits, teens and low 20s expected for afternoon highs Sunday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for northern and western Kansas tonight through midday Sunday. Dangerous wind chills of -5 to -15 will be common across NW-Kansas. Flurries will accompany the Arctic air, however no accumulations are expected across Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Strong front to arrive on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will move in over the weekend, and Arctic air will arrive with strong winds returning out of the north. Although there will be some areas that get light snow Saturday night and early Sunday, accumulations will be minimal at best, and best chances will reside over northern Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Anti-abortion lawmakers in Kansas propose a complete ban

WICHITA, Kan. — Republican lawmakers in Kansas have introduced legislation that would outlaw abortion beginning at fertilization — without exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life or health of the mother. The near-total ban is the most extreme anti-abortion legislation introduced in Kansas so far this...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo

While I spent much of this week fending off the sinus pressure and congestion of a head cold, Kansas legislators spent the week fending off public scrutiny and refusing to acknowledge that folks really, really don’t want to ban abortion. Yes, we’ve come to week three of the session. The bloom is off the rose, […] The post Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

McPherson's Wondra among Governor Kelly's appointments

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced 13 appointments to the following state society, boards, commissions, compact, and committee. Purpose: To collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans. Matt Chappell, Acting Director. Board of Accountancy. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPAs),...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
