NC State Newsstand: Armstrong ranked top-10 transfer commit of winter window

By Ethan McDowell
On3.com
 3 days ago
NC State’s 2022-23 basketball seasons are here, and there will be no shortage of news to start the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before.

The Wolfpacker’s Thursday Morning Newsstand

It is no secret that Brennan Armstrong was one of the best quarterbacks in college football two years ago. He dominated at UVA under the coaching of current NC State offensive coordinator Robert Anae, and he is considered the No. 5 transfer portal commitment of the winter window.

On3 ranked the top-10 portal commits earlier this week and placed the Wolfpack signal-caller right in the middle of the list. Here’s the analysis that accompanied that ranking.

“Don’t look at Brennan Armstrong’s 2022 stats. He was a victim of the “square peg in a round hole” syndrome. UVa’s new coaching staff didn’t do a good job adapting to Armstrong’s skill set. That shouldn’t be an issue in 2023. Armstrong (6-2, 210) again will work with coordinator Robert Anae, who was Virginia’s OC in 2021, when Armstrong threw for 4,449 yards and 31 TDs and also rushed for nine scores. Anae was at Syracuse in 2022 and Armstrong’s stats fell off the table (2,210 passing yards, seven TDs). If Armstrong regains his 2021 form, NCSU can contend for the ACC title.”

Armstrong will play his final season of college football in Raleigh, but he will still have to compete for the starting spot. MJ Morris, who showcased his skill as a true freshman before an injury caused him to miss the last few games of the year, and Ben Finley, who led NC State to a thrilling win over UNC, will return for the 2023 season.

NC State picked up a huge commitment Wednesday from junior college All-American and four-star safety Bishop Fitzgerald.

The Wolfpack secured commitments from a trio of impressive junior college recruits during the 2023 cycle.

Could this be one of NC State’s best defensive back recruiting classes of all time?

Quote of the day

This quote is from an interview with Fitzgerald before he committed discussing his relationship with Wolfpack safeties coach Joe DeForest.

“I think that’s one of the things I admire about coach DeForest is him always being 100 and real transparent,” Fitzgerald said. “I feel like I could talk to him about a lot of things because he values his players as people too.”

Today’s top NC State headlines

