House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in BostonTed RiversBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
LEGO Announces Boston As New HQ LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Kendrick Perkins Drops Truth Bomb On The Lakers As He Explains Why LeBron James Cannot Be In The MVP Conversation
Kendrick Perkins shreds LeBron's MVP case.
Jayson Tatum’s reaction to blown no-call on LeBron James will annoy Lakers fans
Jayson Tatum is staying mum on the blown no-call on his foul on LeBron James that allowed the Boston Celtics to force overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers and win. To recall, Tatum fouled James with less than a second left on the clock as the Lakers star was attacking the basket for the potential […] The post Jayson Tatum’s reaction to blown no-call on LeBron James will annoy Lakers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone
Load management has been a strong point of contention in NBA circles. However, it’s hard to disagree with the thought process behind resting superstars on the second night of a back-to-back. After all, no one wins championships in the regular season; thus, for playoff-bound teams with championship aspirations, reaching the postseason at full strength is […] The post Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA, refs admit to costing Lakers game vs. Celtics on LeBron James no-call
The lead official of the Los Angeles Lakers’ controversial loss to the Boston Celtics and the NBA admitted that LeBron James was fouled by Jayson Tatum on a layup attempt that would have sealed victory for the Lakers. Instead, Los Angeles fell in overtime on Saturday night at TD Garden, 125-121.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s honest take on Joel Embiid dropping 47 on Denver
Saturday’s edition of the NBA’s rivalry week pitted arguably the two top big men in the league today when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were able to score a 126-119 victory at home, and at least for this particular battle, it was clear which of the two towering centers came out on top.
NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Maple Leafs prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/29/2023
The Washington Capitals will head to Eastern Canada to face off with the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena. Skate through the ice as we share our NHL odds series, make Capitals-Maple Leafs prediction and pick while also showing you how to watch. The Capitals are coming off a 3-2 shootout victory over the Pittsburgh […] The post NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Maple Leafs prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/29/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant continues Twitter beef with Shaq with petty response
Kevin Durant is beefing with someone again on Twitter, this time with Shaquille O’Neal. The two had a rather hilarious interaction on Twitter where the Nets star got roasted by Shaq after his criticism. Well, it seems like the two aren’t burying the hatchet any time soon, since the latter posted a subtweet of sorts aimed at KD.
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs. Pelicans?
The Milwaukee Bucks are preparing for a big-time matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans. They will try to notch another win as they look to improve on their strong record. Before tip-off, which is scheduled for 8:00 P.M. EST at Fiserv Forum, a very important question must be asked: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Pelicans?
James Wade’s message to Candace Parker leaving Chicago for Aces
Chicago Sky coach James Wade shared a heartfelt message to two-time WNBA champion and MVP Candace Parker after she announced her intention to sign with the Las Vegas Aces as an unrestricted free agent on Saturday. “Candace has done so much for our franchise in her time here,” Wade said...
Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update
New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson went under the knife again last week. This time around, the 24-year-old underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb. He was supposed to be re-evaluated in three weeks’ time, but the Knicks have now provided a rather unexpected update on Robinson’s status moving forward. Unfortunately, […] The post Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr sounds off on Jonathan Kuminga’s star potential after win over Raptors
Jonathan Kuminga’s been blessed with top-tier physical tools for an NBA wing. Just 20 years old, he’s already arguably the Golden State Warriors’ best on-ball defender, easily capable of switching across four positions. Kuminga is a slick, creative ball handler for his size despite clear room for growth, and regularly flashes natural passing chops that suggest he could eventually make more plays as a primary creator. He’s both powerful and graceful as a finisher, with the shot-faking patience of a veteran and ever-improving footwork. The sophomore wing has taken needed defensive strides away from the ball in 2022-23, too.
RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update
The Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be using Grayson Allen in various outgoing trade packages, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Bucks may opt to use Allen as a centerpiece in return for […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan
Donovan Mitchell came extremely close to becoming a member of the New York Knicks this past summer. In fact, most folks believed that the Knicks were on the brink of announcing a homecoming for the New York native, who for his part, admitted later on that he too felt that the move was all but […] The post Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Best moves Rangers must make at 2023 NHL trade deadline
The New York Rangers were two wins away from reaching their first Stanley Cup final since 1994 last season, blowing a 2-0 lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 Eastern Conference Final to bow out in the final four. Although the team has been above average in the regular season again this year, […] The post Best moves Rangers must make at 2023 NHL trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns HC Monty Williams shades Deandre Ayton after game-ending play
Three steps forward, one giant step back. The Phoenix Suns had been garnering momentum after a three-game winning streak, but a 95-99 loss to a Dallas Mavericks team that was without Luka Doncic almost the entire game might have brought past issues back up to the surface. Trailing by two...
Jazz’s nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Utah Jazz may have reached the end of its previous core last season as Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Royce O’Neal, and Bojan Bogdanovic were all shipped out in the offseason. The expectation was for the Jazz to accumulate as many draft picks as they could and rebuild their team through the draft. That formula was executed by CEO of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge with the Boston Celtics, and he has had a terrific track record of success from the draft.
Chris Paul’s 3-word message to Jae Crowder amid Suns holdout
It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the Phoenix Suns. Last year’s top seed has had several key pieces in and out of the lineup with Jae Crowder holding himself out even bother the season began. The veteran forward’s holdout may have evoked mixed feelings from Suns fans, but it hasn’t changed how […] The post Chris Paul’s 3-word message to Jae Crowder amid Suns holdout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: LeBron James absolutely fuming at refs after no-call at buzzer in Lakers vs. Celtics
LeBron James absolutely lost it after the referees missed an obvious foul from Jayson Tatum that would have given the Los Angeles Lakers the chance to win against the Boston Celtics at the death of time. With the scores tied at 105-105 with less than five seconds remaining in the...
