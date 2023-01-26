ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayson Tatum’s reaction to blown no-call on LeBron James will annoy Lakers fans

Jayson Tatum is staying mum on the blown no-call on his foul on LeBron James that allowed the Boston Celtics to force overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers and win. To recall, Tatum fouled James with less than a second left on the clock as the Lakers star was attacking the basket for the potential […] The post Jayson Tatum’s reaction to blown no-call on LeBron James will annoy Lakers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline

At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
BOSTON, MA
Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone

Load management has been a strong point of contention in NBA circles. However, it’s hard to disagree with the thought process behind resting superstars on the second night of a back-to-back. After all, no one wins championships in the regular season; thus, for playoff-bound teams with championship aspirations, reaching the postseason at full strength is […] The post Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Maple Leafs prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/29/2023

The Washington Capitals will head to Eastern Canada to face off with the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena. Skate through the ice as we share our NHL odds series, make Capitals-Maple Leafs prediction and pick while also showing you how to watch. The Capitals are coming off a 3-2 shootout victory over the Pittsburgh […] The post NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Maple Leafs prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/29/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs. Pelicans?

The Milwaukee Bucks are preparing for a big-time matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans. They will try to notch another win as they look to improve on their strong record. Before tip-off, which is scheduled for 8:00 P.M. EST at Fiserv Forum, a very important question must be asked: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Pelicans?
MILWAUKEE, WI
Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update

New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson went under the knife again last week. This time around, the 24-year-old underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb. He was supposed to be re-evaluated in three weeks’ time, but the Knicks have now provided a rather unexpected update on Robinson’s status moving forward. Unfortunately, […] The post Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Steve Kerr sounds off on Jonathan Kuminga’s star potential after win over Raptors

Jonathan Kuminga’s been blessed with top-tier physical tools for an NBA wing. Just 20 years old, he’s already arguably the Golden State Warriors’ best on-ball defender, easily capable of switching across four positions. Kuminga is a slick, creative ball handler for his size despite clear room for growth, and regularly flashes natural passing chops that suggest he could eventually make more plays as a primary creator. He’s both powerful and graceful as a finisher, with the shot-faking patience of a veteran and ever-improving footwork. The sophomore wing has taken needed defensive strides away from the ball in 2022-23, too.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update

The Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be using Grayson Allen in various outgoing trade packages, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Bucks may opt to use Allen as a centerpiece in return for […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan

Donovan Mitchell came extremely close to becoming a member of the New York Knicks this past summer. In fact, most folks believed that the Knicks were on the brink of announcing a homecoming for the New York native, who for his part, admitted later on that he too felt that the move was all but […] The post Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best moves Rangers must make at 2023 NHL trade deadline

The New York Rangers were two wins away from reaching their first Stanley Cup final since 1994 last season, blowing a 2-0 lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 Eastern Conference Final to bow out in the final four. Although the team has been above average in the regular season again this year, […] The post Best moves Rangers must make at 2023 NHL trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jazz’s nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Utah Jazz may have reached the end of its previous core last season as Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Royce O’Neal, and Bojan Bogdanovic were all shipped out in the offseason. The expectation was for the Jazz to accumulate as many draft picks as they could and rebuild their team through the draft. That formula was executed by CEO of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge with the Boston Celtics, and he has had a terrific track record of success from the draft.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Chris Paul’s 3-word message to Jae Crowder amid Suns holdout

It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the Phoenix Suns. Last year’s top seed has had several key pieces in and out of the lineup with Jae Crowder holding himself out even bother the season began. The veteran forward’s holdout may have evoked mixed feelings from Suns fans, but it hasn’t changed how […] The post Chris Paul’s 3-word message to Jae Crowder amid Suns holdout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
