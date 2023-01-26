The Utah Jazz may have reached the end of its previous core last season as Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Royce O’Neal, and Bojan Bogdanovic were all shipped out in the offseason. The expectation was for the Jazz to accumulate as many draft picks as they could and rebuild their team through the draft. That formula was executed by CEO of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge with the Boston Celtics, and he has had a terrific track record of success from the draft.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO