UCLA vs. USC: How to watch, odds, picks, final score predictions from ESPN, KenPom

By Dan Morrison
On3.com
 3 days ago
Icon Sportswire / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

On Thursday night, UCLA and USC will renew one of the PAC-12’s best rivalries once again, this time at the Galen Center. Ahead of the game, here is how to watch it, the odds from Vegas, as well as predictions from ESPN’s BPI and KenPom.

How to watch UCLA vs. USC

Tip-off: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Channel: ESPN2

Vegas odds

UCLA is a 4.5-point favorite over Missouri on Thursday, according to VegasInsider. The over-under is set at 131.5 points.

ESPN BPI prediction

Predicted winner: UCLA

Predicted point differential: 8.3

Win probability (for Bruins): 78.4%

Matchup quality: 81.0

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index, or BPI, is an analytical tool used to measure the strength of teams and predict future outcomes. BPI has the UCLA vs USC game ranked as the third-highest in terms of matchup quality.

KenPom prediction

Predicted final score: UCLA 70, USC 64

Win probability (for Bruins): 71%

KenPom is another analytical tool used to provide analysis in college basketball. Like BPI, KenPom predicts that UCLA will beat USC.

This is the second time UCLA and USC are meeting this season, with the Bruins surviving a close game against the Trojans early in January.

At this point, UCLA looks like a lock for the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, USC desperately needs a big win over someone like the Bruins. Right now, the Trojans are one of the first four out, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. A win over the third-ranked KenPom team would go a long way.

The Trojans have found recent success against the Bruins when playing at Galen Center. In their last four meetings at Galen Center, the Trojans have won each time. The biggest challenge for USC is going to be keeping the Bruins’ key scorers, like Jaime Jaquez Jr and Jaylen Clark, from letting UCLA run away with the game early. If the Trojans can avoid that, then they might be able to steal momentum at home.

Related
