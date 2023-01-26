ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee's defense has already set a program record ... with 11 games left in the regular season

By Grant Ramey
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHPu4_0kS92wru00
Tennessee freshman forward Tobe Awaka guards against Georgia (Tennessee Athletics)

Georgia’s Jabri Abdur-Rahim hit a three with 10:50 left in the first half Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, cutting No. 4 Tennessee’s lead down to 19-17 and making the Bulldogs 7-for-14 from the field through the first nine minutes, 10 seconds.

Then Tennessee’s defense got back to being Tennessee’s defense.

From there, the Bulldogs made only two more shots in the first half and scored only 24 points over the final 30 minutes, 10 seconds as the Vols won 70-41 after putting another opponent in their usual submission hold.

The 29-point win helped Tennessee (17-3, 7-1 SEC) set a new program single-season record for wins by 20 or or more points, with 11 through 20 games. The Vols have 11 games left on the regular-season schedule.

Vols have college basketball’s No. 1 defense for eighth week in a row

Georgia was the 10th Tennessee opponent held to 50 points or less by the Vols and the 15th held under 60 points. The Bulldogs needed a layup with two seconds left to break 40 points.

Tennessee’s biggest margin of victory this season was the 54-point win over Alcorn State. The Vols have won by 40 or more points three times and 30 or more points eight times. The slimmest margin of victory was three points against Maryland in December, just ahead of four at Ole Miss to start SEC play. The Vols beat USC by seven in overtime in the Battle 4 Atlantis in November and beat Vanderbilt by nine at home earlier this month.

The other 13 wins have been decided by 10 points or more.

Tennessee remained at No. 2 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the win over Georgia, closing the gap to 0.68 points behind No. 1 Houston.

The Vols have been ranked No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency (82.7) — points allowed per 100 possessions — for the last eight weeks in the KenPom numbers. Rutgers, at 86.4, is the next closest.

Tennessee is ranked No. 1 in effective field-goal percentage, a statistic that adjusts for the fact that a 3-point field goal is worth more than a 2-point field goal, and No. 1 in 3-point percentage allowed (21.6). The Vols are No. 5 in steal percentage (14.3), No. 6 in 2-point percentage allowed (42.8), No. 7 in turnover percentage (25.2) and No. 22 in block percentage (14.0).

“As you guys know,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the game Wednesday, “we like pressuring the ball.”

That pressure starts in the backcourt.

Zakai Zeigler is second in the SEC in steals, with 46, and Santiago Vescovi is fourth with 40. Zeigler ranks 22nd nationally in steal percentage, ahead of Vescovi at No. 32. Sophomore wing Jahmai Mashack is ahead of both, though, and is ranked fourth nationally with a 5.5 steal percentage. Mashack has 30 steals despite averaging just 16.4 minutes per game.

Jonas Aidoo is tied for seventh in the SEC with 24 blocks. He’s ranked 24th nationally in block percentage, at 14.3.

Up Next: No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Texas, Saturday, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

“Great defensive guys,” Barnes said, “… they impact the game because not only do they do what they need to do guarding their man, but they are fix-it guys. They are there when something breaks down, they can fix it.”

Barnes was asked Wednesday night how this defense, with the gaudy numbers it has already put up this season, can get better.

The answer: Consistency. Barnes is still looking for more of it.

“Can we be consistent every night,” he said, “with each guy knowing what he has to do to get better?”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Watch: Tennessee Vols drop must-see Josh Heupel video

Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the Tennessee Vols hiring Josh Heupel to replace Jeremy Pruitt as the program’s head coach. When Heupel was initially hired, there was plenty of concern over whether or not the hire would work out. Heupel wasn’t a name that was on the radar...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former 5-star Vols recruiting target hints at entering transfer portal

A former five-star Tennessee Vols recruiting target hinted at entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolan, the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption “portal looking good”. Nolan, who ended...
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Hazel Green girls set AHSAA win streak record, pound Riverdale (Tenn.), 76-7

The Hazel Green girls have won the most consecutive games in Alabama High School Athletic Association history. The Trojans earned their record 87th straight by beating Riverdale (Tenn.) 76-7 today at home. The five-time defending Class 6A state champions were tied with Lauderdale County’s streak of 86 straight games from 2013-15. They now hold the top spot in AHSAA play for both girls’ and boys’ teams.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
wgnsradio.com

Blackman Football Coach Resigns

Chandler Tygard resigned as Blackman's football coach Friday after two seasons to accept the head job at Cleveland High School. Tygard went 15-8 in two seasons with the Blaze, including 10-3 in 2022. Blackman reached the quarterfinals of the TSSAA state playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Oakland 48-23. "Today is bittersweet to leave a place that I truly love, people I care strongly about, the relationships our family has built with the so many people at Blackman," Tygard said. "I can't say how appreciative I am of the entire Blackman community and how great of a place this is to live and work."
MURFREESBORO, TN
Chalkbeat

Two charter schools in Memphis, Nashville to move to new state district

Two charter schools exiting Tennessee’s school turnaround district will pivot to the oversight of another state-run district operated by a new charter school entity.The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission approved applications Friday from Promise Academy Spring Hill, which serves kindergartners through fifth graders in Memphis’ Raleigh community, and LEAD Neely’s Bend, which serves grades 5-8 in the Madison area of Nashville.Their transition from the state’s Achievement School District will occur this...
MEMPHIS, TN
Pride Publishing

Tenn. House Democrats looking for improvement in Lee’s second term

Tennessee Democratic Leaders say Gov. Bill Lee’s second term needs to improve in order for Tennessee to live up to its full potential. Lee was sworn in outside the State Capitol on the Legislative Plaza in Nashville. The theme of the Inaugural was ‘Tennessee: Leading the Nation.’ However, Democrats say the state is leading the nation in too many of the wrong categories. Some of those include:
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release

Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video …. Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. Viewer discretion is advised. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. State rests case after arguing nurse’s shooting was …. State rests case after...
NASHVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?

The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Vanderbilt Enrolling Participants for Early Alzheimer’s Study

The Vanderbilt Memory and Alzheimer’s Center is recruiting individuals age 50 and older to participate in a study researching early drivers of Alzheimer’s disease. Established in 2012 by Angela Jefferson, PhD, professor of Neurology and founding director of the Vanderbilt Memory and Alzheimer’s Center, the Vanderbilt Memory and Aging Project was among the first studies to research the long-term connection between heart health and brain health.
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
100K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy