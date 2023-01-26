Read full article on original website
Yield App buys wealth management platform Trofi Group
Digital asset firm Yield App has purchased Trofi Group, a wealth management platform that provides structured product solutions for cryptocurrencies, for an undisclosed sum. Trofi Group currently employs a workforce that has altogether 30 years of experience of serving derivatives units at HSBC and J.P. Morgan. Following the completion of...
BMO Wealth Management extends market data delivery alliance with FactSet
BMO’s wealth management unit has expanded its partnership with FactSet, a financial digital platform, by choosing the latter as its primary market data provider. Under the renewed tie-up, FactSet will deliver its advisor workstation to BMO Wealth Management in Canada for digitally transform its operations. Advisors of BMO Wealth...
Top 10 M&A legal advisers in Asia-Pacific for 2022 revealed
GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten legal and financial advisers by value and volume in Asia-Pacific for 2022. AZB & Partners has emerged as the top M&A legal advisers in the region during the period by value and volume. AZB &...
FLX Networks taps Broadridge to offer distribution platform to asset managers
FLX Networks, which facilitates communication between asset managers and financial advisors, has selected Broadridge Financial Solutions as a preferred data and analytics provider to asset management companies. As part of the tie-up, FLX will use Broadridge analytics and inputs to fuel its distribution services that are offered to asset managers.
Blackstone profit plunges 75% in Q4
American investment firm Blackstone has registered a net income of $743m for the fourth quarter of 2022, a drop of 75% as against $2.94bn a year ago. The firm’s net attributable income was $558m during the quarter compared to $1.3bn in the year ago period. Total revenues dropped 70%...
Quilter poaches chief risk officer from Brooks Macdonald
British wealth management firm Quilter has further strengthened its executive management team by appointing Priti Verma as its new chief risk officer (CRO). Verma, who will the firm in the second quarter of 2023, will report to Quilter CEO Steven Levin. Levin said: “I am delighted to welcome Priti to...
