Colorado, Deion Sanders expecting numerous elite recruits this weekend

(Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Deion Sanders era at Colorado hasn’t been short on hype. But so far, with just a few weeks on the job, Sanders has put together a masterful end to the 2023 class for the Buffaloes, including flipping five-star cornerback Cormani McClain from Miami and poaching four-star running back Dylan Edwards from Notre Dame.

That adds to a monster transfer haul to rebuild the roster, which has the Buffaloes ranked No. 2 in On3’s Transfer Portal Team Rankings. But now eyes are focused toward the future, with a number of elite 2024 and 2025 recruits headed to Boulder this weekend — most for the first time.

At the top of that list is elite 2024 wide receiver Ryan Wingo, who looks to be a five-star prospect by the times thing are said and done in this class. Tennessee, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Oregon, Missouri and more are already involved with Wingo, but he told On3’s Chad Simmons that he’s “got to see” what Colorado has to offer under Sanders.

He’ll be joined by top 2024s Brandon Baker, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, and Marcelles Williams coming from California, as well as coveted tight end Kylan Fox out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson. The in-state Bulldogs are one of a number of teams pursuing the talented pass-catcher, but Fox believes Sanders has what it takes to get players to the next level because he himself did at.

“When I think of Coach Prime I think of somebody that has played at the highest level and knows what it takes to get there and do big things,” Fox told Simmons.

Massive Orlando (Fla.) Jones four-star defensive lineman D’Antre Robinson will also make his way to the Centennial State, and the Buffs have a strong start on the defensive line with commitments from On300 Valdosta (Ga.) teammates Omar White and Eric Brantley Jr.

Top 2025 prospects also headed to Boulder

Some of the nation’s top sophomores are also expected in town for the weekend. Among them are top-60 Sacramento (Calif.) wide receiver Phillip Bell and Pittsburg (Calif.) safety Jadyn Hudson from the Bay Area.

Also making their way from California are elite 2025 running back Jordon Davison, No. 2 linebacker Nasir Wyatt, and former USC commit Jett White, one of the top cornerbacks in the country.