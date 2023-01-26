ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
The Independent

Chuck Grassley’s grandson mocked for declaring war on ‘entitlement’ in midst of ‘nepo baby’ political career

The politically-ambitious grandson of Sen Chuck Grassley of Iowa has been criticised after attacking the “entitlement” of food stamps. Pat Grassley, the Republican speaker of the Iowa State House, spoke out last week about his push to slash and restrict benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in the state.“It’s these entitlement programmes, they’re the ones that are growing within the budget and are putting pressure on us being able to fund other priorities,” Mr Grassley said.Mr Grassley’s decision to attack food stamps as putting pressure on the state’s budget struck some observers as disingenuous, given that Iowa currently has a $1.8bn...
OK! Magazine

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Declares Donald Trump Is A 'Proven Loser' Who Won't 'Get The Nomination'

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is making it clear how he feels about former President Donald Trump. "Couple things: He's fading fast. He's a proven loser," the 52-year-old told Jake Tapper in an interview. "He cost us the House in '18, he cost us the White House in '20, he cost us the Senate again and again, and I think we all know that and I think we're moving past Trump. I really think that's the case."Ryan also believes the 76-year-old won't be on the ballot for the 2024 election. "I can't imagine him getting the nomination, frankly," he stated....
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
