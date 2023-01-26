Read full article on original website
Another Amarillo Teen Will Face Murder Charge As Adult
A juvenile who was 15 at the time of his arrest for the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man will have his case handled in District Court, rather than a juvenile court. The teen is charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with the March 30, 2022 slaying of Deandre Graham at the Axiom apartments, located at 1500 Bell St.
Amarillo Police Investgate First Homicide Of 2023
The first homicide of 2023 has Amarillo Police looking for a suspect. At 5:45 am the APD was called to the 4100 block of South Travis Street on gunshots heard in the area. Officers found 24-year-old Markell Damarion Toombs-Reed lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Police located...
15-year-old indicted after homicide at mobile home park in Randall County
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 15-year-old has been indicted in Randall County District Court in relation to a November 2022 homicide at a mobile home park that left two individuals dead. According to documents filed in the 251st Judicial District Court for Randall County, Texas on Wednesday, 15-year-old Chris Knight has been charged with […]
1 arrested after more than 600 grams of drugs found in Cactus
Officials with the Dumas Police Department released information regarding a narcotics bust in Cactus that occurred Thursday afternoon that led to one arrest.
Amarillo FD: overnight fire abandoned apt complex
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department report an overnight fire at an abandoned apartment complex located at 209 North Madison. According to an AFD press release, at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, multiple crews were dispatched after receiving calls from individuals about seeing fire from the overpass. Officials added that […]
Bullets Fly in Another Amarillo Shooting, One Dead
It's no wonder that Amarillo was named one of the most dangerous cities in Texas. You would think that with a city our size, we wouldn't have the crime we do, WRONG! Our city's crime rate seems to be going up, up and up, every year. That's why each time...
Dodge Charger Slams Amarillo School Bus Into Front Yard
Are you ready for unmatched power and performance? Look no further than the Dodge Charger. This muscle car boasts a range of engine options, including the available 6.2L HEMI V8 engine that delivers a staggering 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. And with enough horsepower to throw an entire...
Amarillo Police report 1 dead after Thursday morning shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on a Thursday morning shooting that left one dead. APD detailed that around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 4100 block of South Travis St. on reported gunshots heard in the area. Officers found a man, identified by police as 24-year-old Markell Damarion […]
Cactus Drug Bust
Dumas police and other law enforcement agencies arrested a woman in Cactus after finding meth and cocaine that have a street value of $60,000. Sixty-six -year old Victoria Fierro De Solis is looking at two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Amarillo teen facing murder charges for the shooting of 2 victims in mobile home
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A 15-year-old is now facing a capital murder charge in Randall County for the shooting deaths of a man and woman in November. Court documents say Chris Knight, who was a family member of one of the two found dead, shot both Tyler Knight and Bethany Mullican in a mobile home.
Tulia Police cracking down on underage driving
TULIA, Texas (KVII) — On most days, there’s not a lot of traffic on the city streets in Tulia so, the idea of allowing kids to drive before they have their license or learner’s permit makes sense to many. Gerald Barrow said he started driving when he...
99th Amarillo Police Academy graduates Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it has graduated its 99th class Friday, adding five APD officers and two Potter County Deputies to law enforcement. APD said the graduating class and the 100th class of the APA were joined by city officials including Mayor Ginger Nelson on the traditional cadre run […]
DPS: 1 dead, 1 arrested for drinking and driving after crash in Moore County
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash that resulted one person dead and another arrested for drinking in Moore County. According to DPS, on Wednesday at around 9:25 p.m., a suburban was driving west on FM 119 while a Silverado driven by 47-year-old Shawna Granillo was driving east.
Fatal Crash: Car veers of US-287, catches fire after vaulting over railroad tracks
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A fatal crash happened 11 miles west of Clarendon on Friday at 11:30 p.m. The deceased was a 39-year-old man from Fort Worth who was pronounced dead at the scene by a Donley County Justice of the Peace. The man was not wearing a seatbelt...
Amarillo police investigating first homicide of 2023 after man found shot dead in street
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating the first homicide of 2023 after a man was found shot dead in the street. Around 5:45 a.m., police officers were called to the 4100 block of South Travis Street on gunshots heard in the area. Officers found a man lying...
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning shooting near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St. According to the release, at around 5:45 a.m., Amarillo police were called near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St on reports of gunshots heard. When...
No injuries reported after bus crash on Arthur Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on a bus crash on Friday afternoon that reportedly left no injuries. The department detailed that at around 11:48 a.m. on Friday afternoon, officers were called to the 1000 block of north Arthur Street on a reported crash involving a school bus. APD added that […]
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
Two-vehicle collision leaves one person dead, another facing manslaughter charges
A Dumas man, Jena Larios-Tipaz, 19, of Dumas, was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a two vehicle accident on FM 119 that left one person dead, according to Sergeant Jace Delgado, spokesperson for the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. Shawna Granillo, 47, of Sunray, the driver...
Local Amarillo Homeless Man is Quite the Impressive Artist
Amarillo really is a kind city. We really do have compassion. When we see people that really need help we open up our hearts and sometimes our wallets Helping is what we do best. Do You Know About Jimmy?. If you have ever driven down the access road off I40...
