The Independent

Video shows police shooting unarmed disabled man

Newly released surveillance footage shows a North Carolina SWAT team shooting an unarmed disabled man several times after he was accused of holding a hostage. Jason Kloepfer released the footage, as well as photos of his injuries, from the 13 December incident on Facebook on Friday. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement last month that police arrived at the mobile home in the southwestern corner of the state at about 11pm after a 911 call reported gunshots being fired.The sheriff’s office got a search warrant for the home, believing there was a hostage inside, the New...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’

A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingReporter who lost an eye, leg and feet in Ukraine missile strike returns to TVRegional airline Flybe collapses for second time in three years
BBC

Tyre Nichols: Five Memphis police officers charged over death

Five ex-police officers have been charged with second-degree murder after a man died following a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. Tyre Nichols, 29, who was black, died three days after his arrest on 7 January for alleged reckless driving. The officers, who are all black, also face charges of aggravated...
MEMPHIS, TN
Lootpress

Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
The Independent

New pictures of mystery man found dead with 30-year-old map

Police probing the mystery death of an elderly man whose body was pulled from a canal have released a haunting image of his face to try and identify him. The man’s body was found in the Leeds & Liverpool Canal near Bramley Fall Woods in Leeds on 15 January.West Yorkshire Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death but officers were keen to identify him and trace his relatives.Now detectives working to identify the man have released an artist’s impression of what they believe to be his likeness and images of his clothing and shoes.The man has been...
kalkinemedia.com

Man dies following suspected snake bite

A man aged in his sixties has died after a suspected snake bite east of Brisbane. It's believed a brown snake bit his hand at a private property at Kensington Grove just before 10am on Saturday. The man was in a critical condition when paramedics arrived but he later died.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man facing dozens of charges after police chase and crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man is facing 35 separate charges stemming from a police chase and crash earlier this month.Police said David Long drove away from officers after they tried to pull him over for reckless driving on Frankstown Avenue. According to the criminal complaint, Long crashed head-on into another car then ran away. Two people in the other car were injured.  Police said they found three large bags of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $370 of cash in Long's car.  He's facing a list of charges including aggravated assault, assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and fleeing police.
PITTSBURGH, PA

