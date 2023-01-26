Read full article on original website
Mother of 2 shot in the head by possible road rage driver on I-85, deputies say
A woman is recovering after being shot in the head during a possible road rage incident on Interstate 85. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, a woman was shot at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday as she, her husband, and two children were traveling on I-85 southbound near the Georgia state line.
Video shows police shooting unarmed disabled man
Newly released surveillance footage shows a North Carolina SWAT team shooting an unarmed disabled man several times after he was accused of holding a hostage. Jason Kloepfer released the footage, as well as photos of his injuries, from the 13 December incident on Facebook on Friday. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement last month that police arrived at the mobile home in the southwestern corner of the state at about 11pm after a 911 call reported gunshots being fired.The sheriff’s office got a search warrant for the home, believing there was a hostage inside, the New...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Tyre Nichols video release: Former Memphis cop never 'crossed the lines that others crossed,' lawyer argues
Lawyer to the accuse former Memphis police officer Desmond Mills Jr. involved in the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols suggests his client 'never crossed the lines that others crossed.'
Police say man tried to shoot comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ because of affair with his wife: reports
A man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he tried to shoot Ronald Sexton, better known as comedian “Donnie Baker,” back on Dec. 11. Police say the man tried to shoot Sexton because he was having an affair with his wife, according to reports. Sexton’s...
Beaver Co. woman charged with over 100 cases of animal abuse
Humane officials in Beaver County say Barbara Beatty has been keeping dozens of animals in filthy and unhealthy conditions, both inside her Taylor Drive home and in a small barn.
Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’
A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingReporter who lost an eye, leg and feet in Ukraine missile strike returns to TVRegional airline Flybe collapses for second time in three years
Watch: Tyre Nichols Video Footage Reveals Deadly Police Beating
Memphis police released videos of the January 7 confrontation between Nichols and the five then-officers on Friday.
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Five Memphis police officers charged over death
Five ex-police officers have been charged with second-degree murder after a man died following a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. Tyre Nichols, 29, who was black, died three days after his arrest on 7 January for alleged reckless driving. The officers, who are all black, also face charges of aggravated...
Memphis authorities release video in Tyre Nichols’ death
The footage shows the Black officers savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault that the Nichols family’s legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
New pictures of mystery man found dead with 30-year-old map
Police probing the mystery death of an elderly man whose body was pulled from a canal have released a haunting image of his face to try and identify him. The man’s body was found in the Leeds & Liverpool Canal near Bramley Fall Woods in Leeds on 15 January.West Yorkshire Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death but officers were keen to identify him and trace his relatives.Now detectives working to identify the man have released an artist’s impression of what they believe to be his likeness and images of his clothing and shoes.The man has been...
Man gets 15 years in robbery of Mississippi firearms store, damage to bank ATM
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in stealing more than 20 weapons from a Mississippi gun store and causing more than $20,000 in damages to an ATM at a rural Mississippi bank. Lederrius Brown, 27, pleaded guilty to the robbery and attempted bank larceny.
kalkinemedia.com
Man dies following suspected snake bite
A man aged in his sixties has died after a suspected snake bite east of Brisbane. It's believed a brown snake bit his hand at a private property at Kensington Grove just before 10am on Saturday. The man was in a critical condition when paramedics arrived but he later died.
Pittsburgh man facing dozens of charges after police chase and crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man is facing 35 separate charges stemming from a police chase and crash earlier this month.Police said David Long drove away from officers after they tried to pull him over for reckless driving on Frankstown Avenue. According to the criminal complaint, Long crashed head-on into another car then ran away. Two people in the other car were injured. Police said they found three large bags of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $370 of cash in Long's car. He's facing a list of charges including aggravated assault, assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and fleeing police.
netflixjunkie.com
USUAL SUSPECT: Kanye West Under Fire Once Again, for Allegedly Throwing Away a Woman’s Phone
Kanye West is not very pleased with the paparazzi following him. In a rage, the singer acted out on one of the photographers clicking him. Now, a celebrity’s relationship with the paparazzi is a mixed one. It all depends on the situation that the celebrity is in. For Ye, he has been enjoying his new marriage in private.
'Where was the humanity?' asks mother of killed Memphis man
Memphis police beat Tyre Nichols so badly his head was swollen "like a watermelon" and his neck was broken, the mother of the 29-year-old Black man said Friday as the city girded for possible violence over his death. "His head was swollen like a watermelon.
