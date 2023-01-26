ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2024 top-20 DL Justin Scott discusses decision to delay commitment

By Chad Simmons
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aY2ny_0kS91sND00
2024 DL Justin Scott

Chicago St. Ignatius four-star defensive lineman Justin Scott spoke with On3 about the decision to delay his commitment. He is the No. 16 overall prospect in the 2024 On300.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

Classic Chicago TV commercials: Memorable jingles and legendary pitch people

What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Jeremy Fears Jr. eyes state title before McDonald’s All-American Game

JOLIET, Ill. – Jeremy Fears Jr.’s star shines brightly. The Joliet West senior is the highest ranked high school basketball player in the state and top-20 in the country. He is also the only boy from Illinois selected to play in this year’s McDonald’s All-American Game.  “I definitely watched a lot of McDonald’s All-American Games, […]
JOLIET, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Decades-old photo shows Jefferson Park as Kennedy Expressway being built, includes current development site at Long & Argyle, where dairy once stood

As foundations are being poured for nine houses on a former industrial site at 5340-56 W. Argyle St., a decades-old aerial photograph captures much of the area’s history, including a dairy and a business associated with a former alderman. The photograph shows the Kennedy Expressway being built in the...
CHICAGO, IL
preventionrd.com

Instant Pot Italian Beef

I’m a Chicago girl and this is a Chicago staple: Italian beef with (hot) giardiniera. Some like their buns dripping with salty, rich broth and others prefer things on the dryer side. Some like a little something in between. The tender beef and flavorful giardiniera with its subtle crunch make for the perfect sandwich served on crusty bread.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling

GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's former top cop reacts to Tyre Nichols arrest video

MEMPHIS - Demonstrations in Chicago were small and peaceful most of Friday night after the release of the Tyre Nichols arrest video. Former Supt. Eddie Johnson spoke to FOX 32 after he watched the body camera footage. Before becoming the city's top cop, Eddie Johnson trained hundreds of officers currently...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Former CPD officer stole drugs that killed Treasure Hendrix: suit

CHICAGO — In August 2021, Treasure Hendrix took her final breath inside an RV parked in a lot along an industrial stretch of South Western Avenue.  That RV was owned by Chicago Police officer Charlie Bell, who was also inside the vehicle when Hendrix died. When he awoke on Aug. 19, 2021, he found her unresponsive, called […]
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation

Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city’s 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit organization focused on...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips

When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Retired Black firemen rip mayor for ending minority hiring mandate

Retired Chicago Fire Department (CFD) firefighter James Winbush and Hayward Ashford, a retired 33-year former colleague, on Sunday, January 22, voiced outrage at Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s agreeing with a federal court’s ruling to end a 42-year minority hiring mandate. Winbush, who under Mayor Harold Washington’s administration was the...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
100K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy