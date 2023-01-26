2024 top-20 DL Justin Scott discusses decision to delay commitment
Chicago St. Ignatius four-star defensive lineman Justin Scott spoke with On3 about the decision to delay his commitment. He is the No. 16 overall prospect in the 2024 On300.
Chicago St. Ignatius four-star defensive lineman Justin Scott spoke with On3 about the decision to delay his commitment. He is the No. 16 overall prospect in the 2024 On300.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 1