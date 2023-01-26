Read full article on original website
How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in Every State
Deciding where you want to live is driven by many factors, from the kind of weather you enjoy to the housing market and general cost of living. If you're not attached to a particular area, and you...
How did Wawas get their name? Plus they have BIG New Jersey news
Ever wonder how Wawa got its name? No, it was not named after someone's thirsty baby. Wawa is the greatest convenience store of all time yet lots of us wonder why they went with those four letters to represent it. Here's the answer to help you look super-smart. For you...
Your Susan B Anthony coin may be worth $16,800 – the ‘confusing’ detail that make so valuable
YOU may want to check your spare change as a Susan B Anthony (SBA) dollar coin has sold for $16,800. After 20 years of being out of production, the U.S. Mint decided to bring the coin back but made an error in the process. As we’ve stated time and time...
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
26 Delaware nurses have licenses annulled amid nursing diploma investigation
"When we talk about a nurse's education, and credentials, shortcut is not a word we want to use," a U.S. Attorney said.
The 20 Worst Cities for Black Americans
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, a holiday meant to honor the life of one of, if not the most important figures in the fight for racial equality in this country. Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more […]
Where Are the Best Cities To Buy a Home in 2023? (Hint: They’re All Down South)
A combination of factors -- including soaring mortgage rates, inflation and short supply -- made becoming a homeowner a difficult path for many Americans in 2022. See: 2023's Housing Correction Could...
House Prices Will Rise Fastest in These 6 Cities
The areas that remained the most affordable during the boom in the housing market will see lower home-price declines in 2023, according to an investment bank.
Billionaire from New Jersey Giving Away Entire Fortune: Plans To Die Broke.
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in New Jersey and the good he has done for the community.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New Jersey
Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
Rural Americans aren't included in inflation figures – and for them, the cost of living may be rising faster
The rising cost of living doesn’t hit all Americans equally. Yet the benchmark figure for charting the rising cost of living excludes people in rural areas.
How to Interpret Walmart’s New Wage Hike
Wages are rising at Walmart as America’s biggest retailer also has new job roles for workers hoping to improve their lot in life. Starting next month, the hourly rates for thousands of store associates will bring the average for U.S. workers to more than $17.50. March 2 paychecks will reflect the increase, Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner wrote to U.S. workers on Tuesday. In addition, the retailer is also adding a higher paying Auto Care Center (ACC) team lead position and elevating the ACC tech position to a higher pay-band, reflecting the special skills needed in that role. The current...
How home prices are expected to shift in over 300 housing markets, according to updated forecasts from Zillow and Moody’s
Economists are divided as to whether the housing correction is simply a minor setback for home price growth or the early innings of a sharper correction.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent Survey
As inflation rises and our basic needs such as housing, groceries, and gas become more and more expensive, being part of America's "middle class" may feel like a moving target to some. The salary which used to pay all one's bills may only pay a fraction now. As a result, some publications are now claiming that the nation's middle class is either changing or shrinking.
Home Prices Declined the Most in These 10 U.S. Cities in 2022
Home prices fell by amounts not seen in years in several major metro areas.
New York, California suffer biggest blow as more Americans flee to low-tax states
More Americans migrated to lower-tax, predominantly Republican-led states in 2022, with Texas and Florida seeing the biggest population growth last year.
Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions
"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021. That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
Something big is happening in the U.S. housing market—here’s where 27 leading research firms think it’ll take home prices in 2023
Among the nation's 27 leading housing researchers, 23 expect U.S. home prices to fall further in 2023.
12 East Coast Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
The East Coast is often seen as an affluent part of the country, even though it includes a number of states spanning New England to the South with varying economies. The entire U.S. has experienced...
