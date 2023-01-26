ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

MyRide TN expanding to Johnson City

MyRide TN, a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service, has launched a branch in Johnson City. The program officially began on Jan. 10, providing older Tennesseans with rides to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments and grocery stores. Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to doctor appointments, according to their website.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

BarkBound Daycare & Boarding holds ribbon cutting in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — After months of construction, a new facility for man's best friend has opened in downtown Kingsport. BarkBound Daycare and Boarding held its official grand opening Friday afternoon with a ribbon cutting and open house. The facility will open in phases, with the first, a new...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Pal’s opens new Kingsport location

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service began welcoming customers at a new location in Kingsport on Thursday. It’s the seventh Pal’s to open in the Model City, where it all began in 1956 on Revere Street. The local-favorite fast food chain says its newest location is at 1345 South John B. Dennis Highway. This new […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Newest Kingsport park projected to open end of spring

The newest park in Kingsport is on track for a spring opening. “They’ve finished most of the lower trail,” Kitty Frazier, parks and recreation director for the City of Kingsport, said. “Now we’re focusing on the boardwalk and the pier.”
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Sidewalk construction to cause delays in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Officials say to expect delays as Johnson City Public Works is constructing sidewalks along North Roan Street between Springbrook Drive and Browns Mill Road. The construction is expected to take place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the I-26 entrance and exit...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Hawkins Co. resident says "lots of places to hide" after car linked to inmates located

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — (WCYB) — Two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, Virginia have been captured. Johnny Brown. 51, and Albert Ricketson, 31, were arrested without incident hiding in a barn on Cupp Hollow Road in Rogersville, Tennessee. According to authorities, the escapees were captured about four miles from where the stolen vehicle was located Friday morning in Bulls Gap, Virginia.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Tennessee Hills preparing for Bristol grand opening

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — After Tennessee Hills announced early last year that it will open a new facility in Bristol, Tennessee, construction is now underway. The process to build the new facility has been progressing, but there were setbacks due to inclement weather. Stephen Callahan, Founder of Tennessee Hills gave an update on how the […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Family holds vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) –Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens. The Greeneville Police Department says the original report for Danielle was filed November 17, 2022. This is when they considered her missing and entered her into their records. Family and friends say she was last seen […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Bristol, VA enters consent decree over landfill

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The City of Bristol can avoid a lawsuit with the Commonwealth of Virginia over landfill issues if it meets the terms of a consent decree announced Friday. The decree orders Bristol to pay $92,000 to reimburse the costs of an expert panel but will have a $377,697 civil penalty suspended if […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

‘It’s gotten significantly worse’ — JCDA funds security at John Sevier Center through March

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a move that adds strain to the John Sevier Center (JSC) budget, Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) commissioners will fund security at the downtown high-rise apartments at least through March. JCDA contracted with a local security company in early January amid worsening issues with unauthorized people entering the building. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Stolen vehicle linked to escaped Southwest Virginia inmates found in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — (WCYB) — Two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, Virginia have been captured. Johnny Brown. 51, and Albert Ricketson, 31, were arrested without incident hiding in a barn on Cupp Hollow Road in Rogersville, Tennessee. According to authorities, the escapees were captured about four miles from where the stolen vehicle was located Friday morning in Bulls Gap, Virginia.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Agency to host sign-ups for power bill assistance

The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency has scheduled a number of help center briefings next month to assist residents who need help paying their electric bills. Those who qualify and meet program criteria will be able to have their utility payment made directly to their power provider and credited to their bill through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Police in Bristol, Virginia searching for missing man

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Bristol, Virginia, are asking for help with finding a missing man. Richard Barnette, 59, is missing, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Barnett was last seen by relatives on January 16. Anyone with information on Barnette's whereabouts is asked to call the...
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials say

Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital. Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials …. Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital. Ground broken on new Boones Creek athletic fields. Ground broken on...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA

