Kingsport Times-News
MyRide TN expanding to Johnson City
MyRide TN, a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service, has launched a branch in Johnson City. The program officially began on Jan. 10, providing older Tennesseans with rides to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments and grocery stores. Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to doctor appointments, according to their website.
wcyb.com
BarkBound Daycare & Boarding holds ribbon cutting in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — After months of construction, a new facility for man's best friend has opened in downtown Kingsport. BarkBound Daycare and Boarding held its official grand opening Friday afternoon with a ribbon cutting and open house. The facility will open in phases, with the first, a new...
Pal’s opens new Kingsport location
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service began welcoming customers at a new location in Kingsport on Thursday. It’s the seventh Pal’s to open in the Model City, where it all began in 1956 on Revere Street. The local-favorite fast food chain says its newest location is at 1345 South John B. Dennis Highway. This new […]
wjhl.com
Getting ready for the East Tennessee RV Show in Kingsport
Amy takes us to Meadowview Convention Center in Kingsport for a preview of this weekend’s East Tennessee RV Show!. For more information check out the East Tennessee RV Show website.
Johnson City Press
Newest Kingsport park projected to open end of spring
The newest park in Kingsport is on track for a spring opening. “They’ve finished most of the lower trail,” Kitty Frazier, parks and recreation director for the City of Kingsport, said. “Now we’re focusing on the boardwalk and the pier.”
wcyb.com
Sidewalk construction to cause delays in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Officials say to expect delays as Johnson City Public Works is constructing sidewalks along North Roan Street between Springbrook Drive and Browns Mill Road. The construction is expected to take place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the I-26 entrance and exit...
wcyb.com
Hawkins Co. resident says "lots of places to hide" after car linked to inmates located
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — (WCYB) — Two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, Virginia have been captured. Johnny Brown. 51, and Albert Ricketson, 31, were arrested without incident hiding in a barn on Cupp Hollow Road in Rogersville, Tennessee. According to authorities, the escapees were captured about four miles from where the stolen vehicle was located Friday morning in Bulls Gap, Virginia.
Visiting the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter this week for Tails and Paws
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423)-547-6359. To find animals up for adoption in your area, you can call or […]
Tennessee Hills preparing for Bristol grand opening
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — After Tennessee Hills announced early last year that it will open a new facility in Bristol, Tennessee, construction is now underway. The process to build the new facility has been progressing, but there were setbacks due to inclement weather. Stephen Callahan, Founder of Tennessee Hills gave an update on how the […]
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern Food
Janie's Place, a new restaurant in Bristol, Tennessee, is quickly becoming a local favorite. The restaurant opened its doors just three weeks ago and offers a variety of delicious, homemade dishes that are sure to please local palates.
Family holds vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) –Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens. The Greeneville Police Department says the original report for Danielle was filed November 17, 2022. This is when they considered her missing and entered her into their records. Family and friends say she was last seen […]
Bristol, VA enters consent decree over landfill
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The City of Bristol can avoid a lawsuit with the Commonwealth of Virginia over landfill issues if it meets the terms of a consent decree announced Friday. The decree orders Bristol to pay $92,000 to reimburse the costs of an expert panel but will have a $377,697 civil penalty suspended if […]
‘It’s gotten significantly worse’ — JCDA funds security at John Sevier Center through March
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a move that adds strain to the John Sevier Center (JSC) budget, Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) commissioners will fund security at the downtown high-rise apartments at least through March. JCDA contracted with a local security company in early January amid worsening issues with unauthorized people entering the building. […]
wcyb.com
DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
wcyb.com
Stolen vehicle linked to escaped Southwest Virginia inmates found in Hawkins County
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — (WCYB) — Two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, Virginia have been captured. Johnny Brown. 51, and Albert Ricketson, 31, were arrested without incident hiding in a barn on Cupp Hollow Road in Rogersville, Tennessee. According to authorities, the escapees were captured about four miles from where the stolen vehicle was located Friday morning in Bulls Gap, Virginia.
supertalk929.com
Agency to host sign-ups for power bill assistance
The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency has scheduled a number of help center briefings next month to assist residents who need help paying their electric bills. Those who qualify and meet program criteria will be able to have their utility payment made directly to their power provider and credited to their bill through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.
wcyb.com
Police in Bristol, Virginia searching for missing man
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Bristol, Virginia, are asking for help with finding a missing man. Richard Barnette, 59, is missing, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Barnett was last seen by relatives on January 16. Anyone with information on Barnette's whereabouts is asked to call the...
wcyb.com
Police: Man taken into custody after burglarizing home in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been taken into custody after he burglarized a home in Johnson City early Friday morning, police say. The incident happened at an unoccupied home on E. Myrtle Avenue. Police say George Yourgulez kicked the rear entry door in and was found...
wjhl.com
Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials say
Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital. Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials …. Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital. Ground broken on new Boones Creek athletic fields. Ground broken on...
