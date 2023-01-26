Read full article on original website
Wake Co. reports 20 homeless camps during yearly count of unsheltered population
RALEIGH, N.C. — The number of people and families experiencing a housing crisis has grown to a level that has overwhelmed Wake County’s resources and put a strain on the dozens of community partners that interact with the unsheltered population. In December, the Raleigh/Wake Partnership to End and...
Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI
RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
WRAL
Wake Co. with 20 homeless encampments as shelters remain full
Unhoused people are living on the streets, in cars and in hotels with shelters reporting 4-6 week waitlists. Unhoused people are living on the streets, in cars and in hotels with shelters reporting 4-6 week waitlists.
Sheriff: 3 arrested with 220 pounds of marijuana, untaxed liquor in North Carolina
Two of the three involved in the bust are now also facing child abuse charges, according to the sheriff's office.
'It pains me': Durham sheriff disheartened to again see officers abuse their power, cause death
Hours after video was made public showing five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols, the Durham County Sheriff spoke up.
'Never seen this many people on the streets': Durham sees rise in homeless population
Mental health challenges and substance abuse are the top factors that many living on the street have to overcome, one expert says.
chapelboro.com
Pittsboro Brings Legal Action in Lawsuit Against 3M, DuPont and Other Chemical Companies for PFAS Contamination
The town of Pittsboro filed a lawsuit against the chemical companies responsible for the PFAS contamination of the town’s property and water supply, town officials announced early Thursday evening. The lawsuit is a civil action and was filed in the Chatham County Superior Court’s General Court of Justice, and...
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations
Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
Unanswered crash questions threaten legacy of State Auditor Beth Wood, champion of government transparency
State Auditor Beth Wood has worked to build a reputation as a no-nonsense, independent investigator, leading an office that seeks to protect taxpayers by unearthing wrongdoing in all corners of North Carolina government. And in her four terms in office, the Democrat has largely succeeded, according to associates, observers and...
North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night sky
A North Carolina witness at Sanford reported watching a shape-changing object “darting” around the night sky at 4 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Puppies on a plane: A beagle family’s long journey to a North Carolina rescue
It took three car trips and a flight to get the family from a crowded shelter in western North Carolina to a foster home in Knightdale.
28 firefighters respond to Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. — A house fire in Durham damaged the home of two adults and two children on Saturday. Durham firefighters responded to the fire in the 2500 block of Atlantic Street just after 9 a.m. Durham fire sent 28 firefighters to the scene. The fire was under control...
chapelboro.com
Playing in the Dirt: It’s Time for Winter Sowing
97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro.com have partnered with Orange County Master Gardeners for “Playing in the Dirt,” a monthly column exploring the fertile ground of home gardening in our community and intended to provide the information and inspiration gardeners of all skills levels need to flourish! Check back on Chapelboro each month for a new subject – from our gardens to yours!
'It's a huge red flag': Durham Public Schools' thousands of fire safety violations have put kids' lives at risk
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Public Schools teacher Turquoise Parker was stunned to learn the school district she works for had thousands of fire inspection violations. WRAL Investigates found 2,126 violations last year in 155 fire inspection records through a public-records request from the district. “[It’s] very concerning,” Parker said....
NC State Auditor Beth Wood hit-and-run court case continued, moved to March
Wood was driving a state-issued vehicle when she crashed into a parked car in downtown Raleigh.
cbs17
Butner man breaks into homes, steals car then crashes and flees on foot, sheriff says
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Friday for assault, breaking and entering and stealing a vehicle, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Kedric Jamon Hester, of Butner, was a suspect in two home breaking and entering cases, a felony assault and stealing a motor vehicle.
NC Auditor Beth Wood's use of state-owned car suspended amid hit-and-run investigation: NCDOA
Wood's use of an assigned state-issued car has been temporarily suspended amid the ongoing investigation.
alamancenews.com
THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s going in down from Sheetz in Burlington?
QUESTION: What’s the land being cleared for just below Sheetz on NC 49 in Burlington?. ANSWER: Site preparations are now underway on a storage facility along Maple Avenue that had a bit of a bumpy ride when it went through Burlington’s zoning process due to resistance from neighboring residents.
Simple car battery installation turned into $2,400 hassle for Wake County woman
When you take your car in for service, who is responsible if something goes wrong?
