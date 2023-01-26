ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Report: Dolphins Not Expected to Pursue Brady in Free Agency

As Tom Brady continues to mull his next career move, at least one team apparently plans to stay out of the mix of what could be a frantic free-agency pursuit of the seven-time Super Bowl champion: the Dolphins. Miami is not expected to pursue Brady, even if the veteran quarterback...
Rumors: Two NFC North Quarterbacks Could Be Traded

The Detroit Lions are now afforded the opportunity to continue their rebuilding process. After a successful 9-8 season, the front office will now focus on adding talent to the defensive side of the football and adding more depth to the offensive side. Quarterback Jared Goff will be the starter under...
DETROIT, MI
Patriots Past: Once Dominant on AFC Championship Sunday, Who Does New England Root For Now?

Little did we know that Rex Burkhead's 2-yard run in Arrowhead Stadium four years ago was the beginning of the end. Once as commonplace in late January AFC Championship Games as brutal winters in Boston, the New England Patriots will again only be spectators when the Super Bowl is set this Sunday in Philadelphia and Kansas City. In an era before the Pats were forced to fix their current offensive problems with a past repair, they dominated the AFC.
Julian Edelman Responds to Rumors He’ll Return to NFL

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman continues to be asked whether or not he will come out of retirement to return to the NFL. It sounds as if the three-time Super Bowl champion finally put those rumors to rest when he spoke on Barstool Sports’s Pardon My Take podcast this past week.
Finding Justin Fields a Young Receiver Critical for Bears

Only three teams spent less cash on wide receivers than the Bears last year, only two paid a lower amount per receiver and only three devoted a smaller percentage of their total salary cap than the Bears at this position. You get what you pay for, some would say. This...
CHICAGO, IL
Broncos Shrine Bowl Notebook: Day 1 | 3 Prospects Rise

Las Vegas, NV. – What a difference a year makes. When I touched down in ‘Sin City’ for the first day of the East-West Shrine Bowl last year, I heard from multiple renowned sources that a disgruntled Aaron Rodgers was likely en route to the Denver Broncos via trade.
DENVER, CO
Two NFL Teams Request Interview With Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s contract will expire when Kansas City’s season ends, and there is no guarantee that he will return for another year even if he doesn’t get a head coaching job. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Commanders, Ravens and Titans all have requested...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Broncos Should Steer Clear of Sean Payton

Every Denver Broncos fan has a preferred choice on who the team's next head coach should be. Going into the search, I had no issues with any of the candidates becoming the Broncos' next head coach. I was willing to give any of them a chance. But after the last...
DENVER, CO
Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Safeties

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the past few years, safety was the least of the Green Bay Packers’ worries. Between steady veteran Adrian Amos and talented first-round pick Darnell Savage, the Packers were set at a key position. That wasn’t the case this year, though. Adrian Amos, who...
GREEN BAY, WI
Report: Georgia OC Todd Monken Interviews With Ravens

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken interviewed with the Ravens this week, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the latest indication that the highly-touted Bulldogs assistant is eyeing a return the professional coaching ranks. On Friday, ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported that Monken plans to meet with the Buccaneers next week...
ATHENS, GA
Is Todd Monken the Answer for Ravens As New Offensive Coordinator

OWING MILLS, Md. — The Ravens interviewed the University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for the same job in Baltimore, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Monken has been Georgia’s play caller since 2020. This past year, Georgia averaged an astounding 501.1 yards and 41.1 points per...
BALTIMORE, MD
Falcons at Shrine Bowl Day 1: Practice Recap

LAS VEGAS -- The Atlanta Falcons coaches see kicked off their week at the East-West Shrine Bowl with a 90-minute practice session Saturday at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas' Fertitta Center. The Falcons' coaching staff is overseeing the East team in the college football showcase game, with special teams coordinator...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rams to hire Mike LaFleur to be their offensive coordinator

LOS ANGELES — Rams coach Sean McVay will hire Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator, with the deal expected to be finalized this weekend, a person with knowledge of the situation said Friday. LaFleur replaces Liam Coen, who left the Rams staff after one season to return to the post...
LOS ANGELES, CA
JUST IN: Todd Monken to Interview for NFL OC Job

Georgia offensive coordinator, Todd Monken is reportedly expected to interview for the offensive coordinating position for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. Monken spent the 2016 through 2018 seasons in Tampa under the same title prior to working in Cleveland for the Browns prior to...
TAMPA, FL
From actor to AFC championship: SoCal’s Trenton Irwin on big stage with Bengals

LOS ANGELES — Trenton Irwin sat at the end of the dining room table — but not for long. The teen watched for nearly 30 seconds as others tasted their food, and then were catapulted in succession through a window, into a China cabinet and French doors. When Irwin finally took a bite, he was launched backward into the wall of a faux fireplace with more velocity than a Joe Burrow pass.
CINCINNATI, OH
Warriors guard Stephen Curry fined $25,000 for mouthpiece toss

That’s one expensive piece of plastic. One day after being named an All-Star starter, Stephen Curry was hit with a $25,000 fine for throwing his mouthpiece into the stands on Wednesday night, a move done in frustration that got him ejected from the Warriors game against the Grizzlies. Curry...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

