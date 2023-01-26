Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Report: Dolphins Not Expected to Pursue Brady in Free Agency
As Tom Brady continues to mull his next career move, at least one team apparently plans to stay out of the mix of what could be a frantic free-agency pursuit of the seven-time Super Bowl champion: the Dolphins. Miami is not expected to pursue Brady, even if the veteran quarterback...
Centre Daily
Rumors: Two NFC North Quarterbacks Could Be Traded
The Detroit Lions are now afforded the opportunity to continue their rebuilding process. After a successful 9-8 season, the front office will now focus on adding talent to the defensive side of the football and adding more depth to the offensive side. Quarterback Jared Goff will be the starter under...
Centre Daily
Patriots Past: Once Dominant on AFC Championship Sunday, Who Does New England Root For Now?
Little did we know that Rex Burkhead's 2-yard run in Arrowhead Stadium four years ago was the beginning of the end. Once as commonplace in late January AFC Championship Games as brutal winters in Boston, the New England Patriots will again only be spectators when the Super Bowl is set this Sunday in Philadelphia and Kansas City. In an era before the Pats were forced to fix their current offensive problems with a past repair, they dominated the AFC.
Centre Daily
Finding Justin Fields a Young Receiver Critical for Bears
Only three teams spent less cash on wide receivers than the Bears last year, only two paid a lower amount per receiver and only three devoted a smaller percentage of their total salary cap than the Bears at this position. You get what you pay for, some would say. This...
Centre Daily
5 Free Agents Lions Must Watch during Conference Championship Games
The Detroit Lions, like the rest of the football world, will have their eyes set intently on Sunday’s conference championship games. Each game will produce an intriguing result, as the winners will represent their respective conferences in the Super Bowl. However, there are also players on all four teams who are entering free agency at the end of the season.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Centre Daily
Broncos Shrine Bowl Notebook: Day 1 | 3 Prospects Rise
Las Vegas, NV. – What a difference a year makes. When I touched down in ‘Sin City’ for the first day of the East-West Shrine Bowl last year, I heard from multiple renowned sources that a disgruntled Aaron Rodgers was likely en route to the Denver Broncos via trade.
Centre Daily
Potential Patriots Prospect Reveals Reason For Missing Shrine Bowl Practice
The New England Patriots have traditionally utilized the slot receiver role as well as any team in NFL history. From Troy Brown, to Wes Welker to Julian Edelman, the Pats offense has been at its best when operating with a top-level talent lining up between the offensive tackle (or perhaps the tight end) and the outer-most receiver.
Centre Daily
49ers @ Eagles NFC Championship Live Blog
PHILADELPHIA -- This is the live blog for the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 9:57 I'm fascinated to see what kind of game this will be. I'm expecting a grim,...
Centre Daily
The ‘show goes on’ for retired Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen
TAMPA, Fla. — Clyde Christensen was asked to review the play sheet to see if anything was missing. Less than a week after retiring as Bucs quarterbacks coach, part of the purge of nine assistants from Todd Bowles’ staff on Jan. 19, Christensen received a text message and follow-up phone call from Peyton Manning, who is the AFC coach for the NFL’s first Pro Bowl flag football game.
Centre Daily
Falcons at Shrine Bowl Day 1: Practice Recap
LAS VEGAS -- The Atlanta Falcons coaches see kicked off their week at the East-West Shrine Bowl with a 90-minute practice session Saturday at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas' Fertitta Center. The Falcons' coaching staff is overseeing the East team in the college football showcase game, with special teams coordinator...
Centre Daily
From actor to AFC championship: SoCal’s Trenton Irwin on big stage with Bengals
LOS ANGELES — Trenton Irwin sat at the end of the dining room table — but not for long. The teen watched for nearly 30 seconds as others tasted their food, and then were catapulted in succession through a window, into a China cabinet and French doors. When Irwin finally took a bite, he was launched backward into the wall of a faux fireplace with more velocity than a Joe Burrow pass.
