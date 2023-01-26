Emotional support animals have been somewhat controversial as of late, especially when it comes to defining what that support animal is. Typically we think the cuddly route, like a fluffy little dog, a mini horse or maybe even a penguin. But what about a giant snake? What is the limit for an emotional support animal? Well, the TSA deemed large snakes as one of those limits, as one Florida woman tried to get past security with her four-foot “support” boa constrictor in her carry-on bag.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO