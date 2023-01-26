ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 6

BJK
3d ago

What do they think the plane ✈️ is going to wait around for them. Surely you jest really women get a grip on ur behaviors.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Woman arrested at Atlanta airport after spraying passengers and staff in the face with fire extinguisher

A woman who sprayed passengers and staff at the Atlanta airport with a fire extinguisher has been arrested, according to reports.On Tuesday, police said Jennifer Holder assaulted officers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and sprayed people with a fire extinguisher.Local reports said that around 9.30pm, airport security arrived at the scene when it was reported that a woman was trying to break open the closed, secured doors inside the concourse.The officers were notified that Ms Holder was at gate D-9 discharging a fire extinguisher.In the video of the incident shared on social media, the woman could be seen refusing to...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC News

Sha’Carri Richardson says she was removed from an American Airlines plane after arguing with a flight attendant

U.S. track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson claims she was removed from an American Airlines plane after she had an argument with a flight attendant. In a series of posts and stories on her official Instagram, the 22-year-old says that a male flight attendant asked her to get off a phone call, which she did before telling him that she didn't like his tone.
Jalopnik

TSA Says No to Snakes on a Plane After Florida Woman Tries to Bring Boa on Board

Emotional support animals have been somewhat controversial as of late, especially when it comes to defining what that support animal is. Typically we think the cuddly route, like a fluffy little dog, a mini horse or maybe even a penguin. But what about a giant snake? What is the limit for an emotional support animal? Well, the TSA deemed large snakes as one of those limits, as one Florida woman tried to get past security with her four-foot “support” boa constrictor in her carry-on bag.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

I got revenge on a plane passenger who kept opening my window shade

It was the mile-high fight club. New York real estate agent Eric Goldie was just plane fed up with a fellow passenger reaching into his row to open the window shade on a flight — so he took matters into his own hands. In a now-viral TikTok, which has gained nearly 6 million views, a frazzled-looking Goldie slapped away a person’s hand — twice — as they tried to open the shade behind them. Goldie posted the video in response to a comment on a previous video in which he detailed a list of annoying things people do on airplanes. Many TikTok users agreed...
NEW YORK STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

The Airline With the Most On-Time Flights in 2022

As airlines and the travel industry recovered from the pandemic, there were all kinds of issues with canceled flights and crowded airports. But despite the chaos, one airline reigned supreme as the one with the MOST on-time flights throughout the year. Between January 1st and December 15th, 2022 about 180,000...
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

216K+
Followers
32K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy