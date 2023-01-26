West Virginia’s emphasis on building a solid secondary has been evident throughout the offseason and that’s only continuing into recruiting of future classes. The Mountaineers have joined the mix for Daniel James, a highly coveted cornerback prospect from Powder Springs, Georgia. James posted about receiving an offer from WVU, but even in that post, it was clear head coach Neal Brown and his staff will have plenty of competition in their attempt to land this three-star player. James claims WVU’s offer was the 20th sent his way already and he still has another year of high school left to go as he will be graduating in 2024.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO