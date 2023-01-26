Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
WVU Lands Local Talent
(Photo via WVU Recruiting) Nathaniel Flower, a 2023 football prospect from Fairmont Senior High School, has committed to play for Neal Brown and the Mountaineers via Twitter. Flower, who comes to WVU as a preferred walk-on, will be a kicker and punter for the Mountaineers. He will complete a position room that is wide open heading into 2023 with the departure of Casey Legg.
2024 Recruit Obinna Onwuka’s Versatility Would be Invaluable to West Virginia
If you want versatility in a player, look no further than Obinna Onwuka. The three-star West Virginia recruit of the 2024 class feels his versatility allows him to excel at multiple defensive positions. Onwuka, an Upper Marlboro, Maryland native who currently attends Charles Herbert Flowers High School, detailed his recruiting...
Erik Stevenson Breaking ‘Stevie Slump’ After 31-Point Career Day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson has been looking to get out of, what he calls, a “Stevie slump.” The fifth-year senior made progress towards that in an 80-77 win over No. 15 Auburn on Saturday. “I’ve had a feel all year, I’ve just been...
WVU Football Receives Commitment from Fairmont Senior K Nate Flower
West Virginia football received a commitment from Fairmont Senior kicker Nate Flower. Flower is a part of the class of 2023. Flower announced his commitment on Twitter Saturday afternoon. “First, a huge huge thank you to my parents, my siblings, my family, my coaches, and my Fairmont Senior family. I...
Twitter Reaction: West Virginia Fans Excited Again After Upset Win Over Auburn
Doing in front of a packed crowd, that included basketball legend Charles Barkley, and a rowdy atmosphere, West Virginia managed to beat number 15 Auburn 80-77 on Saturday afternoon. The win provides the Mountaineers a big boost in terms of their resume for the NCAA Tournament. WVU has now won...
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Auburn
Can the Mountaineers pull off the upset?
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 29
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. A high school football coach tweets about a couple recruits having fun while visiting WVU. Around the Network. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Former Pitt HC Ben Howland Reminisces About Career at Pitt. Steelers...
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. No. 15 Auburn
West Virginia will host No. 15 Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Auburn heads into Morgantown with a 16-4 record and a 6-2 start in the SEC to set them up in the top 15. The Tigers have notable wins over Arkansas, Northwestern and Florida.
West Virginia Football Joins Mix for 2024 3-Star CB Target Daniel James
West Virginia’s emphasis on building a solid secondary has been evident throughout the offseason and that’s only continuing into recruiting of future classes. The Mountaineers have joined the mix for Daniel James, a highly coveted cornerback prospect from Powder Springs, Georgia. James posted about receiving an offer from WVU, but even in that post, it was clear head coach Neal Brown and his staff will have plenty of competition in their attempt to land this three-star player. James claims WVU’s offer was the 20th sent his way already and he still has another year of high school left to go as he will be graduating in 2024.
Quick Hits: Huggins talks Stevenson’s big game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball picked up a massive win on Saturday, topping the 15th-ranked Auburn Tigers in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Mountaineers showed a lot of growth as some key players broke out of their slumps to earn the win. Here’s what coach Bob...
2024 3-Star CB Recruit Hudauri Hines Announces Offer from West Virginia
West Virginia’s plan to rebuild the future of the secondary means going after some top recruits and dong so as early as possible. On Friday, a three-star cornerback from Indianapolis, Indiana announced he’s received a full-ride scholarship offer from WVU. Listed at 6’2″, 185 pounds, Hudauri Hines, who attends Franklin Central High School, is a member of the 2024 recruiting class.
Watch: WVU WBB HC Dawn Plitzuweit, Players on Recent Stretch, Break Before TCU
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and players talked with the media on Jan. 24, 2022. They all touched on their recent string of games and a break before their next matchup with TCU on Saturday. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking...
Charles Barkley Ate His Own Words
Charles Barkley is never one to shy away from sharing his opinion. Well, it seems as if that mentality has come back to bite him. According to WVU Assistant Coach DerMarr Johnson, was in a bar in Morgantown last night telling WVU fans that his Auburn Tigers were going to kick their “you know what.”
‘I love Pittsburgh’: Pitt football introduces three local transfer players
Western Pennsylvania is a historic hotbed for top-tier football recruits. From Joe Montana to Joe Namath, western Pennsylvania has seen its fair share of legendary football stars. But Pitt historically struggled to recruit local talent to stay in Pittsburgh. Montana left for Notre Dame and Namath went south to Alabama, leaving Pitt behind in the process.
Pitt Take 5: Miami game starts 10-game stretch that will define Panthers' season
Pitt embarks on a crucial 10-game stretch Saturday when it attempts to rise above third place in the ACC with a game against No. 20 Miami at Petersen Events Center. Both teams are 7-3 in the conference. A victory probably adds another brick to Pitt’s status as an NCAA Tournament...
Where Does WVU Rank Among Party Schools?
West Virginia University is a big time party school – that’s no secret. For students all across the nation, this is a big draw to the school. Barstool Sports, one of the biggest names in the sports entertainment industry, recently revealed their top 25 party school rankings. As...
Prep Basketball: No. 2 Shady Spring avenges title game loss, throttles No. 1 Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring – Revenge is a dish best served cold and Saturday’s spread was too frigid for even a polar bear to stomach. In a rematch of last year’s Class AAA state championship game, one that was won on a Zycheus Dobbs floater at the buzzer, Class AAA No. 2 Shady Spring avenged that agonizing defeat with an 85-65 victory over No. 1 Fairmont Senior at Shady Spring.
West Virginia wants more dairies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something you probably haven’t heard in a few years: There’s a place that needs more dairy farmers — now. That’s the message from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture these days as it looks to meet the new demand of a massive dairy beverage business setting up shop in the Mountain State.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, go check them out.
West Virginia Governor praised bridge project that many people thought would be a disaster
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice commemorated the completion of the I-70 bridges project. Although the project was actually finished in late December, the Governor, the West Virginia Highway Commissioner and city officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting on the patio of Wesbanco Arena on Friday overlooking the Ohio River, with the Fort Henry […]
