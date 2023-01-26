ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, NY

Suspect Wanted for Breaking into Smoke Shop in Astoria, Stealing CBD products: NYPD

Queens Post
Queens Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P1ara_0kS90beJ00
Police are looking for a man, pictured, who allegedly burglarized a smoke shop in Astoria last week (Photos: NYPD and Zola)

Police are looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a smoke shop in Astoria last week.

The suspect broke through the front door of Kings Smoke Shop, located at 25-28 Broadway, at around 4:50 a.m. on Jan. 17, according to police.

Once inside, the alleged thief rummaged through the premises and swiped several cannabidiol (CBD) products, cops said.

He then fled the scene on foot, police said. There were no injuries reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HOk58_0kS90beJ00
The suspect (Photo: NYPD)

Police did not state the total value of the stolen items. No cash was taken.

The NYPD released images of the man wanted for questioning Wednesday. He can be seen wearing a light-green hooded coat and jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Burglars target Queens home make off with $37,000 in cash and jewelry

NEW YORK, NY – Burglars targeting a home in Queens might have known what they were looking for after taking $37,000 in cash and jewelry Saturday night. Police said two individuals broke into a home near Coolidge Avenue and 139th Street through an unlocked rear door by climbing up a second-floor balcony. The incident happened at around 8 pm. “Once inside, the individuals removed approximately $9,000 in cash and approximately $28,000 in jewelry,” the NYPD’s 107th Precinct announced tonight. “The individuals used burglar tools to exit the home through a locked basement door. The individuals fled the location northbound on The post Burglars target Queens home make off with $37,000 in cash and jewelry appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Vandal busted for throwing bottle at NYPD van near Apollo Theater had 40 prior arrests

A vandal was busted for lobbing a bottle at a police van in Harlem late Saturday, and another man was nabbed for trying to ignite an NYPD vehicle in Midtown hours later, cops said. Police and law-enforcement sources said the first incident was not related to local protests over the Tyre Nichols police-brutality slaying in Memphis and that it was unclear if the second was, since the suspect didn’t say anything during his crime.  Albert Plummer, 38, of Harlem threw a glass bottle at the rear driver’s-side window of a marked police van in front of the Apollo Theater at West 125th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to police. A police officer assigned to the Apollo Theater detail...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Teen mom, babies reported missing in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 17-year-old mom and her two babies were reported missing in the Bronx on Thursday, police said. Rihanna Joyner and her 2-month-old baby boys, Anais and Versaille Swinson, were last seen leaving their Howe Avenue home in Castle Hill at around 11:45 p.m., police said. Joyner is about 5 feet, 6 […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: 3 men stabbed in Allerton; suspect at large

Police say three men were stabbed early Saturday morning in Allerton. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing after 6 a.m. on Allerton Avenue. News 12 was told the men were stabbed in the leg, chest and arm. All of the victims are expected to be OK. Police say...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC Child Services employee arrested for DWI

NEW YORK, NY – An employee of the New York City Administration for Children’s Services was arrested early Saturday morning in Queens. At around 2:45 pm, police officers with the city’s 112th Precinct initiated a traffic stop against Shaniece Ballard, 30. She was charged with driving while intoxicated, running a red light, refusing to take a breathalyzer, and several other related charges. The post NYC Child Services employee arrested for DWI appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

East New York Dunkin Donuts robbed, employee assaulted

NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a robbery and assault that took place inside an East New York Dunkin Donuts on Sunday. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 75th Precinct are now searching for a black male suspect who is about 6 feet tall and between 20 and 30 years of age in connection with the robbery. At around 6:50 am,. the suspect entered the Dunkin Donuts store located at 640 Conduit Avenue in Brooklyn. He demanded money from an employee inside the store. The employee walked behind the counter as he was struck in the head The post East New York Dunkin Donuts robbed, employee assaulted appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Four Males arrested in Great Neck for Attempted Burglary

The Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of four individuals for an Attempted Burglary that occurred on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 5:33 pm in Great Neck. According to Burglary Pattern Team Detectives, four subjects while acting in concert responded to an Oxford Boulevard residence in a black Saturn with Virginia plates. The subjects attempted to enter the residence through a rear window but were unable to gain entry. The subjects attempted to flee the scene but were taken into police custody by members of the Burglary Pattern Team and Sixth Squad Detectives without further incident.
GREAT NECK, NY
pix11.com

Homeless man dies after unprovoked beating in East Harlem: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A homeless man was attacked and beaten in Manhattan, then later died in the hospital, police told PIX11 News. Edgardo Rodriguez, 67, was assaulted by a group of men on East 115th Street on May 24, 2022, around 1:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Rodriguez, who was 66 at the time, was discovered by police officers with bruising all over his face and body.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Police report missing teen in Queens

NEW YORK, NY – Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl missing for over a week in Queens. According to police, Emily Paz, 17, was last seen leaving her Cherry Avenue home at around 11:30 am last Tuesday, She is described as a female, Hispanic, approximately 5’5″ in height, approximately 140 lbs in weight, with black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, The post Police report missing teen in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Brentwood Intersection

Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Brentwood. A 32-year-old Franklin Square woman was driving a 2021 Acura RDX northbound on Wicks Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merrill Street, Suffolk County Police said.
BRENTWOOD, NY
Shore News Network

Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County

HUNTINGTON, NY – Police arrested two people in connection to a failed murder plot in Huntington last month. According to police, Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, for their roles in a failed plot to rob and murder a Huntington Station man. Court records show that the two conspired to kill the man on December 12. “The victim picked up both Dekie and Tague in his Dodge Charger, and headed to Dekie’s home in Huntington where he intended to drop them off,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said today. “After arriving at Dekie’s The post Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County appeared first on Shore News Network.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy