California State

WIVB

Republican Ken Buck opposes kicking Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs committee

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) on Friday said he is opposed to blocking Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from sitting on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, becoming the latest GOP lawmaker to voice opposition to Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) plan. “I think that we should not engage in this tit for...
Matt O'Hern

Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
Anthony James

Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit - See The Crime He Allegedly Committed In Italy

The Durham Investigation, led by John Durham, was originally tasked with examining the origins of the Russia investigation and determining if there was any misconduct on the part of government officials. However, the recent revelation that the investigation expanded to include a criminal probe into Trump's financial dealings has raised eyebrows. This is because it seems to indicate that the investigation may have gone beyond its original scope and may have had a different objective altogether.
WIVB

Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack

Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi struggling with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck in the head during a brutal attack in the couple’s San Francisco home last year. The body-camera footage shows suspect David...
WASHINGTON, CA
WIVB

DirecTV dropping Newsmax: Just business or political bias?

DirecTV’s decision this week to drop Newsmax is the latest blow to a handful of conservative media outlets that have sought to carve out a space for themselves in the wake of former President Trump’s election loss in 2020. While the far-right ecosystem has exploded over the decision,...
TEXAS STATE

