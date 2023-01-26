Read full article on original website
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Republican Ken Buck opposes kicking Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs committee
Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) on Friday said he is opposed to blocking Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from sitting on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, becoming the latest GOP lawmaker to voice opposition to Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) plan. “I think that we should not engage in this tit for...
Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit - See The Crime He Allegedly Committed In Italy
The Durham Investigation, led by John Durham, was originally tasked with examining the origins of the Russia investigation and determining if there was any misconduct on the part of government officials. However, the recent revelation that the investigation expanded to include a criminal probe into Trump's financial dealings has raised eyebrows. This is because it seems to indicate that the investigation may have gone beyond its original scope and may have had a different objective altogether.
DeSantis wades into RNC race: ‘I like what Harmeet Dhillon has said’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is praising California attorney and former Trump campaign adviser Harmeet Dhillon amid in her bid to take the Republican National Committee chairmanship away from Ronna McDaniel, saying in an interview on Thursday, “I think we need a change.”. “I think we need to get...
House passes bill aimed at restricting presidential releases of reserve oil
The House on Thursday passed legislation intended to restrict the president’s ability to release oil from the country’s emergency supply — a bill aimed squarely at President Biden for his handling of rising gasoline prices last year. The bill passed in a largely partisan 221-205 vote. Rep....
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi struggling with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck in the head during a brutal attack in the couple’s San Francisco home last year. The body-camera footage shows suspect David...
Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time in seven years
The House opened up its amendment process for the first time in seven years on Thursday, and began debating on the floor more than 140 proposed changes to an oil-related bill. House Republicans brought the Strategic Production Response Act to the floor on Thursday under what’s known as a modified-open rule.
DirecTV dropping Newsmax: Just business or political bias?
DirecTV’s decision this week to drop Newsmax is the latest blow to a handful of conservative media outlets that have sought to carve out a space for themselves in the wake of former President Trump’s election loss in 2020. While the far-right ecosystem has exploded over the decision,...
