Julian Edelman Responds to Rumors He’ll Return to NFL
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman continues to be asked whether or not he will come out of retirement to return to the NFL. It sounds as if the three-time Super Bowl champion finally put those rumors to rest when he spoke on Barstool Sports’s Pardon My Take podcast this past week.
Patriots Past: Once Dominant on AFC Championship Sunday, Who Does New England Root For Now?
Little did we know that Rex Burkhead's 2-yard run in Arrowhead Stadium four years ago was the beginning of the end. Once as commonplace in late January AFC Championship Games as brutal winters in Boston, the New England Patriots will again only be spectators when the Super Bowl is set this Sunday in Philadelphia and Kansas City. In an era before the Pats were forced to fix their current offensive problems with a past repair, they dominated the AFC.
49ers @ Eagles NFC Championship Live Blog
PHILADELPHIA -- This is the live blog for the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 9:57 I'm fascinated to see what kind of game this will be. I'm expecting a grim,...
Broncos Shrine Bowl Notebook: Day 1 | 3 Prospects Rise
Las Vegas, NV. – What a difference a year makes. When I touched down in ‘Sin City’ for the first day of the East-West Shrine Bowl last year, I heard from multiple renowned sources that a disgruntled Aaron Rodgers was likely en route to the Denver Broncos via trade.
5 Free Agents Lions Must Watch during Conference Championship Games
The Detroit Lions, like the rest of the football world, will have their eyes set intently on Sunday’s conference championship games. Each game will produce an intriguing result, as the winners will represent their respective conferences in the Super Bowl. However, there are also players on all four teams who are entering free agency at the end of the season.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Potential Patriots Prospect Reveals Reason For Missing Shrine Bowl Practice
The New England Patriots have traditionally utilized the slot receiver role as well as any team in NFL history. From Troy Brown, to Wes Welker to Julian Edelman, the Pats offense has been at its best when operating with a top-level talent lining up between the offensive tackle (or perhaps the tight end) and the outer-most receiver.
Dodgers Out of Top 5 in Pre Spring Training MLB Lineup Rankings
The Dodgers were considered the most feared team heading into the 2022 season. However, with the huge roster turnover it may not come as a surprise to see them out of the top five. In ESPN's latest pre-Spring Training rankings, the Dodgers come in as the sixth-best lineup heading into...
‘It takes all of us’: Jason and Kylie Kelce are driving forces for the Eagles Autism Foundation
PHILADELPHIA — Ryan Hammond stood five years ago in the auditorium of the Eagles practice facility, invited at the end of a team meeting to speak about the franchise’s new charitable foundation. She had been recently hired to start the Eagles Autism Foundation and needed some help. She needed the players — not just the quarterback, but everyone — to buy in. Finally, a hand went up. It was Jason Kelce.
Lakers News: ESPN Insiders Very Low on Rui Hachimura Trade for LA
The Lakers somewhat shocked the NBA world this week when they made a trade with the Washington Wizards for 24-year-old forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers gave up shooting guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, in a move that felt like pretty low value for a former lottery pick. Many...
Report: Dolphins Not Expected to Pursue Brady in Free Agency
As Tom Brady continues to mull his next career move, at least one team apparently plans to stay out of the mix of what could be a frantic free-agency pursuit of the seven-time Super Bowl champion: the Dolphins. Miami is not expected to pursue Brady, even if the veteran quarterback...
Doc Rivers: 76ers Were on ‘Wrong Side’ of Emotions vs. Nets
Wednesday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets didn’t feel like a normal late January game. Instead, it had the intensity of a Game 7 playoff matchup between two division rivals. The outcome was fitting, considering the game was a part of the league’s new “Rivals Week.”
Report: Georgia OC Todd Monken Interviews With Ravens
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken interviewed with the Ravens this week, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the latest indication that the highly-touted Bulldogs assistant is eyeing a return the professional coaching ranks. On Friday, ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported that Monken plans to meet with the Buccaneers next week...
Two NFL Teams Request Interview With Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s contract will expire when Kansas City’s season ends, and there is no guarantee that he will return for another year even if he doesn’t get a head coaching job. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Commanders, Ravens and Titans all have requested...
The ‘show goes on’ for retired Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen
TAMPA, Fla. — Clyde Christensen was asked to review the play sheet to see if anything was missing. Less than a week after retiring as Bucs quarterbacks coach, part of the purge of nine assistants from Todd Bowles’ staff on Jan. 19, Christensen received a text message and follow-up phone call from Peyton Manning, who is the AFC coach for the NFL’s first Pro Bowl flag football game.
Falcons at Shrine Bowl Day 1: Practice Recap
LAS VEGAS -- The Atlanta Falcons coaches see kicked off their week at the East-West Shrine Bowl with a 90-minute practice session Saturday at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas' Fertitta Center. The Falcons' coaching staff is overseeing the East team in the college football showcase game, with special teams coordinator...
From actor to AFC championship: SoCal’s Trenton Irwin on big stage with Bengals
LOS ANGELES — Trenton Irwin sat at the end of the dining room table — but not for long. The teen watched for nearly 30 seconds as others tasted their food, and then were catapulted in succession through a window, into a China cabinet and French doors. When Irwin finally took a bite, he was launched backward into the wall of a faux fireplace with more velocity than a Joe Burrow pass.
Chargers’ East-West Shrine Bowl Notebook: Day 1 Wide Receiver Standouts
LAS VEGAS – The first day of East-West Shrine Bowl practice from the Fertitta Center at UNLV is in the books. Each team completed 90 minute sessions, starting with the East team before transitioning to the West squad. With the Chargers conceivably in the market to add a wide...
