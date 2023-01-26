Read full article on original website
'1000-Lb Sisters' Fans Have Some Ideas About the Funeral in Season 4 and Who Died
There was a time on 1000-Lb Sisters that Tammy Slaton's family worried they would be planning her funeral. While she's been away at rehab, she lost a considerable amount of weight, but her journey to living a healthier lifestyle is far from over. And in a preview ahead of the Jan. 31 episode on TLC, the family attends a funeral, who dies on 1000-Lb Sisters?
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids
A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
'Young and the Restless' Star Gets a Replacement Emmy After Devastating House Fire
The Young and the Restless legend Tracey E. Bregman needed a new Emmy trophy after her original award was destroyed during the 2018 Woosley Fire in Malibu. During a stop on CBS' The Talk, Bregman, 59, was surprised with a replacement Emmy from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Bregman is celebrating 40 years of playing Lauren Fenmore this year.
Gina Krasley of TLC's 'My 600-Lb. Life' Died at Age 30 — Details
Documenting one's weight loss journey for millions to see isn't an easy feat. For the people who go on TLC's My 600-Lb. Life, the stakes are significantly higher with the addition of a massive audience. Some feel the show is predatory and exists to take advantage of those in need while others see it as an opportunity to provide help folks might not normally have access to.
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
The Bold and the Beautiful Alum Anthony Turpel Celebrates His Birthday
It’s been quite some time since RJ Forrester — Brooke and Ridge’s only child together — has been seen, or even mentioned, on-screen — does he even know that his mom dumped his dad? — but performer Anthony Turpel has been busy ever since his exit, and he’s currently celebrating a big day.
Jim Jones Confirms Drake As The Fifth Member Of Dipset
Jim Jones has officially dubbed Drake as the fifth member of Dipset. In an Instagram post he uploaded on Thursday night, January 26, the Harlem native welcomed Drizzy as an honorary member of The Diplomats. In his post, he includes a video of the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper backstage flashing off the Dipset logo on his jacket before mouthing the opening lines to Cam'ron and Juelz Santana's "Oh Boy." Jones recorded the video while he was on stage with Cam, Juelz, and Freekey Zekey during night two of Drake's rare show in Harlem.
Longtime Soap Opera Veteran Responds to Idea That His Character Be Permanently Killed Off
Young and the Restless rumors about killing off a beloved character have upset fans. Earlier this month, Soaps recommended that "The Young and the Restless should run out Paul Williams for its 50th anniversary." The reasoning was that if Y&R does not plan to bring Paul back into the fold, it would be better to kill off the character than have Paul's constant unexplained absence potentially hold up other characters' stories. According to Soaps, "In recent years, commercials have gotten more screen time than [Doug ] Davidson. Paul's position at the Genoa City Police Department has been usurped, and he and Lauralee Bell's Christine have become less a supercouple than a super-scarce couple. Finally, in March of 2021, the vet got sick of being "treated like a day player" and told his fans, 'I think I am done.'"Paul's wife Christine, who appeared on screen just this month, seems to be the character most being held back, says Soap Central. The show doesn't have to include both spouses in every plotline, but Christine doesn't have as much story potential without Paul.
#GoodNews: Sister Raising Three Younger Brothers Gifted New Car
A young woman in Arizona stepped up to help her family in a time of need and now she’s getting a helping hand. Rachel Chavez is only 24, but she’s been raising her three younger brothers - ages 17, 15, and nine - for the last year and a half.
Ginger Zee Returns to 'Good Morning America' Following Illness
Ginger Zee is finally back in the mix on Good Morning America. She recently had to take a step back from the morning show due to an illness. But, as Yahoo noted, Zee returned to Good Morning America on Monday. Zee made her grand return to deliver the weather forecast...
'It's Happening Right Here': RaeLynn's Song Debuts With Important Message
The country singer-songwriter knew without a doubt that she had to sing “It’s Happening Right Here,” going hand-in-hand with a documentary that aims to raise awareness about sexual solicitation and how to recognize risks to help protect children and teens. RaeLynn announced earlier this week that she’d...
