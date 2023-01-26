ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Authority

Best free streaming services: Freevee, Pluto TV, Peacock, and more

It's easy to find free streaming, but what about the best options?. Everyone knows that person who really seems to love TV. Maybe they used to spend several hundred a month on cable TV, or maybe they are the kind that collects subscription services like pokemon. I used to be one of those folks. If you can think of a mainline streaming service, I had it. I even paid for a few niche series like Crunchyroll. Then the pandemic happened, inflation got bad, and I found myself entering a new level of frugality. This meant dropping several streaming services, as well as cutting to ad-supported tiers. That’s why I really appreciate the fairly recent rise of decent free streaming services.
Elle

Netflix Fans Have The Same Criticism Of 'That '90s Show'

After a very long wait, the much anticipated sitcom That '90s Show finally dropped on Netflix last week, and we may have spent our entire weekend binge watching it. The 10-part series is a reboot of the iconic That '70s Show and sees the daughter of Eric and Donna, Leia, go to stay with her grandparents in Point Place for the summer.
webnewsobserver.com

Virgin River Season 5 Release Date Updates: All you need to know

“If I never broke up with you. We are not here because of you. We’re here because of us. It might not be perfect but we are together that’s the only thing that matters. You and me. We got this okay.” – Jack. Ever since the...
Android Authority

YouTube could soon become your free cable operator

Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
Glamour

Netflix Is Adding So Many Shows and Movies for February 2023

Netflix is celebrating the season of love by adding a new batch of shows and movies, just in time for a Valentine's Day binge—including a few much-anticipated comebacks from shows that left fans eager for more. Season four of You will take a skip across the pond for Joe's next adventure in the UK, and fan favorite Outer Banks is back for sun-soaked season three.
Collider

Where to Watch 'Living' Starring Bill Nighy: Showtimes and Streaming Status

The Oscar nominees are in and among the prestigious selection within the Best Actor category is none other than first-time contender Bill Nighy for his lead role in Living. The film is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's drama, Ikiru, and derived from Leo Tolstoy's novel entitled The Death of Ivan Ilyich. In it, Nighy plays a civil servant that is forced to reevaluate his life choices after receiving a terminal prognosis in 1950s Britain. Similarly to the postwar reconstruction that took place during the period depicted in this film, the protagonist undergoes a moment of personal growth as he strives to do something great with nearly no time left on the biological clock. Its deeply moving storyline and acting have allowed Living to continue winning audiences over for practically a year. This extended-release circuit has allowed the film to remain a sought-after watch for moviegoers that are also interested in the awards season. If you are looking to watch this Academy Award nominee before the ceremony takes place, then here is a guide to help you know when and where you can see this existentialist masterpiece.
CNET

This New Year Deal on Peacock Premium Offers 12 Months of Streaming for Just $30

If you're yet to try out Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform, or you've let your subscription lapse, there's a great New Year deal there to entice you in. For a limited time, you can get a year of Peacock Premium for just $30, a saving of 40% versus the annual plan's usual cost and the equivalent of paying for just six months if you went the no-commitment route. All you have to do use the coupon code NEWYEAR23 at checkout.
Vox

The streaming boom is over

Here’s a standard streaming TV joke/complaint: There are so many different services that someone should just put them all together, and then you’d just pay one monthly fee for everything. You know, just like cable TV!. Ho ho ho. The thing is, none of the people running streaming...
CNET

'The Last of Us' Release Schedule: When Is Episode 3 Out on HBO Max?

Joel and Ellie's have taken the first steps of their dark journey on HBO Max, with episodes 1 and 2 of The Last of Us now available on the streaming service. Episode 3 will come out on Sunday, Jan. 29. The show adapts the legendary PlayStation video game series from...
ComicBook

The Boys Star Thanks Fans After Series is Crowned Prime Video's Top Show of 2022

Earlier today came the reveal from Nielsen about the top streaming titles for all of 2022, and while Netflix's Stranger Things being #1 may not have been that much of a surprise there were still a few others to be found. Of note in the Original Streaming titles chart is that only two streaming services were represented, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The later of these two streamers only had two titles on the top shows chart, The Boys and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. According to Nielsen's numbers, the former of these was the top show on the entire Prime Video platform, and the cast are thanking fans for giving them this honor.
CNET

Best Streaming Services for Horror Fans

You're not alone if you like to watch horror movies all the time, year-round. Fortunately, there are streaming services that allow you to get your scary kicks whenever you want, keeping new frights and old classics in a rotation. With these services, you can take in all the John Carpenter, Wes Craven or A24 films that you want.
CNET

HBO Cancels DC Superhero Shows 'Doom Patrol' and 'Titans'

DC superhero shows Doom Patrol and Titans have been canceled by HBO Max. James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new bosses of DC movies and TV, say the decision had already been made when they took charge. Maybe it's to make room for Succession season 4 (which just dropped a...
CNET

An Amazon Tomb Raider TV Series Is Reportedly in the Works

After three film adaptations of the popular video game series Tomb Raider, Amazon wants to take a turn bringing the property to a TV series. The company has reportedly tapped Emmy-winning showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge to help bring the game's adventurous world to the small screen. Waller-Bridge will be a scriptwriter...

