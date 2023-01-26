Read full article on original website
CNET
Grab a 24-Inch LG Monitor for Just $100 at Best Buy Today
Best Buy often has great deals on electronics that are designed to make your life easier and just plain better. That's especially true for daily deals, which feature just one product on sale for the day, usually at incredibly low prices. Today's daily deal is perfect for all PC gaming...
CNET
How Pixel Binning Makes Your Samsung, Apple and Google Photos Better
Megapixels used to be so much simpler: A bigger number meant your camera could capture more photo detail as long as the scene had enough light. But a technology called pixel binning now universal on flagship smartphones is changing the old photography rules for the better. In short, pixel binning gives you a camera that offers lots of detail when it's bright out, without becoming useless when it's dim.
Microsoft's Changes to Xbox Console Leave Republicans Outraged
Microsoft has changed some settings on game consoles to make them more eco-friendly. Some Republicans say this means the "woke brigade" is after your Xbox.
CNET
Woot's 1-Day AirPods Sale Drops Prices as Low as $80
Apple's AirPods are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, and certainly among the most popular. Their only real downside is the price of entry, with even the basic AirPods costing $129. Woot is helping folks snag a set for much less than that today, though, with refurbished options on sale from just $80. The sale includes first- and second-gen AirPods in limited supply. The third-gen AirPods in the sale have already sold out, so we recommend getting your order in as soon as possible if you want a set.
CNET
A Virtual Burning Man Experience Is Throwing a Goodbye Party for Today's VR
I found myself on a virtual bus, driving in the dust. My avatar, and a few others, hopped around. Outside, in the sand, there were bikers. These bikers were real people: it was a 360-degree video. They stopped moving as the clip ended. For a few moments, I felt like I was at Burning Man, a festival I've never attended. I was getting a tour of BRCvr's Re-Burn 23, a farewell to a virtual space in Microsoft's AltSpaceVR, which is happening this weekend.
One of the best Tesla alternatives just became an even bigger thorn in Elon Musk's side
The Polestar 2 sedan now has longer range, better performance, and a refreshed look to go along with it.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
insideevs.com
New Photo Reveals Tesla Semi's Massive Battery System
Tesla announced today a major new investment plan for its Gigafactory site in Nevada, which will produce new 4680-type cylindrical battery cells and Tesla Semi Class 8 semi truck. Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo was present at the event and took a tour of the facility, including the current Tesla Semi...
CNET
Stop Cutting Cake With a Knife. Here's a Way That's Faster and Cleaner
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Cutting a cake can be tricky business. It's difficult to keep delicate piping intact, let alone make pieces that are proportionate. And good luck finding a big knife at a picnic or office party.
CNET
HP Envy x360 15 Review: A Good 2-in-1 Hampered by an Outdated Display
HP's Envy line of laptops and two-in-one convertibles is the middle child between the mainstream Pavilion series and the premium Spectre line. The Envy x360 15 is a 15.6-inch two-in-one that delivers the best of both worlds: a premium design that's closer to that of a Spectre at a price that's more meat-and-potatoes Pavilion. The Envy x360 15 boasts an attractive, rigid all-metal body, but the design is no different than last year's model. And while we don't mind last year's looks, we are less enthused with HP sticking with a widescreen 16:9 display when the increasingly popular 16:10 panels found in such convertibles as the Dell Inspiron 16 two-in-one and Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 are roomier and more useful, while hardly adding to the system's overall footprint.
CNET
Why I'm Excited About the OnePlus 11 5G
To no one's surprise, OnePlus' next phone is called the OnePlus 11 5G. It's currently available in China, and the phone is set to launch globally on Feb. 7. It follows last year's pretty great OnePlus 10 Pro and comes on the heels of the OnePlus 10T which left a bad taste in our mouths because of its questionable compromises and a confusing value proposition.
I won't buy another digital PS5 game and you shouldn't either
Sony's digital games return policy is entirely too strict, and I'm tired of getting burned by it.
Freethink
An open-source option is shaking up the microchip industry
This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. A new approach to designing computer chips is saving tech companies time and money, while also allowing them to...
US News and World Report
Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025
Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
CNET
The Meta Quest Pro Is Getting a Limited $400 Price Drop
It's been less than three months since the Meta Quest Pro first went on sale, and it's already getting a $400 discount. The new price, $1,100, isn't permanent: It's only for one week in the US, and two weeks in the UK (where the price is dropping to £1,300). But it's a notable reduction for a headset that was widely criticized for its high price when it debuted last fall.
CNET
Record Scratch: Spotify Is Down Right Now
Music streaming service Spotify is currently down for over 30,000 users, according to Down Detector. Spotify said on Twitter that it was aware of the issues and was working to resolve them. "Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it," Spotify wrote. It's not clear when service will be...
CNET
Enjoy Wordle? Try These Other Puzzle Games Next
Wordle was 2022's biggest word game. It was created by Josh Wardle for his partner, and it grew until The New York Times bought it in January. The New York Times even appointed an editor to oversee the game. But if you want even more puzzles to keep your mind ticking, there are a ton of games worth your time.
CNET
Microsoft Won't Sell Windows 10 After Tuesday
Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro to customers on Tuesday, the company wrote on the product's page. "January 31, 2023 will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale," Microsoft wrote online. "Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware and other malware until October 14, 2025."
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Users Surprised With New Freebie
Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a new freebie to celebrate the release of Dead Space. One of the small, but important features the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S currently have that the PS5 does not have is customizable backgrounds. Well, customizable to an extent. The PS5 background can't be changed at all, unlike the PS4, which had incredible customization options. The background customization options on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S don't allow for the same freedom as the PS4, but they do allow Xbox users to choose from a range of different static and dynamic backgrounds. There isn't a plethora of options, but there are options, including some game-specific options. To this end, a new Dead Space dynamic background is now available, and like the other backgrounds, it's free to download and use.
ComicBook
PS5's First Big Exclusive of 2023 Is a Flop
The first big PS5 exclusive of 2023 is out and it's looking increasingly like a rare flop for PlayStation. When you think of PlayStation and exclusive games, you think of high-quality games and series like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Death Stranding. Last generation, some of the best games were PlayStation exclusives. So far, it looks like this success will continue with the PS5 if the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbbiden West, Demon's Souls, and more are indicators. Yet, not every PlayStation exclusive can live up to this quality. And when the exclusive is made via a second-party or third-party developer, the consistency often suffers. One of the biggest recent flops, Babyon's Fall, came the way of a third-party deal PlayStation made with Square Enix. Fast-forward and Square Enix has delivered PlayStation another flop in the form of Forspoken.
