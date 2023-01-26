ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The Independent

Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot

A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho8.com

Michigan man convicted on federal charges for joining ISIS in Syria

A Michigan man was convicted in Detroit federal court Monday on charges connected to his years-long stint in Syria training and fighting for the terror group ISIS, the Department of Justice said. Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli traveled to Syria in 2015 to join ISIS, participating in a religious training camp and...
DETROIT, MI
Idaho8.com

Suspects arrested in fatal Pakistan mosque suicide attack that left over 100 dead

Several suspects have been arrested in connection with Monday’s suicide bomb blast in a mosque in Pakistan’s northern city of Peshawar that killed more than 100 people. More arrests will take place following a major police investigation into the attack that injured another 217 people, Peshawar Police Chief Mohammad Aijaz Khan said.
Idaho8.com

Couple leave ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in

A couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel after arriving without a ticket for the child. The pair, who have not been identified, were checking in for a Ryanair flight from Ben Gurion International Airport to Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday with the infant. It...

