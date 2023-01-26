Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
‘Run, hide, fight’ tactic in active shootings may be outdated, security experts say
You’ve probably heard these three words — run, hide, fight. The tactics from the FBI, echoed to law enforcement agencies across the country, have been used for decades to teach civilians their options if confronted by an active shooter: evacuate the area, find a place to hide, or — as a last resort — take action against the shooter.
Idaho8.com
FBI searched Biden’s former private office in November after his team found classified documents
The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s former think tank office in Washington in November after his team notified the National Archives that they found classified documents there, according to a Justice Department official and another source familiar with the matter. The Justice official told CNN that a warrant wasn’t...
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Migrants' refusal to leave New York hotel met with outrage: 'Absolutely insane'
Migrants protested in the streets of Hell's Kitchen after the city tried to move them to a new center at the Red Hook cruise terminal in Brooklyn, reports say.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Stormy Daniels Thanks Donald Trump for 'Admitting' She Told Truth
A grand jury is hearing evidence into Trump's alleged involvement in paying Daniels hush money during his 2016 presidential campaign.
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot
A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency
President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
Idaho8.com
Suspect in Molotov cocktail attack at New Jersey synagogue is charged with federal crime
A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted use of fire to damage a building after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue Sunday, according to court documents. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, will appear in federal court in Newark on...
Idaho8.com
Michigan man convicted on federal charges for joining ISIS in Syria
A Michigan man was convicted in Detroit federal court Monday on charges connected to his years-long stint in Syria training and fighting for the terror group ISIS, the Department of Justice said. Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli traveled to Syria in 2015 to join ISIS, participating in a religious training camp and...
Idaho8.com
US and French forces seized Iranian-supplied weapons and ammunition bound for Yemen
The US Navy assisted the French military in seizing thousands of assault rifles and half a million rounds of ammunition that were heading to Yemen from Iran in January, the US military confirmed on Wednesday. The seizure in the Gulf of Oman occurred on January 15, according to 5th Fleet...
Idaho8.com
Up to 20 hours of footage relating to Tyre Nichols’ deadly beating yet to be released, prosecutor says
Additional footage relating to the deadly Memphis police beating of a 29-year-old Black man — up to 20 hours of it — has yet to be released, a prosecutor said Wednesday as his office contemplates whether to file more charges in the case. The unreleased footage surrounding Tyre...
Idaho8.com
2 witnesses in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial testify Murdaugh’s voice is on video made just before killings
Two witnesses in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh told the court Wednesday they are “100%” certain that Murdaugh’s voice is on footage prosecutors say undermines the disgraced former South Carolina attorney’s claim he was not present at the scene of the killings when his wife Maggie and 22-year-old son Paul were fatally shot.
Idaho8.com
Suspects arrested in fatal Pakistan mosque suicide attack that left over 100 dead
Several suspects have been arrested in connection with Monday’s suicide bomb blast in a mosque in Pakistan’s northern city of Peshawar that killed more than 100 people. More arrests will take place following a major police investigation into the attack that injured another 217 people, Peshawar Police Chief Mohammad Aijaz Khan said.
Idaho8.com
Republican AGs warn pharmacies against mailing abortion pills within their states
Republican attorneys general from 20 states wrote letters to executives at CVS and Walgreens warning the pharmacy chains against using the mail to dispense abortion pills in their states, in a shot against a new Biden administration policy. The letters rebuke recent guidance from the Justice Department — issued in...
Idaho8.com
Couple leave ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in
A couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel after arriving without a ticket for the child. The pair, who have not been identified, were checking in for a Ryanair flight from Ben Gurion International Airport to Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday with the infant. It...
Idaho8.com
GOP leaders work to lock down votes to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee
House Republican leaders have worked to lock down the votes to remove Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the Foreign Affairs Committee after several members of their conference had signaled resistance to the move. One of those Republicans, Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana, announced on Tuesday that she is...
Comments / 0