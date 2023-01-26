ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago police arrest two men for armed robbery in East Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police have arrested two people for an armed robbery in the East Side neighborhood. Police said Joshua Glenn, 20 Robert Smith, 22, robbed a business on South Ewing near 107th on Thursday. Police said they robbed a male victim and stole merchandise. They were taken into custody...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 hurt after attempted car theft, shootout at Ford City Mall; 3 suspects in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man is hospitalized and three suspects are in custody after an attempted car theft and shootout at Ford City Mall on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, around 12:39 p.m. a 46-year-old man was walking to his parked car in the 7600 block of South Cicero when he saw someone trying to break into it. An exchange of gunfire ensued between the attempted car thief and the car owner, who is a FOID and CCL holder. After the shootout, the attempted car thief got into a nearby vehicle and fled, causing a traffic crash in the 7900 block of South Pulaski Road, according to CPD. The victim was transported in fair condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the hand and left thigh.Three suspects were arrested. One suspect suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition. Area One detectives are investigating, and charges are pending. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man struck by gunfire in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot while walking outside in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood Saturday night. Police say the victim was in the 6400 block of South Artesian Avenue around 11 p.m. when he heard the shots. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with robbing victim on CTA platform in River North

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with robbing a victim on a CTA Red Line platform in River North earlier this month. Police say Darius Clay, 31, was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man at the Grand Station in the 500 block of North State Street.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Catalytic converters stolen from 5 city of Chicago vehicles

CHICAGO - Five city of Chicago vehicles were found damaged in South Shore Thursday night. Police say five vehicles that are property of the city had the catalytic converters stolen from them around 7 p.m. in the 7000 block of S. South Shore Drive. No one is in custody. Area...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 found fatally shot inside South Side home

CHICAGO - Two people were found dead in a South Deering home Friday afternoon. At about 2:06 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 9500 block of South Bennett. SWAT arrived and made entry into a residence on that block. Once inside, a 47-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting at woman in Roseland

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting at a 28-year-old woman on the South Side last year. Martell Franklin, 32, was charged with attempted murder and armed habitual criminal. According to police, Franklin was positively identified as the gunman who opened fire on September 4, 2022,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn Woodlawn residents of recent garage burglaries

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Woodlawn area residents of recent garage burglaries in the area. Over two days this week there have been four break-ins reported. In each incident, the offender entered a garage by forcing open a side door and stole property from within. The incidents happened at...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old shot dead in Oak Forest

OAK FOREST, Illinois - A 17-year-old was shot dead in Oak Forest on Saturday. Oak Forest police said they were called to 155th and Cicero for reports of a male shot. Police said they found the 17-year-old in the rear of a building with a single gunshot wound. He was...
OAK FOREST, IL
fox32chicago.com

3-year-old boy, man shot in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side in the Back of the Yards early Saturday morning. Police say the adult victim was parking his car with the child in the back seat around 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue when someone opened fire from a light green SUV.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 in custody after 3 Far South Side businesses robbed at gunpoint in under an hour

CHICAGO - Two men were arrested after three convenience stores on Chicago's Far South Side were robbed at gunpoint overnight. Chicago police say two men entered three businesses armed with handguns and announced a robbery. The incidents happened between 1:30 and 2:15 a.m. and the offenders stole unknown amounts of cash and cigarettes from each location.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Person wounded in shooting on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO - One person was hospitalized after a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway near Archer Heights Saturday afternoon. Illinois State Police responded to a report of a shooting on northbound I-55 near Pulaski Road around 1:23 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The northbound...
CHICAGO, IL

