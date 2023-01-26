Read full article on original website
Chicago police arrest two men for armed robbery in East Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police have arrested two people for an armed robbery in the East Side neighborhood. Police said Joshua Glenn, 20 Robert Smith, 22, robbed a business on South Ewing near 107th on Thursday. Police said they robbed a male victim and stole merchandise. They were taken into custody...
Two people were wounded in an exchange of gunfire outside Ford City Mall on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday afternoon following an attempted carjacking. According to police, A 46-year-old man was walking toward his parked car outside the mall just before 12:40 p.m. when he noticed another man trying to enter his car.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man is hospitalized and three suspects are in custody after an attempted car theft and shootout at Ford City Mall on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, around 12:39 p.m. a 46-year-old man was walking to his parked car in the 7600 block of South Cicero when he saw someone trying to break into it. An exchange of gunfire ensued between the attempted car thief and the car owner, who is a FOID and CCL holder. After the shootout, the attempted car thief got into a nearby vehicle and fled, causing a traffic crash in the 7900 block of South Pulaski Road, according to CPD. The victim was transported in fair condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the hand and left thigh.Three suspects were arrested. One suspect suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition. Area One detectives are investigating, and charges are pending.
Man with concealed carry license wounded in gunfight with suspected car thief
CHICAGO - A man with a concealed carry license got into a gunfight with a suspected car thief near the Ford City Mall in Chicago on Saturday. Police said that around 12:39 p.m. at 7600 South Cicero, the 46-year-old man saw someone trying to break into his car. The 46-year-old,...
Man struck by gunfire in Marquette Park
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot while walking outside in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood Saturday night. Police say the victim was in the 6400 block of South Artesian Avenue around 11 p.m. when he heard the shots. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with...
Thief takes car with child inside, dumps car and kid a few blocks away
CHICAGO - A thief stole a car in Chicago's West Town neighborhood on Saturday, and found something inside they probably did not expect: a 4-year-old child. Police said a man, 39, left his car running on West Hubbard near Paulina around 3:30 p.m. A 4-year-old boy was inside. The car...
Chicago man charged with robbing victim on CTA platform in River North
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with robbing a victim on a CTA Red Line platform in River North earlier this month. Police say Darius Clay, 31, was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man at the Grand Station in the 500 block of North State Street.
Catalytic converters stolen from 5 city of Chicago vehicles
CHICAGO - Five city of Chicago vehicles were found damaged in South Shore Thursday night. Police say five vehicles that are property of the city had the catalytic converters stolen from them around 7 p.m. in the 7000 block of S. South Shore Drive. No one is in custody. Area...
2 found fatally shot inside South Side home
CHICAGO - Two people were found dead in a South Deering home Friday afternoon. At about 2:06 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 9500 block of South Bennett. SWAT arrived and made entry into a residence on that block. Once inside, a 47-year-old...
Chicago man charged with shooting at woman in Roseland
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting at a 28-year-old woman on the South Side last year. Martell Franklin, 32, was charged with attempted murder and armed habitual criminal. According to police, Franklin was positively identified as the gunman who opened fire on September 4, 2022,...
A 46-year-old man with a concealed-carry gun license was injured Saturday afternoon when he encountered someone breaking into his vehicle near Ford City Mall, police said.
A woman was struck by two vehicles in a fatal hit-and-run on the West Side.
Chicago police warn Woodlawn residents of recent garage burglaries
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Woodlawn area residents of recent garage burglaries in the area. Over two days this week there have been four break-ins reported. In each incident, the offender entered a garage by forcing open a side door and stole property from within. The incidents happened at...
Two teenagers taken into custody for stealing vehicle, trying to elude Illinois State Police police
CHICAGO - Illinois State Police said they took two teenagers found in a stolen car on I-94 in Chicago into custody. Police said Tahlib Moore, 18, was spotted inside a stolen Nissan on I-94 near 31st Street late Friday night. Police chased them and they ditched the car. With the...
17-year-old shot dead in Oak Forest
OAK FOREST, Illinois - A 17-year-old was shot dead in Oak Forest on Saturday. Oak Forest police said they were called to 155th and Cicero for reports of a male shot. Police said they found the 17-year-old in the rear of a building with a single gunshot wound. He was...
3-year-old boy, man shot in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side in the Back of the Yards early Saturday morning. Police say the adult victim was parking his car with the child in the back seat around 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue when someone opened fire from a light green SUV.
Three people sustained gunshot wounds when shots were fired during an argument Saturday morning at an East Chicago, Indiana, apartment complex, authorities said. At around 10:45 a.m., officers with the East Chicago Police Department were called to Atlas Apartments, 2245 Indianapolis Blvd., in reference to a shooting, police stated in a news release.
A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were hospitalized in good condition following a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood overnight.
2 in custody after 3 Far South Side businesses robbed at gunpoint in under an hour
CHICAGO - Two men were arrested after three convenience stores on Chicago's Far South Side were robbed at gunpoint overnight. Chicago police say two men entered three businesses armed with handguns and announced a robbery. The incidents happened between 1:30 and 2:15 a.m. and the offenders stole unknown amounts of cash and cigarettes from each location.
Person wounded in shooting on Stevenson Expressway
CHICAGO - One person was hospitalized after a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway near Archer Heights Saturday afternoon. Illinois State Police responded to a report of a shooting on northbound I-55 near Pulaski Road around 1:23 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The northbound...
