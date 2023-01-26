Read full article on original website
Fox17
Kent City man in custody after fleeing Sparta police at high speed
SPARTA, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after fleeing from Sparta police at high speed Saturday afternoon. The Sparta Police Department (SPD) says they spotted a car that was missing a license plate on Division Street at around 2:30 p.m. We’re told they tried to conduct a traffic...
Man arrested in Kent County after leading police on car, foot chase
KENT COUNTY, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Kent City man who was arrested in connection to a series of pursuits, Sparta police said. The suspect is currently lodged in the Kent County Jail for fourth-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer as well as three outstanding warrants. Police did not say what the warrants were for.
Fox17
Kent Co. prosecutor recommends charges against Schurr to be upheld
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office is requesting a judge to uphold charges against the former Grand Rapids officer accused of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop on April 4, 2022. Prosecutor Chris Becker filed...
WZZM 13
Kent Co. business owners speak out after multiple burglaries early Friday morning
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The search continues for a group of thieves who did thousands of dollars in damage to at least nine stores in Kent County early Friday morning. Investigators are looking for at least six suspects, recorded on multiple businesses' surveillance cameras overnight. D. Schuler's Fine Wines...
iheart.com
Teen victim identified in East Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Candance Walton says her 16-year-old son, Cahari Walton, told her just after midnight Wednesday that he was on his way home, but he didn't make it. She told WOOD-TV she called police after seeing news reports about someone being found shot to death near Blodgett Hospital in East Grand Rapids.
Can you Help Identify This Person? Suspect Robbed Grand Rapids Area Smoke Shop at Gunpoint
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect. The robbery occurred December 22nd, 2022, just before 9p.m. at Rise Smoke Shop on Alpine Ave. NW, just north of 4 Mile. According to police, the individual pictured held a pistol in his right hand and...
GRPD: Two cannabis businesses broken into overnight; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two break-ins that happened overnight at two smokeshop businesses. The impacted businesses are near the 1200 block of Plainfield Avenue and the 800 block of Michigan Street. Police say the break-ins happened between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
Kent County authorities say burglars hit multiple gas stations, stores overnight
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple police agencies are investigating a rash of robbery attempts overnight. Kent County Dispatch says at least three businesses were broken into. The Grand Rapids Police Department is also investigating two other break-ins. One of the impacted businesses is the Family Fare gas station on...
1 arrested following police chase in and around Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The video above has been submitted by a viewer. An individual has been arrested following a chase through Muskegon city and county. The chase started in the City of Muskegon around 6 p.m. Troopers attempted to stop a car involved in a narcotics investigation when the suspect crashed into the patrol vehicle and drove off.
MSP: Suspect arrested after chase in Muskegon area
A suspect was arrested after a police chase in Muskegon Wednesday.
Former Grand Rapids City employee who embezzled $62,000 sentenced to probation
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 35-year-old former Grand Rapids City employee has been sentenced to probation and community service for embezzling more than $60,000 in city funds. Lenee Brooks was in a Grand Rapids courtroom Wednesday, Jan. 25 and, just before sentencing, paid back $62,388 that city officials say she took from March 2019 to September 2021.
Prosecutor: Don’t dismiss murder charge against ex-cop
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor has asked a judge not to dismiss a second-degree murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police office r accused of shooting a Black motorist in the back of the head during a struggle over a Taser. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker...
Kent Co. Prosecutor requests judge not dismiss murder charge against ex-GRPD officer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker has requested the judge not dismiss the second-degree murder charge against former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya last April. Earlier this month, Schurr's attorney asked a district court judge to dismiss the 2nd-degree murder...
News report on East Grand Rapids death led teen’s mom to call police
Authorities have released the name of a teen found dead in an East Grand Rapids street.
1 hit, killed while walking on US-31 in Norton Shores
A person was hit and killed while walking on US-31 in Norton Shores Thursday night.
Prosecutor asks judge not to dismiss murder charge against officer who killed Patrick Lyoya
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County’s prosecutor is asking a judge not to dismiss a murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police officer accused in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya, court records show. Prosecutor Chris Becker is asking Kent County Circuit Judge Christina Elmore to deny...
Deputies: Woman had been drinking before hitting school bus, fleeing
A woman was arrested for a hit-and-run north of White Cloud that involved a school bus, deputies said.
Traffic stop turns into high speed chase in Muskegon
At around 6:00 p.m., Troopers were assisting the West Michigan Enforcement Team in a drug investigation. During the investigation, troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop.
WOOD
Teen found fatally shot in East Grand Rapids street ID’d
Teen found fatally shot in East Grand Rapids street …. GR nonprofits help students with disabilities create …. Some students with cognitive disabilities got a chance to flex their creative muscles by shooting their own movies. (Jan. 26, 2023) Valentine’s 5K Dash coming to Kentwood. ‘Thank you’: Theo &...
927thevan.com
“Slushy” Road Conditions a Factor in Jenison Area Collision
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 27, 2023) – Three persons were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision west of Jenison on Friday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive, west of 20th Avenue, around 7:20 PM. That was where a westbound sedan, driven by a 20-year-old Hudsonville man, lost control on slushy conditions, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound sedan, driven by a 30-year-old Grand Haven man, head on. The two drivers, along with a 28-year-old Grand Haven woman who was a passenger in the eastbound vehicle, were all taken to Corewell-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
