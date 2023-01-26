ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon County, MI

Fox17

Kent City man in custody after fleeing Sparta police at high speed

SPARTA, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after fleeing from Sparta police at high speed Saturday afternoon. The Sparta Police Department (SPD) says they spotted a car that was missing a license plate on Division Street at around 2:30 p.m. We’re told they tried to conduct a traffic...
SPARTA, MI
MLive

Man arrested in Kent County after leading police on car, foot chase

KENT COUNTY, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Kent City man who was arrested in connection to a series of pursuits, Sparta police said. The suspect is currently lodged in the Kent County Jail for fourth-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer as well as three outstanding warrants. Police did not say what the warrants were for.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Kent Co. prosecutor recommends charges against Schurr to be upheld

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office is requesting a judge to uphold charges against the former Grand Rapids officer accused of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop on April 4, 2022. Prosecutor Chris Becker filed...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

Teen victim identified in East Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Candance Walton says her 16-year-old son, Cahari Walton, told her just after midnight Wednesday that he was on his way home, but he didn't make it. She told WOOD-TV she called police after seeing news reports about someone being found shot to death near Blodgett Hospital in East Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 arrested following police chase in and around Muskegon

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The video above has been submitted by a viewer. An individual has been arrested following a chase through Muskegon city and county. The chase started in the City of Muskegon around 6 p.m. Troopers attempted to stop a car involved in a narcotics investigation when the suspect crashed into the patrol vehicle and drove off.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Teen found fatally shot in East Grand Rapids street ID’d

Teen found fatally shot in East Grand Rapids street …. GR nonprofits help students with disabilities create …. Some students with cognitive disabilities got a chance to flex their creative muscles by shooting their own movies. (Jan. 26, 2023) Valentine’s 5K Dash coming to Kentwood. ‘Thank you’: Theo &...
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
927thevan.com

“Slushy” Road Conditions a Factor in Jenison Area Collision

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 27, 2023) – Three persons were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision west of Jenison on Friday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive, west of 20th Avenue, around 7:20 PM. That was where a westbound sedan, driven by a 20-year-old Hudsonville man, lost control on slushy conditions, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound sedan, driven by a 30-year-old Grand Haven man, head on. The two drivers, along with a 28-year-old Grand Haven woman who was a passenger in the eastbound vehicle, were all taken to Corewell-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
JENISON, MI
