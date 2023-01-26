ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Time Out Global

Kyoto and Sapporo ranked among the top 25 destinations in the world for 2023

Now that Japan has finally reopened to the world, tourists are coming from far and wide to explore everything the country has to offer. There’s really something for everyone: gourmets will appreciate food-centric hotspots like Tokyo and Fukuoka, art seekers will love the museums around Naoshima, and hot spring goers will thrive at Japan’s many onsen destinations.
TechCrunch

2022 European edtech report: Smaller rounds and fewer deals, but more angel activity

Governments, public sector organizations and many private companies moved heaven and earth to ensure public safety and adequate supply of core services. Quite clearly, spending reached unsustainable levels. But 2022 was the year when this “spending” slowed and was instead more widely rebranded and accepted as actually being “borrowing.” This...
Time Out Global

Everything you need to know about this year’s new blue plaques in London

Blue plaques are pretty great, aren’t they? Designed to show a link between a public place and a famous person, event or building, they’re not just a reminder that famous stuff happened exactly where you are right now but also a chance to learn about new things. After all, London’s full of people and stories – there’s always more to uncover.
BBC

Plans for York hospital conversion receive Historic England approval

Historic England has voiced support for plans to convert a Georgian hospital in York into apartments. Built in the 18th Century, The Retreat, on Heslington Road, is regarded as having played a pivotal role in the development of mental illness treatment. Proposals to transform the 37-acre site were submitted by...
TechCrunch

What’s going on in the Dutch startup scene?

In a magnificently frank conversation, I spoke with HRH Prince Constantijn, fourth in line to the throne of the Netherlands, at CES earlier this month. We discussed the Dutch ecosystem, the role of government in stimulating innovation and the challenges the country is facing in helping companies to go from startup to scaleup.
Deadline

StudioCanal Returns To UK Production Investment By Backing ‘Vigil’ Director

EXCLUSIVE: StudioCanal is returning to the UK television production investment scene as it finalizes a deal with an outfit co-founded by a Vigil and Downton Abbey director. The French production group will back Strong Film & Television, which was co-founded by BAFTA-winner James Strong and Matt Tombs, a former BBC and Paramount executive. Strong Film & Television was established in late 2020 and appears to have added Loretta Preece to its ranks. Preece was most recently the series producer on Casualty, the long-running, BAFTA-winning BBC continuing drama.  StudioCanal is close to finalizing an announcement for the investment, which would mark one of its...

