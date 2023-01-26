Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
Kyoto and Sapporo ranked among the top 25 destinations in the world for 2023
Now that Japan has finally reopened to the world, tourists are coming from far and wide to explore everything the country has to offer. There’s really something for everyone: gourmets will appreciate food-centric hotspots like Tokyo and Fukuoka, art seekers will love the museums around Naoshima, and hot spring goers will thrive at Japan’s many onsen destinations.
TechCrunch
2022 European edtech report: Smaller rounds and fewer deals, but more angel activity
Governments, public sector organizations and many private companies moved heaven and earth to ensure public safety and adequate supply of core services. Quite clearly, spending reached unsustainable levels. But 2022 was the year when this “spending” slowed and was instead more widely rebranded and accepted as actually being “borrowing.” This...
Time Out Global
Everything you need to know about this year’s new blue plaques in London
Blue plaques are pretty great, aren’t they? Designed to show a link between a public place and a famous person, event or building, they’re not just a reminder that famous stuff happened exactly where you are right now but also a chance to learn about new things. After all, London’s full of people and stories – there’s always more to uncover.
Jeremy Hunt says ministers committed to HS2 running ‘all the way to Euston’ – as it happened
Comments come after reports that north-south railway route could terminate to the west of London; chancellor also says ‘best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation’
BBC
Plans for York hospital conversion receive Historic England approval
Historic England has voiced support for plans to convert a Georgian hospital in York into apartments. Built in the 18th Century, The Retreat, on Heslington Road, is regarded as having played a pivotal role in the development of mental illness treatment. Proposals to transform the 37-acre site were submitted by...
TechCrunch
What’s going on in the Dutch startup scene?
In a magnificently frank conversation, I spoke with HRH Prince Constantijn, fourth in line to the throne of the Netherlands, at CES earlier this month. We discussed the Dutch ecosystem, the role of government in stimulating innovation and the challenges the country is facing in helping companies to go from startup to scaleup.
Senior Australian ministers to visit France, Britain to boost ties
SYDNEY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australia's defence and foreign ministers on Sunday said they aimed to deepen security ties with France and Britain during visits to Europe this week, flagging the Indo-Pacific as a key area of focus.
Nadhim Zahawi: the extraordinary rise and fall of ‘the boy from Baghdad’
Sacked Tory party chair overcame many challenges but was unable to avoid questions over his tax affairs
StudioCanal Returns To UK Production Investment By Backing ‘Vigil’ Director
EXCLUSIVE: StudioCanal is returning to the UK television production investment scene as it finalizes a deal with an outfit co-founded by a Vigil and Downton Abbey director. The French production group will back Strong Film & Television, which was co-founded by BAFTA-winner James Strong and Matt Tombs, a former BBC and Paramount executive. Strong Film & Television was established in late 2020 and appears to have added Loretta Preece to its ranks. Preece was most recently the series producer on Casualty, the long-running, BAFTA-winning BBC continuing drama. StudioCanal is close to finalizing an announcement for the investment, which would mark one of its...
