Tuscaloosa, AL

Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Softball Ranked Top 8 Nationally; SEC Coaches Disagree

With less than two weeks until Alabama softball opening day, the national polls have come out. Along with them came the SEC Coaches Poll of how the conference will play out. And there seems to be a difference of opinion. When it comes to the AFCA Coaches Polls complied for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama Faces Recovery Road After Oklahoma Loss

Some results were surprising, although the overall result of the Big 12 winning seven of the ten games against Southeastern Conference teams on Saturday was pretty close to what had been expected. What was not expected was that Alabama, Auburn, and Kentucky – and particularly SEC leader and the nation’s second-ranked team, Bama – all would be among the losers.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

MSU turns away ball game with Georgia in 62-34 drubbing in Athens

Mississippi State had a tremendous opportunity coming into this week after reeling off three-straight wins. Instead, the Bulldogs dropped two eggs on the road against Ole Miss and Georgia. After falling behind by double digits in the first quarter to Ole Miss, State had another terrible opening frame against Georgia....
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road loss at Oklahoma

No. 2 Alabama lost to Oklahoma, 93-69, on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Norman, Okla. The Crimson Tide watched its 9-game winning streak end in the worst margin of defeat in Nate Oats’ tenure as head coach. After the disappointing road loss, Oats spoke to reporters in person and via Zoom. Below is everything he said after the 24-point loss to the Sooners.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama walk-on to join Nick Saban’s staff as a defensive analyst

Alabama is adding another defensive analyst to Nick Saban’s coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman, is returning to his Alma mater. He helped the Crimson Tide to a Southeastern Conference Championship and a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2015 as a scout-team player. After assisting the Tide to another SEC Championship in 2016, Long helped Jeremy Pruitt in 2017 as a graduate assistant. He spent last season as a grad assistant under Dan Lanning at the University of Oregon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Quarterback Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2024 quarterback Air Noland has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The junior got his offer while on a visit to the Capstone on Saturday. "After an great visit & conversation with Coach Saban .. I’m blessed and honored to say I’ve Received A(n) Offer From The University of Alabama," tweeted Noland.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Has Alabama Found its Next Defensive Coordinator?

Nick Saban has been searching for his next DC since Pete Golding left the Capstone on Jan. 13 to join the Ole Miss staff in the same position. But now, a screenshot from Todd Grantham's Wikipedia page is circulating social media which apparently states his newest gig. "Jeffrey Todd Grantham...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama Second In All-Time Coaches Poll

Among Alabama’s many national championship seasons, 1978 is memorable primarily for a set of defensive plays, the goal line stand against Penn State in the Sugar Bowl. Coach Joe Paterno’s Nittany Lions were undefeated and number one in the nation, Paul Bryant’s Crimson Tide number two. The Sugar Bowl was universally considered a national championship game and Alabama was a 14-7 winner.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More

One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS42.com

Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Rain Incoming

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Rain has become widespread as of early afternoon, and will continue through the rest of today and into tonight. High temperatures will remain in the 50s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain and a few rumbles of thunder continue tonight. Rain may be locally heavy at times. Some flooding is possible in parts of the state, but the best chance for any flooding issues would be between Highway 80 and I-10 in far Southern Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama

Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board appears to have been the victim of financial fraud after someone was able to alter a check from the utility and divert almost $130,000. According to a police report and check copy provided by the BWWB, the $129,393.60 check was issued...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
