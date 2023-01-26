Read full article on original website
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama Softball Ranked Top 8 Nationally; SEC Coaches Disagree
With less than two weeks until Alabama softball opening day, the national polls have come out. Along with them came the SEC Coaches Poll of how the conference will play out. And there seems to be a difference of opinion. When it comes to the AFCA Coaches Polls complied for...
Alabama Faces Recovery Road After Oklahoma Loss
Some results were surprising, although the overall result of the Big 12 winning seven of the ten games against Southeastern Conference teams on Saturday was pretty close to what had been expected. What was not expected was that Alabama, Auburn, and Kentucky – and particularly SEC leader and the nation’s second-ranked team, Bama – all would be among the losers.
MSU turns away ball game with Georgia in 62-34 drubbing in Athens
Mississippi State had a tremendous opportunity coming into this week after reeling off three-straight wins. Instead, the Bulldogs dropped two eggs on the road against Ole Miss and Georgia. After falling behind by double digits in the first quarter to Ole Miss, State had another terrible opening frame against Georgia....
No. 2 Alabama Blown Out By Oklahoma in SEC / Big 12 Challenge
The Crimson Tide couldn’t extend its winning streak to 10 games, falling to the Sooners in Norman.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road loss at Oklahoma
No. 2 Alabama lost to Oklahoma, 93-69, on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Norman, Okla. The Crimson Tide watched its 9-game winning streak end in the worst margin of defeat in Nate Oats’ tenure as head coach. After the disappointing road loss, Oats spoke to reporters in person and via Zoom. Below is everything he said after the 24-point loss to the Sooners.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama walk-on to join Nick Saban’s staff as a defensive analyst
Alabama is adding another defensive analyst to Nick Saban’s coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman, is returning to his Alma mater. He helped the Crimson Tide to a Southeastern Conference Championship and a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2015 as a scout-team player. After assisting the Tide to another SEC Championship in 2016, Long helped Jeremy Pruitt in 2017 as a graduate assistant. He spent last season as a grad assistant under Dan Lanning at the University of Oregon.
Four-Star Quarterback Receives Offer From Crimson Tide
Four-star class of 2024 quarterback Air Noland has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The junior got his offer while on a visit to the Capstone on Saturday. "After an great visit & conversation with Coach Saban .. I’m blessed and honored to say I’ve Received A(n) Offer From The University of Alabama," tweeted Noland.
BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: Potential OC Hires, Alabama Set to Take on Oklahoma
Joe and Clay discuss who could replace Bill O'Brien and then analyze the Crimson Tide's upcoming showdown against the Sooners on the hardwood.
Has Alabama Found its Next Defensive Coordinator?
Nick Saban has been searching for his next DC since Pete Golding left the Capstone on Jan. 13 to join the Ole Miss staff in the same position. But now, a screenshot from Todd Grantham's Wikipedia page is circulating social media which apparently states his newest gig. "Jeffrey Todd Grantham...
247Sports
Alabama Second In All-Time Coaches Poll
Among Alabama’s many national championship seasons, 1978 is memorable primarily for a set of defensive plays, the goal line stand against Penn State in the Sugar Bowl. Coach Joe Paterno’s Nittany Lions were undefeated and number one in the nation, Paul Bryant’s Crimson Tide number two. The Sugar Bowl was universally considered a national championship game and Alabama was a 14-7 winner.
Alabama Men's Basketball Players Speak On Darius Miles Incident
It's the first time players have spoken to the media since Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder.
tdalabamamag.com
Salesman who sold Jeremy Pruitt his truck speaks on Alabama DC speculation
Alabama fans went crazy Thursday as a picture surfaced on social media, adding to the speculation of whether Jeremy Pruitt will return to Nick Saban’s coaching staff. The photo was of Pruitt buying a truck from a Ford dealership in Fort Payne, Ala. Crimson Tide fans immediately started thinking...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama LB has fans believing he can bring fear back to Crimson Tide defense
Alabama fans have been waiting for a few years to see a linebacker put the fear factor back in the Crimson Tide’s defense. Some of the best players at the position that won national championships in the Nick Saban era were in-state products. Rolando McClain, C.J. Mosley, Nico Johnson,...
Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More
One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
CBS42.com
Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Rain Incoming
SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Rain has become widespread as of early afternoon, and will continue through the rest of today and into tonight. High temperatures will remain in the 50s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain and a few rumbles of thunder continue tonight. Rain may be locally heavy at times. Some flooding is possible in parts of the state, but the best chance for any flooding issues would be between Highway 80 and I-10 in far Southern Alabama.
Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama
Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
Tuscaloosa Staff Unsure If Law Now Allows Permit Holders to Carry Guns in Schools
City staff in Tuscaloosa will look to the state for clarity on its new permitless carry law over major questions about what it allows and how to enforce it, including uncertainty about whether some individuals are now allowed to carry firearms at schools. The concerns surfaced Monday afternoon at a...
Teenager Hurt in Likely Accidental Shooting in Northport Friday
The Northport Police Department and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot Friday night, although police believe it was probably accidental. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the VCU, told the Thread that officers were called to Knoll Circle on reports of a shooting around 7...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board appears to have been the victim of financial fraud after someone was able to alter a check from the utility and divert almost $130,000. According to a police report and check copy provided by the BWWB, the $129,393.60 check was issued...
Early Work Begins on Tuscaloosa’s ‘Transformational’ $66 Million McWright’s Ferry Road Extension
Workers took the first steps toward transforming northern Tuscaloosa last week as they laid the groundwork for the extension of McWright's Ferry Road, mayor Walt Maddox said Thursday. In his weekly Mayor's Minute message, Maddox touted what the project will mean for Tuscaloosa residents living north of the Black Warrior...
247Sports
