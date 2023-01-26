SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Rain has become widespread as of early afternoon, and will continue through the rest of today and into tonight. High temperatures will remain in the 50s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain and a few rumbles of thunder continue tonight. Rain may be locally heavy at times. Some flooding is possible in parts of the state, but the best chance for any flooding issues would be between Highway 80 and I-10 in far Southern Alabama.

