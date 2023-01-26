Read full article on original website
Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney reveals the results of her facial feminization surgery in a 'Swan Lake' and Old Hollywood-inspired video
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney became one of the most recognizable faces on the platform after her series documenting every day of "being a girl" went viral.
NME
Elon Musk says fired ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland is “the heart of the show”
Elon Musk has said Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is the “heart of the show”, after he was fired from the Adult Swim production. The network “ended its association” with Roiland on Tuesday (January 24) following reports that he had been charged over an alleged incident of domestic violence from 2020. Roiland has denied the charges.
Refinery29
I’ve Never Dated Straight Men But I’m Ready To Try
When my long-term lesbian relationship came to an end in 2022, one of the first things I did was re-download Hinge and change my settings to include men. Disrupting the algorithm – which had mostly seen me swiping through women and non-binary people throughout the years – the app threw a whole mix of boys my way. For someone whose last experience of dating men involved trying to set up a throuple date with two bi guys in a long-term open relationship, it was a bit of a culture shock. So many messages, so many well-meaning straight boys whose approach to relationships is so different from my own.
Elle
Netflix Fans Have The Same Criticism Of 'That '90s Show'
After a very long wait, the much anticipated sitcom That '90s Show finally dropped on Netflix last week, and we may have spent our entire weekend binge watching it. The 10-part series is a reboot of the iconic That '70s Show and sees the daughter of Eric and Donna, Leia, go to stay with her grandparents in Point Place for the summer.
Why Isn’t Anna Kendrick A Major Movie Star?
Why isn’t Anna Kendrick a major movie star? Granted, this is a question that could be applied to any number of different charismatic and talented actors, and the answer is usually some combination of superheroes and streaming: We’ve entered an era where characters and so-called IP are often a bigger draw than the actors who bring them to life (Batman is more popular than Robert Pattinson; Chris Evans is only a marquee-level star when he plays Captain America; that sort of thing). This in turn has sent a lot of well-known stars into the embrace of streaming, which often means doing prestige miniseries rather than feature films (Kate Winslet may be in the Avatar sequel, but her biggest star turn of the past decade was on the HBO show Mare of Easttown).
Essence
WATCH: Octavia Butler And Gabrielle Union On Acting, Inspiration, And ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 3
Attorney Waymond Wesley II, popularly known as Chef Way, announced his resignation in a statement sent to ESSENCE Tuesday. Wesley– who had a side hustle sharing his culinary dishes on social media– served as a prosecutor for the Harris County District Attorney’s office, which covers the city of Houston. “Although the leadership at the DA’s office and I believed a path forward was possible at the outset of this situation,” he said in the statement, “it has grown clear that my presence is becoming a distraction.”
Digital Trends
7 things we wished Disney did differently with the Star Wars sequel trilogy
The Star Wars sequel trilogy was a divisive return to the galaxy far, far away. While it held so much promise with the success of The Force Awakens, subsequent films became the target of hate and ridicule from fans and critics to the point that everyone’s hopes for the franchise seemed to have been dashed (at least until The Mandalorian came around).
ETOnline.com
Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Her Face After Feminization Surgery in Glamorous Video
Nearly a month after undergoing feminization surgery, Dylan Mulvaney has made the grand reveal of her face in a glamorous new video. The TikTok star -- with a combined social media following of more than 11 million followers -- took to Instagram and shared a video dubbed "Dylan Mulvaney starring in 'The Face Reveal.'" The video opens with her dancing like a ballerina to Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake."
The Winchesters: Should On-The-Fence Supernatural Fans Tune In After Jensen Ackles' Latest Dean Sighting?
Jensen Ackles appeared as Dean for the second time on The Winchesters, so now may be the time for reluctant Supernatural fans to give the spinoff a shot if they haven't already.
‘Boy Meets World’ Star Adam Scott Reveals A Moment From Show That Haunts Him Still
Adam Scott went on the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast, “Pod Meets World,” on Sunday to air a longstanding grievance. Scott, a recurring character who played Griff Hawkins on the 1990s sitcom, told cast members Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle about a moment on set that still haunts him. The incident happened as filming for the Season 2 finale concluded. The episode aired in 1995. Scott said cheers erupted as the final scene ended. Scott claimed he went up to Strong to give him a high-five and a hug, only to be rebuffed, with Strong pushing him and giving him a look indicating...
TODAY.com
Panic! At The Disco breaks up as the lead singer shares personal news
Panic! At The Disco is calling it quits after nearly 20 years, the pop-punk group's lead singer, Brendon Urie, announced on Jan. 24. “Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way,” Urie wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.”
EW.com
Love Is Blind star Natalie claims ex Shayne applied for Perfect Match while they were dating
Talk about a not-so-perfect match. More than a year after Love Is Blind season 2 stars Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen broke up, Lee is dredging up alleged past hurts. In an Instagram story posted over the weekend, the 30-year-old claimed her one-time fiancé actually began the casting process of a new dating show, Perfect Match, while they were still together.
Mom Names Baby After Disney Ride, Expresses Sadness After It Gets Closed Down
Even though they're often a source of ridicule, there has been a steady increase in non-traditional baby names parents have been giving their children over the years. And we're not just talking about folks who take a name everyone's familiar with and change up the spelling. We get it, you...
Polygon
The Kaguya-sama: Love Is War movie trailer reveals what happened after THAT kiss
The Kaguya-sama: Love Is War movie is coming to North America next month — right on Valentine’s Day! Titled Kaguya-sama: Love Is War - The First Kiss That Never Ends, the movie will be in theaters for a two-day special event kicking off on Feb. 14. It will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles.
seventeen.com
What Do the Snapchat Emojis Mean? Here's What We Know
Let's be honest — sending Snapchats back and forth with your besties totally beats a regular text message. With all the fun filters and features the app provides, you can express any emotion in unique ways that'll spice up any convo. If you're sending snaps to your favorite people on the regular, then you've probably seen the lil emojis that pop up next to their username.
Polygon
Critical Role cast was thrilled to rewrite history with Legend of Vox Machina
Since the web series kicked off in 2012, actual-play phenomena Critical Role has expanded the world of Exandria, with each subsequent campaign taking place later on in the world’s history. But with Prime Video’s animated fantasy series, The Legend of Vox Machina, the voice actors return to where it all started, with their first group of misfit mercenaries from the very first campaign. This time, however, they had a chance to rewrite history and make some tweaks to the way it unfolded the first time around.
CNET
HBO Cancels DC Superhero Shows 'Doom Patrol' and 'Titans'
DC superhero shows Doom Patrol and Titans have been canceled by HBO Max. James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new bosses of DC movies and TV, say the decision had already been made when they took charge. Maybe it's to make room for Succession season 4 (which just dropped a...
Please, No More Embracing Your Cringe
It’s hard to pinpoint when the “embrace your cringe” discourse sidled its way into popular culture. It could have been last spring, when Taylor Swift told NYU graduates to “learn to live alongside cringe.” Or perhaps it was earlier than that, in 2021, when the “I am cringe, but I am free” memes began circling on Instagram, or during the pandemic, when TikTok entered a new era of purposefully cringe content as people found new ways to stave off being bored out of their minds.
Yoda Was One of the Oldest Jedi Masters — Who Taught Him Everything He Knew?
Even if you aren't a huge Star Wars fan, you probably know who Yoda is. This tiny green alien with backward speech patterns and pointy ears is one of the wisest Jedi ever to brave the galaxy. He was also one of the oldest Jedi Masters. Article continues below advertisement.
seventeen.com
Twitter's Reactions of Jay Kelso's Resemblance to His Parents on That '90s Show Are Priceless
That '90s Show just hit Netflix on January 19, and fans are already loving the new generation of misfits in Point Place, Wisconsin. The streamer's spin-off to the beloved sitcom follows Leia, the daughter of That '70s Show characters Eric and Donna, as she spends the summer at the same house where her parents grew up alongside friends like Jackie, Kelso, and Fez. Leia isn't the only child spawned from our favorite OG characters, though. Kelso and Jackie's son, Jay, is also in the new series as Leia's love interest, and fans are eating up the casting choice for the role on Twitter.
