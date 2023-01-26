Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be getting some absolutely massive changes in the upcoming season 2 update. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 both launched last fall and were incredibly successful commercially, but some fans had strong opinions about the ins and outs of the games. Both games made rather significant changes to the ways they played relative to their predecessors, some of which were pretty controversial and led to frustrated players. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 got the biggest changes of them all with a much more tactical experience that included more menus, faster TTK, and changes to loadouts and buy stations. This really ruffled a lot of feathers and Infinity Ward is now going out of its way to make changes to the game, resulting in a slight delay to season 2's release.

