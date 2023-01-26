Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: MW2, Warzone 2 kicks off double XP weekend for what was supposed to be the end of season one
Double XP weekend is now live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on what was supposed to be the final weekend of season one. Activision routinely runs double XP weekends on the final weekend before a new season drops, and season one was originally slated to end on Feb. 1. But with a massive list of bug fixes and quality-of-life changes on the way, season two got delayed.
game-news24.com
Warzone 2 players are calling for a night mode in Al Al Mazrah
A night version of Al Mazrah appeared to be the thing that Warzone 2 players called a new addition of Activision after both Verdansk and Rebirth Island got the after-dark treatment. The lighting is the biggest improvement that Al Mazrah has been praised for over maps such as Caldera and...
Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Set to Bring Back World at War Map
Leaks have suggested that Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 is set to add in a classic map from World at War. While Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 isn't set to roll out until Feb. 15, that hasn't stopped leakers and dataminers from finding out what could be on the way. Activision previously announced that the new season's content update would be coming a little later than expected, getting an almost two-week delay.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 double XP weekend
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 give out double XP for the weekend. Until Jan 30, players can enjoy double XP on Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Warzone 2. Players of Call of Duty will recognize the double XP weekends and new fans will be able to have a boost in ranking up by simply playing the game.
Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Perk Changes
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 will feature timing changes to the Perk System. After delaying the release of Season 2 to Feb. 15, Infinity Ward and Raven Software revealed all the upcoming updates to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. The Perk System in Modern Warfare 2...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
In just a few weeks, one MMO player reportedly made $100,000 selling gold from a loot exploit
Old School Runescape seems to have suffered a 500 billion gold dupe
I played that $2,000 Steam game, and its ridiculous price is probably for the best
You could buy the game and refund it, but I don't recommend it.
ComicBook
GTA Online Report Warns Fans Not to Play or Risk Losing Account
A new GTA Online report from a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has warned PC players of a new security issue and suggests that it may not be worth playing the GTA game until Rockstar Games fixes the issue. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, everything below, thankfully, does not apply to you. If you're on PC though, you're going to want to be careful playing the game until further notice.
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
200 hours later, this Destiny 2 player made history by clearing a solo raid challenge thought to be impossible
TheSnazzzyRock is the first to beat the Vault of Glass Gatekeepers alone
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games We May Get in February 2023
January is almost over, yet Sony has yet to reveal the free PlayStation Plus games all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of the tier, will be getting for February 2023. The expectation is that it will be another two PS4 games and a PS5 game, but what games specifically hasn't been officially revealed or even unofficially leaked like most months. This should change in the coming days as both Sony and leakers are running out of time. In the meantime, here are the games we think could feature.
Warzone 2 Players Say Game is "So Bad" They're Actually Living Their Life
Warzone 2 players have begun making satirical posts online, praising the game for being so unenjoyable that they've stopped gaming. Gaming is a time consuming hobby, but we do it because we enjoy it. Or at least, we're supposed to. Call of Duty players have started to turn their backs on their beloved franchise, claiming that the state of Warzone 2 just isn't worth their time.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
My most anticipated FPS this year comes from ex-Battlefield devs, and its destructibility looks unreal
The Finals is coming, and it could be big.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Massive Season 2 Changes Detailed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be getting some absolutely massive changes in the upcoming season 2 update. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 both launched last fall and were incredibly successful commercially, but some fans had strong opinions about the ins and outs of the games. Both games made rather significant changes to the ways they played relative to their predecessors, some of which were pretty controversial and led to frustrated players. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 got the biggest changes of them all with a much more tactical experience that included more menus, faster TTK, and changes to loadouts and buy stations. This really ruffled a lot of feathers and Infinity Ward is now going out of its way to make changes to the game, resulting in a slight delay to season 2's release.
ComicBook
Nintendo Sale Makes Over 50 Switch Games All Just $0.49 Each
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made over 50 Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games all just $0.49 a piece. As you may know, there's not much you can buy for just $0.49. $0.49 doesn't even get you a candy bar anymore, let alone a video game, but it does get you the latter if it's made by QubicGames. According to QubicGames, the 50-plus games even includes the publisher's newest games. There are some steps to trigger the offer though.
It's No Secret Why Cyberpunk 2077 Lost Almost All Of Its Playerbase Within A Month
At one point in time, CD Projekt RED's "Cyberpunk 2077" was widely anticipated in all corners of the industry. And when it finally released in December 2020, that anticipation was reflected in the numbers, selling over 13 million digital sales in its first weeks of availability (via Bloomberg). Unfortunately, within a month, the game's player count — which at one point peaked at over 1 million concurrent players — completely tanked. And it's no secret as to why.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
ComicBook
Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download
Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
