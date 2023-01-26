Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: RTD one-lap policy targets homeless peopleDavid HeitzLittleton, CO
Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public commentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DIA expansion plans boast $7.4 million in new artDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Related
Fort Morgan Times
‘It means the world’: Northern Colorado athletics inducts four, one team into Hall of Fame
Four individuals and one team received their official induction to the University of Northern Colorado Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday afternoon. This was the first hall of fame induction since 2021, which typically takes place every two years. “I am so pleased that we are able to recognize some...
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders’ visit with Colorado superfan goes viral
Deion Sanders has certainly made a splash since becoming head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. While he has yet to coach one game, Coach Prime has been making headlines and making it clear how committed he is to turning the Buffs back into winners. He’s also winning some hearts and minds, including those of one very special 98-year-old Colorado superfan.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
The Colorado College hockey team plays the University of Denver at Ball Arena
The Colorado College hockey team played their rival the University of Denver at Ball Arena on Friday night. The Pioneers shutout the Tigers 2-0. The attendance for the game was 17,952. The largest crowd to ever watch an indoor college hockey game. The post The Colorado College hockey team plays the University of Denver at Ball Arena appeared first on KRDO.
lamarledger.com
GOP bill would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on in Colorado
Two gender-related bills, including Republican-sponsored legislation that would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on, were introduced in the Democratic-controlled Colorado legislature this week. The sponsors of the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, HB23-1098, said it was a measure designed to be compassionate, but LGBTQ advocacy groups immediately decried...
Southern Fried Popeyes Franchise Coming to Northwest Denver
Get ready for another serving of the Louisiana Kitchen’s classic fried chicken.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
KDVR.com
I-70 eastbound closed, whiteout reported
Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Denver weather: Temperatures plunge along with light …. An arctic airmass is making its...
13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists
(Colorado) Not only is it awards season in Hollywood, but it’s also the culinary world’s time to recognize the best best chefs and restaurants. The James Beard Foundation, which celebrates those behind America’s food culture, released its list of 2023 restaurant and chef award semifinalists, also known as the “long list.” Award winners will be announced on June 5.
Two Colorado spots among 'best cities for hippies'
Break out the tie-dye and peace symbols – Estately has ranked two places in Colorado among the 'best US cities for Hippies.'. Ranking 4th on their list of 17 spots was Boulder, Colorado, long known for its eclectic music and arts scene. "A popular hippie town back in the...
Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times
An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
This $5 Million Castle Rock Home Has a Nuggets Basketball Court
This home has baller status. Basket baller status to be exact as it has a custom Denver Nuggets indoor basketball court and it is even equipped with a locker room. This home located at 6428 Country Club Drive in Castle Rock is selling for an asking price of $5 million on Realtor.
Do People in Ft Collins Actually Know What Cache la Poudre Means?
Governor Jared Polis tweeted a bit of a pop quiz the other day... To be fair, he never really followed up with an answer and let's just say I don't have the patience to count. So I Googled it, and still couldn't come up with a correct answer. BUT... I...
Speakeasy Landing in the Denver International Airport Next Fall
The award-winning Williams & Graham is bringing 1920s style to Concourse A.
Family of woman killed in crash involving DU basketball player speaks out
Denver7 spoke to the family of Katharina "Kathy" Rothman, who was killed a the crash involving University of Denver basketball player, Coban Porter
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Stunning Highlands Ranch Mansion
Colorado is home to some breathtaking real estate. You may have heard of Oprah's gorgeous Telluride abode or Bear Creek Canyon's majestic Dunafon Castle — but have you seen the Highlands Ranch Mansion?. The property, which sits at 9550 E Gateway Drive in central Colorado, is a stunning relic...
This town could be Colorado's snowiest town 4 years in a row
WINTER PARK, Colo. — Winter Park has taken the title for snowiest town in Colorado three consecutive years, and it's in good position to take that spot again this year. Although, as of Jan. 25, the town finds itself in second place. As of Wednesday morning, 116.4 inches of...
Polar plunge poised to send Denver Metro and Eastern Plains into the deep freeze
We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Saturday and Sunday. The start of the Arctic cold change happens on Saturday as temperatures get colder along with light snow and freezing drizzle. Sunday into Monday will be the bitter cold plunge that sends highs into the single digits and lows below zero.Friday will be the mild day before the major cold wave takes over. There will be snow in the mountains with high clouds over the plains.Across eastern Colorado temperatures will be in the the 30s and 40s to finish the week.At the same time snow will be ramping...
Comments / 0