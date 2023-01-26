ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

VISIT ESTES PARK HAPPENINGS

Jan 27, 28, 29, 30: Meet The New Artists. Art Center of Estes Park. Jan 27: Alex Thoele (chain station) – acoustic. The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern. From: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Jan 27, 28 & Feb 2: James Davis Spanish &Classical Guitar. Twin Owls Steakhouse. Jan 28:...
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Learning Place hosting Family Café night

The Estes Park Learning Place will host a Family Café evening Tuesday, Jan 31 for families in Estes Park. The theme for this month is famous people. Some of the famous people who learning activities have been planned around are Houdini, Marie Curie, the Wright Brothers, Blackbeard, Sacajawea and Johnny Appleseed. The event draws on the Who Was? book series.
ESTES PARK, CO
County commissioners host open house for regulation draft feedback

Larimer County Commissioners held an open house at the Estes Park Community Center on Wednesday night as a way to gather in-person feedback on the second public review draft of the county’s proposed short-term rental(STR) regulations released on Jan.13. The audience – made up of both those for and...
ESTES PARK, CO
Against all odds

At the beginning of his first year with the Estes Park varsity girls’ basketball team, head coach. Ron Burgin tried his hand at explaining what the state playoffs look like to his players. With a. program whose success has been sparse in recent history, the concept was foreign. And...
ESTES PARK, CO

