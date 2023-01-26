Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Related
Prosecutor asks judge not to dismiss murder charge against officer who killed Patrick Lyoya
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County’s prosecutor is asking a judge not to dismiss a murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police officer accused in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya, court records show. Prosecutor Chris Becker is asking Kent County Circuit Judge Christina Elmore to deny...
‘He has paid his debt to society’: Man convicted in 1992 homicide asks for new sentence
LANSING, MI – A Flint man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder for a crime he committed when he was 16 years old may have a chance to be released from prison. Darwin Davell Page, 46, is scheduled to appear before Genesee County Circuit Judge Brian S. Pickell Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a hearing in which Pickell is expected to rule whether Page deserves to be resentenced.
Cases against 2 men charged in Bath Township hunter’s 2018 death proceed to examination
ST. JOHNS, MI – Preliminary examination has been scheduled for two men – including one from Grand Blanc Township – charged in the death of a Bath Township hunter in 2018. Thomas Olson, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, of St. Johns, appeared in court Thursday,...
Former candidate for Genesee County Commissioner charged in connection with Jan. 6 riot
FLINT, MI – A former candidate for Genesee County Commissioner has been charged in a federal indictment in connection with the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill in 2021, according to online court records. Isaac A. Thomas, who ran against Amy Miller in the Republican primary election for the...
Pair of Holly sisters open new apothecary, backed by family history and beliefs
HOLLY, MI - For those only familiar with an apothecary off the hit TV show Schitt’s Creek, there is a new business in the heart of downtown Holly that people can see for themselves. While David Rose’s Rose Apothecary displayed toilet plungers in front of the store, don’t expect...
Michigan man’s U.P. tree stand sabotage created ‘trap door,’ hunter fell 20 feet
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is serving a 60-day jail sentence after he confessed to repeatedly sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand in the Upper Peninsula, causing the hunter to fall 15 to 20 feet. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea, recently pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of...
Registration, nominations open for 2023 Women’s Summit, Women Who Shape the State awards
Connect, empower and celebrate Michigan women at the 2023 MLive Women’s Summit presented by Consumers Energy. On May 15 at the Crowne Plaza Lansing West, this two-part program will bring hundreds of women together from all over the state to connect and learn from each other. To register, visit https://events.mlive.com/womenssummit2023.
Michigan Supreme Court clears path for Genesee County commissioner appointment
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county Board of Commissioners can appoint a replacement for Clerk-Register Domonique Clemons, the Michigan Supreme Court has ruled. The Supreme Court on Thursday, Jan. 26, vacated a state Court of Appeals order issued just one day earlier that had enjoined the commissioners from appointing a successor to Clemons in commission District 4.
81-year-old man killed in three-vehicle crash in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A three-way crash that killed an 81-year-old Clio man Saturday afternoon is currently under investigation, police said. At about 2:40 p.m. Jan. 28, troopers from the Michigan State Police Flint Post responded to a crash between three vehicles near the intersection of Bray Road and Vienna Road in Thetford Township, northern Genesee County.
Gov. Whitmer announces 115 new jobs coming to Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- More than 100 new jobs are coming to Fenton Township. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced in a news release on Thursday, Jan. 26 with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) state support for two business expansion projects creating 155 new jobs and generating a total private investment of $12 million in the cities of Fenton Township and Detroit.
Carman-Ainsworth girls overpower Bay City Western with severe case of ‘the runs’
FLINT TWP. – Carman-Ainsworth’s girls basketball team had a severe case of the runs Friday night. But it’s probably not what you’re thinking.
Riverbank Farm in Davison area flipped into arts and crafts spot for women
RICHFIELD TWP, MI - When Colleen Pace set out to renovate her Riverbank Farm built in 1987, the 70-year-old two-time breast cancer survivor had no previous building experience for what she envisioned. “When my husband would ask, ‘What are you going to build in here?’ I would reply, ‘I’m not...
Recently retired Oakland County woman wins $1 million lottery prize
LANSING, MI -- An Oakland County woman’s retirement is off to a tremendous start after she recently won a $1 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Double Diamond instant game. “I’ve been playing Double Diamond since it came out and have been very lucky on it, so I...
This UM student is a world champion Rubik’s Cube solver: 17 seconds, blindfolded
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A University of Michigan student is one of the world’s foremost “speedcubers,” a person capable of quickly solving a Rubik’s Cube. He also is an accomplished violinist. Stanley Chapel says the two fields go hand in hand. Not only does...
Will winter end soon? Michigan’s Woody the Woodchuck ready to give her prediction
HOWELL, MI -- Is spring on the horizon or will Michigan face another six weeks of winter? Michigan’s official groundhog will soon decide. Woody the Woodchuck, a female groundhog, is planning to make her 25th prediction in front of a live audience around 8:30 a.m. for Groundhog Day on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Howell Nature Center.
These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
GM will invest $6.5M in Burton, Ypsilanti parts processing centers
BURTON, MI -- General Motors is investing more than $20 million at three of its Customer Care and Aftersales parts and distribution centers, including two in Michigan. GM announced the investments on Thursday, Jan. 26, saying that the spending is designed to modernize its warehouse operations as the company prepares for higher demand for vehicles and to ready its facilities for increased electric vehicle production.
Beverly Brown wins appointment as Genesee County District 4 commissioner
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Beverly Brown, a former administrator for the Genesee Area Skill Center and former president of the Fair Winds Girl Scout Council, has been appointed to represent District 4 on the county Board of Commissioners. Commissioners made the appointment in a single round of voting, giving Brown...
Flint webinar aims to answer ARPA community grant questions
FLINT, MI -- Representatives of groups interested in helping the city administer $15.6 million in community grants funded by the American Rescue Plan Act can join in a webinar for more information on Thursday, Feb. 2. The city announced the webinar is planned for 2-3:30 p.m. and is designed to...
5 things to do in Flint, Genesee County this weekend (Jan. 28-29)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI — Whether you’re seeking a night out with your partner or a fun-filled family activity, we’ve got you covered. Take a look through the list below at a variety of activities throughout Flint and Genesee County from Saturday, Jan. 28 to Sunday, Jan. 29.
