One person unresponsive, another with minor injuries after Wichita rollover accident

Editor’s note: This story has been updated here .

One person was unresponsive and another had minor injuries after a reported single-vehicle rollover Thursday morning at Osie and Washington, according to a Sedgwick County Emergency Communications supervisor.

The accident was reported at 8:26 a.m.

The person who was unresponsive was taken to a hospital by EMS, the supervisor said, while the other person was not taken to the hospital.