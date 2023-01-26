ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

One person unresponsive, another with minor injuries after Wichita rollover accident

By Michael Stavola
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

Editor’s note: This story has been updated here .

One person was unresponsive and another had minor injuries after a reported single-vehicle rollover Thursday morning at Osie and Washington, according to a Sedgwick County Emergency Communications supervisor.

The accident was reported at 8:26 a.m.

The person who was unresponsive was taken to a hospital by EMS, the supervisor said, while the other person was not taken to the hospital.

