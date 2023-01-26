Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Mayor Presents State of the City Address
At today’s monthly luncheon of the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes delivered his annual “State of the City” address. The first part of the presentation included some economic statistics:. *** Unemployment in Brownwood is about 4.5%, down from about 6.0% in 2021. ***...
koxe.com
BROWN COUNTY LIVESTOCK/WILDLIFE PRODUCERS MEETING JANUARY 30TH
Monday, January 30, is the date of the next meeting of the Brown County Livestock/Wildlife Producers Association. It will be held at the Brown County Extension Office located at 605 Fisk Avenue in Brownwood. The meeting will begin at 6:00 pm. During the meeting there will be an update from wildlife services concerning predator and nuisance wildlife management efforts in Brown County.
koxe.com
Brownwood Building and Standards Commission to Meet Feb. 16
Notice is hereby given of a City of Brownwood Building and Standards Commission Hearing to be conducted on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 4 pm in the Council Chambers at 501 Center Avenue to inquire into the circumstances, determine the property owner’s intent and to assess, increase or decrease civil penalties or order other abatement methods including, without limitation, demolition of structure upon property located as follows:
brownwoodnews.com
Providencia restaurant to occupy Texas Fun Co. location
During Friday’s State of the City address at Howard Payne University’s Bullion Suits, Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes announced Providencia restaurant will be the Mexican food establishment that will be housed on the ground floor of the Texas Fun Co. building, located at the corner of Fisk and Baker in downtown Brownwood.
koxe.com
Linda Horton “Sissy” Gober, 71, of Brownwood
Linda Horton “Sissy” Gober, 71, of Brownwood, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 1/27/23
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from January 20 through January 26:. Robert Lee Howard Brookbank and Kimberly Nichole Baker. Benjamin Edwards Lehane and Jennifer Mae Blasingame. Matthew James Lowrey and Miranda Leeann Thurman. Bryan Austin...
brownwoodnews.com
Randall R. Russell
Funeral service for Randall R. Russell, 71 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Hortense “Shorty” Coats, 92, of Coleman
Hortense “Shorty” Coats, age 92, of Coleman, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. The family will host a time of visitation at 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Adams and Dexton Shores officiating. Interment will follow in the Midway Cemetery.
koxe.com
Randall R. Russell, 71, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Randall R. Russell, 71 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Brenda Kay Stephens, 74, of Lake Brownwood
Brenda Kay Stephens, age 74, of Lake Brownwood, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. A memorial service for Brenda will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 11:00 AM at Lake Brownwood First Baptist Church. Brenda was born on September 4, 1948 to...
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Who was Jim Ned?
The Jim Ned Creek, which begins in Taylor County, runs through Coleman and eventually into Brown where it’s dammed to form Lake Brownwood, is named for the Delaware Chief Jim Ned. It’s strange to have a creek in Comanche territory named for a Delaware leader. So who was Jim Ned, what was he doing out here, if in fact he was here, and why is there a creek named for him?
brownwoodnews.com
DPS provides additional details on Monday’s accident at US 183, FM 2126
The Texas Department of Public Safety provided additional details Tuesday afternoon regarding Monday morning’s two-vehicle accident at the intersection of US Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126. According to the DPS, the accident took place at 7:38 a.m. A Ford pickup truck driven by Dorothy Smith Porter, 56, of...
Brownwood man among those killed in San Saba county crash
SAN SABA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two vehicle crash in San Saba Friday night resulted in two fatalities. According to Brownwood News and KWTX, Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash around 4:00 p.m. on FM 45 in San Saba county. 52-year-old Eugenio Botello Perez was traveling northbound when his pick-up truck failed to […]
koxe.com
One from Brownwood, one from San Saba perish in collision near Richland Springs
KWTX.com out of Waco reported Saturday morning that Texas DPS troopers responded to a major crash between two pick-up trucks Friday afternoon in San Saba County that resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred around 4:06 p.m. on FM 45, roughly half a mile south of FM 2997 in San...
koxe.com
Brownwood Fire Department shares more details on fire at OYO Hotel
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Thursday morning regarding Wednesday night’s fire at the site of the former OYO Hotel, located at 515 East Commerce:. At 6:17 p.m. Wednesday, E9, E93, E92, C9, C93, C92 responded to a report of heavy black smoke coming from 515...
brownwoodnews.com
BFD responds to structure fire call at former OYO Hotel
Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Brownwood Fire Department was dispatched to the site of the former OYO Hotel, located at 515 East Commerce, due to a structure fire. Upon arrival, at least one room on the top floor at the east end of the hotel was on fire, which was eventually extinguished though it appeared to suffer significant damage.
koxe.com
Frances Niemann Kopp, 89, of Priddy
Frances Niemann Kopp, 89, of Priddy, passed away January 26, 2023 at Hamilton, Texas. Visitation will be Sunday, January 29 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Monday, January 30, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Priddy. Interment at St....
Two killed in San Saba Co. truck crash
San Saba County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that killed two men in San Saba County Friday afternoon. It happened on FM 45 just after 4 p.m. Troopers say 65-year-old Richard Blair Harris of Brownwood was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram towing a cargo trailer. 52-year-old Eugenio Botello Perez of […]
koxe.com
Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood
Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Shelly was born February 11, 1969 in Eastland, Texas to Connie McLaughlin. She attended Cisco Community...
koxe.com
Wintry Weather Monday – Wednesday, Ice Main Concern
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – A trip to the grocery store for food in case of icy roads? I plan to, and recommend it, as icy travel is expected Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. You might also want to put fuel in your vehicle to avoid pumping gas with wind chills in the low 20’s.
Comments / 0