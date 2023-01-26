Welp, this is something you don't see every day. A town in Missouri is known to have the World's Largest Goose named Maxie. You will find Maxis in Sumner, Missouri(the Wild Goose Capital of the World) where she has been placed since 1974. Maxie is a 40-foot tall and wing span of 62 feet sculpture of a goose that has set the small town of Sumner on the map. Kansas City sculptor David Jackson created Maxie, which was backed by the Missouri governor to be put together at the time.

