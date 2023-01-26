Read full article on original website
Best toasted ravioli in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in
ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli has been a St. Louis sensation for decades. It’s a common appetizer for hundreds of restaurants in the region, often complemented with dipping sauce. Legend has it, the appetizer first gained popularity in St. Louis on accident. In the 1940s, a chef for...
Did You Know There’s a Mini-Stonehenge in the Middle of Missouri?
I've heard it said that imitation is the purest form of flattery. If that's the case, the middle of Missouri is flattering the living daylights out of Stonehenge as there's a mini replica of those famous rocks standing more or less in the middle of the state. I stumbled across...
The history of Mardi Gras in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The origins of Mardi Gras may stem in New Orleans, Louisiana, but St. Louis also has some deep-rooted connections to ‘Fat Tuesday.’. Back in the 1790s, the area now known as Soulard was run by an upper Louisiana surveyor named Antoine Soulard, way before the celebration was recognized in Missouri. Over 200 years later, a St. Louis local decided to host a party centered around the Lenten season tradition.
Islamic Relief USA packs thousands of meals to help St. Louis fight hunger
More than 100 people volunteered Saturday with Islamic Relief USA in an effort to alleviate hunger in the St. Louis area.
There’s Only 1 Place You’re Guaranteed to See Wolves in Missouri
There are many in Missouri that claim to have seen wolves. It does happen although many times it's a case of mistaken identity with coyotes. However, there is one place (and only one) in Missouri where you are guaranteed to see these fascinating animals. Over the years, there have been...
Teeny Tiny Missouri Town Named Most Underrated and It’s Not Wrong
Overrated and underrated are absolutely subjective words. One person's trash is another's treasure and so on. However, the fact that a teeny tiny Missouri town was just declared the most underrated in the state isn't wrong in my opinion and I think I can prove it with science. World Atlas...
‘Never know what you’re going to come across’: Possible prehistoric bison fossil unearthed in Missouri
David Jamerson and Mike Ruth are just some good old boys, never meanin' no harm.
Crowds enjoy nice weekend weather in St. Louis, St. Charles
A seasonably-warm Saturday near the end of January gave many a reason to venture out of their homes and explore around the St. Louis area.
Mass shootings lead to widening divide on gun policies in Missouri, other states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mass shootings have commanded public attention on a disturbingly frequent basis across the U.S. But rather than provoking a unified response from elected officials, each additional shooting seems to be widening the political divide on gun policy among states. “It’s wash, rinse and repeat...
Why St. Louis tap water turns cloudy each winter
A new memo from the Department of Public Utilities explains the annual phenomenon.
St. Louis named among nation’s top 10 gambling cities, study says
ST. LOUIS – One new study goes “all in” to review some of the country’s best cities for gamblers. For bettors, big and small, the St. Louis scene offers plenty to enjoy. St. Louis was named among the Top 10 gambling cities in the United States,...
Puppetry world mourns the loss of Bob Kramer
Bob Kramer, the beloved puppeteer, is thought to be deceased, according to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Missouri
Missouri may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about popular music, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Puddle of Mudd, The Get Up Kids, Story of the Year, and Never Shout Never are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
Congregation helps St. Peters neighbors hit hard by July floods
One group of Lutheran Christian servants spent part of the weekend helping people in a St. Peters subdivision repair their homes.
What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, January 27th, 2023
(Farmington, MO) -- All five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington last week are all now back behind bars. Four of the prisoners were captured late last week in Ohio. The fifth inmate was arrested in Poplar Bluff. All five are facing numerous additional charges because of their escape.
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
Yes, There’s a Town in Missouri Home to the World’s Largest Goose
Welp, this is something you don't see every day. A town in Missouri is known to have the World's Largest Goose named Maxie. You will find Maxis in Sumner, Missouri(the Wild Goose Capital of the World) where she has been placed since 1974. Maxie is a 40-foot tall and wing span of 62 feet sculpture of a goose that has set the small town of Sumner on the map. Kansas City sculptor David Jackson created Maxie, which was backed by the Missouri governor to be put together at the time.
vinepair.com
Yuengling is Coming to St. Louis, Longtime Home to Budweiser
One East Coast beer brand is expanding to the Midwest — and it’s sure to shake up the local brewing scene in St. Louis. Beginning this spring, Yuengling lager will be distributed in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma, according to Molson Coors. As part of a joint project between D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. and Molson Coors, the beer brand will soon offer its Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner, FLIGHT, and more in these states.
J Winter Used Book Sale starts Sunday, Jan. 29
The St. Louis Jewish Community Center's biannual used book sale starts Sunday, January 29.
