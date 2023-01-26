ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The history of Mardi Gras in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The origins of Mardi Gras may stem in New Orleans, Louisiana, but St. Louis also has some deep-rooted connections to ‘Fat Tuesday.’. Back in the 1790s, the area now known as Soulard was run by an upper Louisiana surveyor named Antoine Soulard, way before the celebration was recognized in Missouri. Over 200 years later, a St. Louis local decided to host a party centered around the Lenten season tradition.
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Missouri

Missouri may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about popular music, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Puddle of Mudd, The Get Up Kids, Story of the Year, and Never Shout Never are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
Missouri News Headlines Friday, January 27th, 2023

(Farmington, MO) -- All five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington last week are all now back behind bars. Four of the prisoners were captured late last week in Ohio. The fifth inmate was arrested in Poplar Bluff. All five are facing numerous additional charges because of their escape.
Yes, There’s a Town in Missouri Home to the World’s Largest Goose

Welp, this is something you don't see every day. A town in Missouri is known to have the World's Largest Goose named Maxie. You will find Maxis in Sumner, Missouri(the Wild Goose Capital of the World) where she has been placed since 1974. Maxie is a 40-foot tall and wing span of 62 feet sculpture of a goose that has set the small town of Sumner on the map. Kansas City sculptor David Jackson created Maxie, which was backed by the Missouri governor to be put together at the time.
Yuengling is Coming to St. Louis, Longtime Home to Budweiser

One East Coast beer brand is expanding to the Midwest — and it’s sure to shake up the local brewing scene in St. Louis. Beginning this spring, Yuengling lager will be distributed in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma, according to Molson Coors. As part of a joint project between D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. and Molson Coors, the beer brand will soon offer its Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner, FLIGHT, and more in these states.
