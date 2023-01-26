Read full article on original website
Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
KULR8
Suspects of 'possible' robbery in Billings taken to hospital after being shot
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two suspects were shot after a possible robbery Saturday afternoon. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports officers responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alley 2000 block of Cook Ave. around 12:45 pm. The suspects were taken for their injuries, and BPD says all...
Two Males Shot in Alley Near West High School in Billings
Today, at 12:45 PM, BPD responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alleyway of the 2000 block of Cook Avenue, next to Billings West High School. Two male suspects were shot and transported for injuries sustained. BPD is investigating the situation and says all parties are accounted...
Car crashes into building in downtown Billings
The crash on North 27th Street happened shortly before 10 a.m. when a car crashed into the Billings Gazette building.
yourbigsky.com
Car crashes into Billings Gazette building Friday morning
A man crashed his car into the east wall of the Gazette building Friday morning. The crash on North 27th Street happened shortly before 10 a.m. when the car crashed into the Billings Gazette building and it’s not known if the wet and slick roads were a contributor to the crash.
Billings police investigate shooting in the Heights
Police said on a social media post published at 11:44 p.m. Monday that officers responded to a shooting outside 1225 Lake Elmo Dr.
Good Samaritan recovers holy figurines damaged at Billings church
Noticing the decapitated Joseph on her apartment building’s fire escape, with the help of family and some other residents, they recovered his body.
KULR8
Tow Truck Driver in Billings encourages safe driving during winter road conditions
BILLINGS, MT. - Road conditions in Billings have prompted many calls from local tow truck companies, as they see the need more in the winter season. "Usually we get a couple, but this time of year, we can get like 15 or 20," said Kris Moore, the Owner and Operator of Thin Line Towing and Recovery.
KULR8
Assault on Bureau of Indian Affairs officer sends Pryor man to prison for five years
BILLINGS — A Pryor man who admitted to his role in assaulting a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer as he was responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in Lodge Grass, on the. Crow Indian Reservation, was sentenced today to a mandatory minimum five years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
yourbigsky.com
Lockwood students get blessed bus ride home
If you’re looking for some kind of “sign” that miracles really can and do happen- listen to this. Roads were slick Friday in Billings and Lockwood and a message was sent out from the Lockwood School Superintendent “BUS #2 SLID OFF ROAD.”. Yep, you read it...
Billings rancher admits fraud in cattle grazing fee investigation
Gene John Klamert, 70, pleaded guilty to mail fraud. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
Fire code crackdown halts overnight shelters in Billings churches
For decades, churches across Montana have sheltered people experiencing homelessness, giving them a place to spend the night out of the cold.
Sheridan Media
Layher Family Recovering From Car Wreck In Billings
A Sheridan family is continuing to recover both at home and in Billings, after a teenage driver crashed into their vehicle causing a number of injuries. It’s been almost one month since Kurt Layher, his wife Jessica and 2 children were involved in a 2-vehicle wreck in Billings, that was caused by a 15-year old driver that was speeding and had no insurance.
Billings Police Update Downtown Patrol Car With Vibrant Graphics
Recently, the Downtown Billings Alliance collaborated with the Billings Police Department in an update for the Downtown Patrol Car for Billings. Previously, the BPD Patrol SUVs sported a simple, yet standout graphics package across all vehicles in the fleet (that were recently added over COVID). That package included the State of Montana with a Blue Lives Matter flag inside of it, along with the unit number, the Seal of the State of Montana, and a few other adornments. Before the Ford Interceptor SUVs, BPD utilized the Interceptor Sedan (A Ford Taurus) with a much more difficult-to-see graphics package.
KULR8
Billings man arrested for firing several rounds in the air
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police arrested a man who fired several rounds in the air. The incident happened near Phyllis and Monad Rd. According to the Billings Police Department (BPD), when officers located the man, he refused commands and “less lethal” means were used to arrest him. BPD...
agdaily.com
Montana cattle ranchers plead guilty to BLM and bank fraud
It appears to have been a busy week for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana after authorities said two separately charged men admitted to a Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing scheme out of Billings and a bank defrauding scheme out of Lewistown. So how does one defraud the...
St. Patrick Co-Cathedral outdoor nativity scene vandalized
The church's outdoor nativity scene was vandalized on Jan. 16--all items were destroyed--and Mary, Jesus, and Joseph statues were stolen.
Three of the Cheapest Condos for Sale Right Now in Billings
We get it. Housing prices in Montana are sky-high. Not to beat a dead horse, but home prices in Montana are insane. Despite national headlines about home prices currently falling around the US, prices remain high around Big Sky Country. Some experts say there is potential for COVID boom cities like Austin, Phoenix, and San Jose to experience a housing bubble bust similar to 2008. I doubt we'll see any big crashes around Billings, but if you follow local trends prices do seem to be stabilizing a bit.
Two new trails to be constructed in Billings by fall 2023
“There’s the thought that we want to do the marathon loop, you know connect the Rims to the river and get all that going so there’s plans in the works for all of that,”
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow ending Saturday, then cold through Monday
Snow will gradually wind down by midday Saturday as temperatures continue to tumble through the day Saturday. Temperatures will continue to tumble on Sunday giving way to a very cold Monday morning.
'It's pretty bad': Winter weather in Montana delays travel for many
Billings-Logan International Airport canceled and delayed various flights and weather-related vehicle accidents were reported statewide.
