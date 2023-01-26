ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourbigsky.com

Car crashes into Billings Gazette building Friday morning

A man crashed his car into the east wall of the Gazette building Friday morning. The crash on North 27th Street happened shortly before 10 a.m. when the car crashed into the Billings Gazette building and it’s not known if the wet and slick roads were a contributor to the crash.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Assault on Bureau of Indian Affairs officer sends Pryor man to prison for five years

BILLINGS — A Pryor man who admitted to his role in assaulting a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer as he was responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in Lodge Grass, on the. Crow Indian Reservation, was sentenced today to a mandatory minimum five years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
PRYOR, MT
yourbigsky.com

Lockwood students get blessed bus ride home

If you’re looking for some kind of “sign” that miracles really can and do happen- listen to this. Roads were slick Friday in Billings and Lockwood and a message was sent out from the Lockwood School Superintendent “BUS #2 SLID OFF ROAD.”. Yep, you read it...
LOCKWOOD, MT
Sheridan Media

Layher Family Recovering From Car Wreck In Billings

A Sheridan family is continuing to recover both at home and in Billings, after a teenage driver crashed into their vehicle causing a number of injuries. It’s been almost one month since Kurt Layher, his wife Jessica and 2 children were involved in a 2-vehicle wreck in Billings, that was caused by a 15-year old driver that was speeding and had no insurance.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Billings Police Update Downtown Patrol Car With Vibrant Graphics

Recently, the Downtown Billings Alliance collaborated with the Billings Police Department in an update for the Downtown Patrol Car for Billings. Previously, the BPD Patrol SUVs sported a simple, yet standout graphics package across all vehicles in the fleet (that were recently added over COVID). That package included the State of Montana with a Blue Lives Matter flag inside of it, along with the unit number, the Seal of the State of Montana, and a few other adornments. Before the Ford Interceptor SUVs, BPD utilized the Interceptor Sedan (A Ford Taurus) with a much more difficult-to-see graphics package.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings man arrested for firing several rounds in the air

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police arrested a man who fired several rounds in the air. The incident happened near Phyllis and Monad Rd. According to the Billings Police Department (BPD), when officers located the man, he refused commands and “less lethal” means were used to arrest him. BPD...
BILLINGS, MT
agdaily.com

Montana cattle ranchers plead guilty to BLM and bank fraud

It appears to have been a busy week for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana after authorities said two separately charged men admitted to a Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing scheme out of Billings and a bank defrauding scheme out of Lewistown. So how does one defraud the...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Three of the Cheapest Condos for Sale Right Now in Billings

We get it. Housing prices in Montana are sky-high. Not to beat a dead horse, but home prices in Montana are insane. Despite national headlines about home prices currently falling around the US, prices remain high around Big Sky Country. Some experts say there is potential for COVID boom cities like Austin, Phoenix, and San Jose to experience a housing bubble bust similar to 2008. I doubt we'll see any big crashes around Billings, but if you follow local trends prices do seem to be stabilizing a bit.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy