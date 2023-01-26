Recently, the Downtown Billings Alliance collaborated with the Billings Police Department in an update for the Downtown Patrol Car for Billings. Previously, the BPD Patrol SUVs sported a simple, yet standout graphics package across all vehicles in the fleet (that were recently added over COVID). That package included the State of Montana with a Blue Lives Matter flag inside of it, along with the unit number, the Seal of the State of Montana, and a few other adornments. Before the Ford Interceptor SUVs, BPD utilized the Interceptor Sedan (A Ford Taurus) with a much more difficult-to-see graphics package.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO