Read full article on original website
Related
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’
Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
Ron Howard’s Wife Cheryl: Everything To Know About Their Longstanding Marriage
Ron Howard is a famous actor, director, and producer. He married writer Cheryl Alley in 1975. Ron and Cheryl have four children. Ron Howard, 68, is an icon in Hollywood. As an actor, Ron is probably best known for his role in the sitcom Happy Days. He’s directed several Academy Award winning films including Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind. Ron’s had support throughout his storied career from his wife Cheryl Alley, 69, who now uses her husband’s surname. The couple met when they were only teenagers in high school. “I met her, and there was never anybody else,” Ron told People in 2019.
AOL Corp
Diane Keaton says she hasn't been on a date in 15 years: 'I'm kind of odd, but I'm doing fine'
Could Diane Keaton and Richard Gere have been one of Hollywood's power couples? If the actress had her way years ago, the answer is yes. Keaton told Extra that when she and Gere filmed 1977's Looking for Mr. Goodbar, she was hoping to be more than co-stars. "I had a...
Frasier sequel has cast Anders Keith as Niles and Daphne's son
On Wednesday Deadline shared that an actor has been cast as the offspring of the lovebirds for a sequel to the beloved show which aired from 1993 until 2004. The lucky guy is Anders Keith.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
See David Foster and Katharine McPhee’s Toddler’s Amazing Drum Solo
The couple's 1-year-old son has the ultimate rhythm.
TODAY.com
Valerie Bertinelli shares sweet pics of Eddie Van Halen and son on late musician's birthday
Valerie Bertinelli is remembering her former husband Eddie Van Halen on his birthday, just over two years after his death from cancer at age 65. Bertinelli posted two black-and-white selfies, one of her with Van Halen, and one of the pair with their son, Wolfgang Van Halen, captioning the post with a single white heart.
Keith Urban Endures Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Flirt Fest’ Like a Champ
Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman may seem like an unlikely couple now, but apparently they almost went out. Keith Urban doesn't mind hearing about it though.
tvinsider.com
‘Fire Country’: Details on That Sizzling Love Triangle & a Major Tragedy Ahead
What draws viewers to CBS’s rookie drama Fire Country like a moth to a flame? Well-drawn characters with everything to lose. Nail-biting action. Thrilling sequences that put you at the center of danger. And a unique conceit: Two groups of courageous hose-toting Northern California firefighters—the local Cal Fire squad and the Three Rock inmates who are part of an uncommon prison work-release program — battle blazes together to save lives. It makes for first-responder broadcast TV at its best.
Why Cole Hauser's Wife Looks So Familiar
Cole Hauser's lineage is rich in screenwriters, actors, and entrepreneurs. As the great-grandchild of Harry M. Warner — one of the founders of Warner Bros. — the California native developed an interest in acting and pursued a career in film (per IMDb). Soon he was cast among future superstars like Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck in the 1992 drama "School Ties." He went on to star in several projects like "Good Will Hunting," "High Incident," "2 Fast 2 Furious," and "ER." Though his acting resume is lengthy, Hauser is most recognized now for his role as Western outlaw Rip Wheeler in "Yellowstone."
What Life Is Like For Chris Harrison Since Leaving The Bachelor Franchise
For nearly two decades, longtime host Chris Harrison was the face and name behind "The Bachelor" brand. From 2002 to 2021, the television host and producer hosted 258 episodes of "The Bachelor" and its many spinoffs, including "The Bachelorette," "Bachelor Pad," "Bachelor in Paradise," "The Bachelor: Winter Games," and "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" (via IMDb).
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Teri Hatcher’s Daughter: Meet Her Only Child, Emerson Tenney
Teri Hatcher first gained attention playing Lois Lane in the 90s TV series ‘Lois & Clark’. The actress famously played a Bond girl in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and Susan Mayer in ‘Desperate Housewives’. Teri has been married twice and shares one child with her ex-husband, Jon...
Harrison Ford Is a Family Man — Get to Know His 5 Kids
Harrison Ford is loved for his popular roles as Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise and the titular Indiana Jones in the beloved film series. The actor landed his first role in the 1960s and has since built a stacked résumé that includes titles like "Blade Runner," "Witness," "Air Force One," and, most recently, Apple TV+'s "Shrinking."
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Gets Candid On Overcoming Her Eating Disorder
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Jinger Duggar Vuolo has not been afraid to open up about difficult subjects. When news broke that her eldest brother, Josh Duggar, was found guilty of possessing evidence of child sexual abuse, Vuolo was one of the first members of the family to make a public statement about the verdict (via People).
msn.com
The Worst Oscar Dresses of All Time
Slide 1 of 25: For the Oscars every year, actors and actresses travel to Hollywood from all around the world for a little recognition from The Academy. In recent years, we have gotten a steamy performance from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, an insane amount of sexy dresses, and, of course, the drama that led to the awards having no host for the first time since 1989. There was plenty to love, but there were also a few unforgettable looks on the red carpet, and I don't mean that in a good way. I get it, picking a gown for Hollywood's biggest night can be hit or miss, but these gowns from past years' Oscars were definite misses. (They also made me really love my three-year-old-sweatpants I watched the Oscars in.) By Marina Liao, Krystyna Chávez.
Lady Gaga Goes Makeup-Free In Glowing Selfie As She Celebrates Oscar Nomination
Mother Monster, AKA Lady Gaga, 36, broke her two-month-long Instagram hiatus with a stunning makeup-free selfie on Wednesday in celebration of her fourth Oscar nomination! “Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year!”, her caption began. “Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters.”
The 'Magic' Concealer Zoë Kravitz Swears By
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The daughter of stars Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, Zoë Kravitz, has been in the spotlight since before she could walk. In 2007– at 18 years old — she starred in her first film, the romantic comedy "No Reservations," alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, per GQ. In the decade-plus since, Kravitz has cultivated an impressive portfolio, appearing in blockbusters like "Divergent" and "X-Men," as well as beloved limited series like Hulu's "High Fidelity" and HBO's "Big Little Lies."
tvinsider.com
‘Frasier’ Revival Casts Daphne & Niles’ Son & 2 More
As the Frasier reboot inches closer to airing new episodes of the beloved sitcom on Paramount+, some new cast additions have been revealed. Playing Daphne and Niles’ son David, who was born in the series finale of the original run, is Anders Keith. Another new edition is Jess Salgueiro, who plays Frasier and Lilith’s son Freddy’s roommate, Eve, according to Deadline.
The List
61K+
Followers
43K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0