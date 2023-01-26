LaVerne Reuben Schelske, 85, of Jamestown, ND, passed away early Sunday morning, January 22, 2023 in his home. LaVerne was born March 30, 1937 in Paris Township near Woodworth, the son of Reuben & Ann (Swadberg) Schelske. He grew up and worked on the family farm, also known as the Schelske Peony farm. He went to a one room school house and later attended Sheyenne River Academy for a short time. LaVerne was drafted into the army in 1961 and honorably discharged later that same year. He started work as a painter in Jamestown where he met the love of his life, Marjorie Sailer. They were united in marriage in June of 1963 and made their home in Jamestown, Courtenay and then, after retirement, Jamestown again. LaVerne worked as a mechanic, and later, as parts manager at Lloyd’s Motors. In 1966 he joined the staff at The Jamestown Sun where he continued to work for 23 years. In 1989, LaVerne started work at the North Dakota State Hospital – Jamestown in various departments until his retirement in 2006.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO