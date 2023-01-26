Read full article on original website
Special Teams Lead Jays to Victory
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Blue Jay boys hockey team exploded for eight goals, six on special teams, and doubled up Williston 8-4 in West Region play Saturday night at Wilson Arena. Jamestown went shorthanded just 26 seconds into the game but responded with two shorthanded goals, one by...
Blue Jays Celebrate Senior Night with Dual Win Over Mandan
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School boys wrestling team hit the home mats for the final time this season on Friday night in a dual victory against West Region foe Mandan. The final team total score favored the Blue Jays, 55-21. Head coach Larry Eslick led his seniors onto the floor for the final home match of his 25-year coaching career with Jamestown. The Jays honored coach Eslick and the seniors with dominant performances from start to finish, winning five matches by pin. Ethan Gall, Jack Schauer, Sam Schlepuetz, Eric Chea, and Dalton Darby all won by fall.
Jimmie Men, Women Extend Win Streaks With Sweep of Northwestern
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown men’s and women’s basketball teams extended their respective win streaks to five and seven games with wins over Northwestern on Saturday afternoon. WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: (RV) JAMESTOWN 70, #20 NORTHWESTERN 67. The Jimmies jumped out to an early 5-0...
Blue Jay Basketball Doubleheader, Hockey Postponed
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Due to inclement weather, tonight’s Blue Jay basketball doubleheader against Bismarck Legacy has been postponed. The games are scheduled to be made up on Thursday, February 9th at 5:45 for the girls and approximately 7:45 for the boys at Jerry Meyer Arena. The Blue...
Viking Men Win Wild Ride, Women Fall in Matchup with Comets
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) A 24-point Viking lead was cut to one with 40.9 seconds left in regulation, and the rival, and still league-unbeaten Comets, had a chance to steal a game in Valley City. The finish was forced with a Viking rebound, something the Comets had owned all night.
Kalispell native, ex-Rocky head coach Jason Petrino named defensive coordinator at North Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota State football program on Thursday named former Rocky Mountain College head coach Jason Petrino as its new defensive coordinator. Petrino, previously the defensive coordinator at Southern Illinois, replaces David Braun, who recently left to become an assistant coach at FBS Northwestern. NDSU made the announcement in a press release.
NDSU to eliminate two colleges
The North Dakota Board of Higher Education today (Thursday) passed a resolution in support of a round of budget cuts announced this week by NDSU President David Cook. In an effort to deal with a looming $10 million dollar budget shortfall the Fargo campus plans to eliminate two of seven colleges. The move could result in the loss of up to 35 full-time employees.
Two colleges merging with others as part of NDSU budget plan
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — NDSU is planning to eliminate two of its seven colleges as the university looks to cut around ten million dollars over the next two years. That could result in 35-full time employees being cut. The colleges merging with others will be College of Math and...
Double the Love
JRMC named Top 20 Critical Access Hospital in the country. The stakes were twice as high for one New Rockford couple. Tia Davis and Tyler Weber welcomed twins – Jeffrey and Jayla — on Oct. 24. The pregnancy progressed as expected, though the delivery and postpartum experience was anything but.
Donald M. Didier
Donald M. Didier, 58, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023 at Sanford on Broadway, Fargo, ND. Donald was born March 27, 1964, in Valley City, ND, the son of John and Mary Lou (VanderHagen) Didier. He was raised in Valley City and graduated from Valley City High School in 1982. Donald was united in marriage to Lisa Graves on July 15, 2005 in Jamestown. He worked for the Jamestown Public Schools in maintenance. Donald enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, hunting deer and pheasant, and listening to music. He especially loved giving his grandchildren rides on the 4-wheeler and riding lawn mower.
Nancy Joy Allen
Nancy Allen passed away on the afternoon of January 21, 2023 at the young age of 71 at Gardens Care Assisted Living in Lakewood, CO of natural causes. Nancy Joy Barton was born January 2, 1952 to Kenneth and Delores (Nordahl) Barton. She has 2 siblings: older sister Janice Kern and younger sister Connie Ova. Nancy was born in Jamestown, ND and later moved to Glendale, California in 1955, then to California City, CA in 1960, where she was crowned Jr. Miss California City.
Michael Dahlgren
Michael Dahlgren, 79, Jamestown, ND died January 15, 2023 at his home after a long battle with Parkinson’s in his home. Michael was born on July 4, 1943 at Grafton, ND, the son of Lawrence and Sylvia (Wheelwright) Dahlgren. On October 31, 1949 they moved to Lake Park, MN. He attended 1st-8th grade at Cormorant Public School. Michael completed high school at Lake Park and graduated in 1961. He attended Wahpeton State School of Science for plumbing. After graduation from plumbing school, he moved to Fargo and went to work for a plumbing firm, he then went to work for the missile sites in ND.
LaVerne Schelske
LaVerne Reuben Schelske, 85, of Jamestown, ND, passed away early Sunday morning, January 22, 2023 in his home. LaVerne was born March 30, 1937 in Paris Township near Woodworth, the son of Reuben & Ann (Swadberg) Schelske. He grew up and worked on the family farm, also known as the Schelske Peony farm. He went to a one room school house and later attended Sheyenne River Academy for a short time. LaVerne was drafted into the army in 1961 and honorably discharged later that same year. He started work as a painter in Jamestown where he met the love of his life, Marjorie Sailer. They were united in marriage in June of 1963 and made their home in Jamestown, Courtenay and then, after retirement, Jamestown again. LaVerne worked as a mechanic, and later, as parts manager at Lloyd’s Motors. In 1966 he joined the staff at The Jamestown Sun where he continued to work for 23 years. In 1989, LaVerne started work at the North Dakota State Hospital – Jamestown in various departments until his retirement in 2006.
Details Of Another North Dakota Country Concert Announcement
Some might say this latest concert announcement has a nostalgic feeling to it. But after hits over last summer from some of the newest country hitmakers, many are stating they grew up on the tunes from the 1990s. A great example was Cole Swindel's "She Had Me At Heads Carolina", a twist on Jo Dee Messina's hit from the '90s, "Heads Carolina, Tails California." So when we hear of these past hitmakers making stops in the area, it is exciting to be able to take advantage. Take that time to pull up a seat and listen to the tunes that have paved the way for many of today's newest hot country artists on the radio.
Harwood parents frustrated over canceled bus routes
HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents in Harwood are frustrated because their school bus routes have been canceled next week. West Fargo Public Schools confirmed through a text message that Routes 21,52,55, and 56 will all be canceled the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 3, 2023. We reached...
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
The car wash boom of Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As you drive through the streets of Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo, there’s one thing you’ll say to yourself. Man, do these guys love car washes. And they’re not the car washes Fargo’s been familiar with, as locations for Silver Star, Zip’s and Tommy’s Express...
Fargo zoning ordinance prevents man from continuing auto repair business after 42 years
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Fargo business owner used to be able to run his auto repair shop on his property despite it being in a residential area. Since he sold the property, the city says he needs to stop running his business in March. “I was told that...
NDHP Vehicle Struck On I-29; No Injuries Reported
ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (NDHP) – On Thursday, January 26th, 2023, at approximately 7:00 pm, a ND Highway Patrol (NDHP) patrol vehicle was struck northbound on I-29 MM 79, near Argusville. Captain Bryan Niewind said the NDHP Trooper had responded to a four-vehicle crash at this location and the patrol vehicle...
Fargo zoning ordinance threatens auto repair business after 42 years of business
FARGO, (KFGO) – Since Fargo business owner John Bultman sold his property in march, he has been told by the city he can no longer do business. “I was told that I’d be grandfathered in and I’d be able to stay on until I retired,” Bultman said.
