ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious

GAA's February Auction Is Selling Three Great Chevys

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvUeA_0kS8waWO00

Which of these classic Chevys would you add to your collection?

The classic Chevrolet is a staple of any good car collection. During the 1950s, Chevy really started to dominate the market with incredible style and attractive options. According to many, the ‘50s models are the best from the automaker, and every collector wants to add them to their collection. At the upcoming GAA Classic Cars Auction, several impressive 1950s era Chevys will be up for grabs, which would you add to your Chevy car collection?

1957 Chevy Bel Air

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kkhif_0kS8waWO00

Few cars are instantly recognizable by their make and model year, but the '57 Chevy Bel Air is probably the most notable exception. The Chevy Bel Air was a full-sized offering from Chevrolet that underwent a few major design changes. While are collectors of the 1st and 2nd generations, the third generation is where the car really hit its stride. The Chevrolet Bel Air, especially its third-generation design, has been considered an icon of the 1950s. Well-maintained and preserved examples are highly sought after by car collectors and enthusiasts. From its bold bumper to its fantastic fins, the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air is an automotive icon. See it here.

1958 Chevy Impala

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C0s3a_0kS8waWO00

The Impala was introduced in 1958 as a new, upmarket, sporty trim package. Unique to this model were its six taillights, which set it apart from lower trim levels with only two lights on a side, and this classic styling cue would become its trademark. See it here.

1959 Chevy Impala

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJlBp_0kS8waWO00

The Chevy Impala is one of the first cars that comes to mind when you hear the phrase 'classic car'. The car has undergone many image changes, but remains as one of the most stylish cars ever made. Chevrolet never meant for the Impala to be anything other than a true driver’s car, but with beauty like this, it was obviously destined for the show and or collection as well. See it here.

Comments / 3

Gerald Ryan
3d ago

I would take all 3 of them,better looking than the cookie cutter crap these days

Reply
5
Related
Motorious

This Striking 1967 Olds 442 Can Be Yours For A Small Price

Win this muscle car Olds 442 with more entries as a Motorious reader. From the very beginning, Oldsmobile had big plans for the Cutlass to dominate the muscle car era. The 442 package debuting in 1964 was just the start of it. By 1965 it became clear that Oldsmobile had a secret weapon for the 442 in development. While enthusiasts got little hints of the ultimate goal with the W-29 Package, the secret was otherwise fully kept right up until its release date. So much so, that dealers didn’t even know what was coming. Meanwhile, other muscle cars of the same time period, some more popular, were struggling to keep up with the 442’s already pavement blistering performance capabilities. When equipped with a manual transmission, slicks, and headers, the car was able to easily break into the 13-seconds at the drag strip and the W-30 Package only added to the car’s potency.
Motorious

Rare 1958 Chevy Yeoman Selling At OK Classics Auction This Weekend

Grab this one hit wonder of a wagon to make your collection more unique. Back in medieval times, the yeoman’s job meant hard and good work. Chevy appropriately named the 1958 Chevy Yeoman Wagon for its entry level and rugged vehicle. If you’ve never seen one in person before, you’re not alone, but you can add this rare example to your collection so you can see one everyday, or perhaps, put it on the road to do hard work for you on the road?
MotorTrend Magazine

Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver

Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Motorious

This Survivor, One-Owner Chevelle SS 396 Has Only 27k-Miles

The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396.
Looper

The Porcelain Goodyear Sign That Cost American Pickers $275

While antiquing may not sound like something one could build an entertainment career on the back of, that couldn't be further from the truth. Look no further than the folks from History's "American Pickers," which is a series all about uncovering the trinkets and treasures of yesteryear in the most unlikely of places. Should their owners choose to let them go — a decision made predominantly on the amount of money they'd get in exchange for their wares — these items will join the massive and incredibly diverse inventory of the Antique Archaeology store.
Motorious

Someone Crashed The Camarostang

This car is the punchline to a really odd car joke. The Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic muscle cars in American history, so iconic in fact it created a new genre of automobiles, called the pony car. For a few years it reigned undefeated with no competitor inside even slightly capable of taking it down. Then came the Chevrolet Camaro, a tiny beast with a massive V-8 engine under the hood making way more horsepower, way more torque, and looking quite sharp indeed. These two cars were in constant competition with each other, understandably so as one was made to support the other. However, this car was seemingly created to bridge the divide between Chevy and Ford vans across the globe.
MotorBiscuit

Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half

This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motorious

Rare L-78 Powered 1969 Chevelle SS Selling At GAA in February

Grab this rare and attractive muscle car for your collection. The 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle is likely the most collectible car on the vintage vehicle market for its remarkable style, high performance, and wicked reputation for drag strip domination. Along with the exterior design, this newer generation of Chevelle was given priority more than any other vehicle before its performance. This made it the perfect combination of performance and style with a ton of power under the hood and an unforgettable design language. Without a doubt, these cars will live on forever in the minds and hearts of enthusiasts everywhere. However, some require a bit more physical evidence of the fantastic beasts that once roamed the streets of Detroit.
MotorBiscuit

Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell

Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe to Sell Massive Vintage Motorcycle Collection

If you are in the market for a motorcycle, then you might want to check out American Pickers host Mike Wolfe and his collection. He’s selling a bunch of them these days. This is no ordinary collection, either. Wolfe has been collecting motorcycles for more than 30 years. While he owns more than 110 of them, he’s selling 62. It all will go down at a Mecum Auctions event in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Motorious

This 1970 GTO Convertible Features A 455 V-8 and Air

Don't miss your chance to own the ultimate muscle car!. The Pontiac GTO is an exceptional car, no matter what way you look at it. Whether it's the original '64 GTO that started the muscle car revolution or the 2004 model, which saw the introduction of the LS1 into the car's history, the GTO is America's favorite muscle car. However, there was one car that we didn't mention for an excellent reason. This discrepancy is because it's on an entirely different level. Of course, we mean the Judge. Like many mean muscle machines of the time, such as the Chevelle, Camaro, and Firebird, 1970 was the year that the GTO saw one of its most fantastic forms. This car epitomizes that point perfectly with its intense nature and ability to turn heads to this day still.
Carscoops

This Is What Happens When You Put A 3,300 HP Dodge Viper On The Dyno

Sure, the Dodge Viper may be dead but there remains a thriving scene for Viper tuning and drag racing. In fact, some of the world’s quickest road-legal cars are twin-turbocharged Vipers producing astronomical levels of power. This example is one of them. The Viper in question has been built...
Motorious

Chevelle Pro-Touring Selling At Maple Brothers OKC Auction Next Month

You can have it all with this LS1-powered muscle car. It's hard to go wrong with any second-generation Chevelle, but the first year – 1968 – is arguably the best for this body style. To kick off the second-generation, GM gave the 1968 Chevelle a new look and debuted a redesigned body style. The two-seater models featured a semi-fastback body profile while the four-door models appeared more curvaceous toward the rear. The redesign seemed to be a hit since the 1968 model year saw a huge spike in production sales which rose above 400,000 units. About 60 percent of that production number can be credited to the Malibu, GM's high-performance Chevelle model.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Motorious

C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall

Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
98K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy