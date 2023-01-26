GAA's February Auction Is Selling Three Great Chevys

Which of these classic Chevys would you add to your collection?

The classic Chevrolet is a staple of any good car collection. During the 1950s, Chevy really started to dominate the market with incredible style and attractive options. According to many, the ‘50s models are the best from the automaker, and every collector wants to add them to their collection. At the upcoming GAA Classic Cars Auction, several impressive 1950s era Chevys will be up for grabs, which would you add to your Chevy car collection?

1957 Chevy Bel Air

Few cars are instantly recognizable by their make and model year, but the '57 Chevy Bel Air is probably the most notable exception. The Chevy Bel Air was a full-sized offering from Chevrolet that underwent a few major design changes. While are collectors of the 1st and 2nd generations, the third generation is where the car really hit its stride. The Chevrolet Bel Air, especially its third-generation design, has been considered an icon of the 1950s. Well-maintained and preserved examples are highly sought after by car collectors and enthusiasts. From its bold bumper to its fantastic fins, the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air is an automotive icon. See it here.

1958 Chevy Impala

The Impala was introduced in 1958 as a new, upmarket, sporty trim package. Unique to this model were its six taillights, which set it apart from lower trim levels with only two lights on a side, and this classic styling cue would become its trademark. See it here.

1959 Chevy Impala

The Chevy Impala is one of the first cars that comes to mind when you hear the phrase 'classic car'. The car has undergone many image changes, but remains as one of the most stylish cars ever made. Chevrolet never meant for the Impala to be anything other than a true driver’s car, but with beauty like this, it was obviously destined for the show and or collection as well. See it here.